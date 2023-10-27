15 Best Bollywood Movies on Netflix October 2023: Must Watch Hindi Movies

Netflix has always been a great place for movie fans to find fantastic movies, and Bollywood movies are no different. As we move into October 2023, Netflix – one of the most popular online streaming platforms, has a wide range of Hindi movies for all tastes and moods.

Here, we have prepared a list of 15 Bollywood movies you should not miss on Netflix. They range from touching plays to exciting mysteries. Let’s get right into it and explore everything about each of these movies in depth!

15 Best Bollywood Movies on Netflix:

1. Jab We Met

Cast Members:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor play the lead roles in the romantic comedy “Jab We Met,” which is heartwarming. Because of how lively and cheerful Kareena Kapoor was as Geet, the character became famous in Bollywood.

As the quiet and thoughtful Aditya, Shahid Kapoor performs well with Kareena’s energy throughout the film.

Storyline:

In the movie, directed by Imtiaz Ali, we go on a trip with Geet, a girl who is always talking, and Aditya, a businessman who has had a rough past. They meet on the train, which starts a chain of events that will change their lives forever.

The movie is a mix of comedy, sadness, and love, and it takes place in the beautiful North Indian countryside.

Makers of Jab We Met:

This movie was written by Imtiaz Ali, known for his unique stories that focus on characters. The movie’s success shows how good a director he was; he told a story that still hits home with people years after it came out. Songs like “Tum Se Hi” and “Mauja Hi Mauja,” written by Pritam, add to the movie’s charm.

Bollywood fans still love “Jab We Met” because of its unique take on romance and the great chemistry between its stars. People who like romantic comedies with a bit of heart and fun should watch it.

2. Taare Zameen Par

Cast Members:

The movie “Taare Zameen Par” is moving and uplifting, and Darsheel Safary plays Ishaan Awasthi, a young boy who has trouble reading. Ram Shankar Nikumbh, played by Aamir Khan, is a caring art teacher who sees Ishaan’s promise.

Another great performance by Tisca Chopra is as Ishaan’s mother, Maya, and father, Nandkishore Awasthi. Rajan Damodaran is played by Tanay Chheda. He is Ishaan’s friend and boarding school student.

Storyline:

The movie, directed by Aamir Khan, is about an 8-year-old boy named Ishaan who has trouble reading and writing in school because of dyslexia. Ishaan is sent to a boarding school because his parents and teachers don’t understand how well he is doing in school. He keeps having problems there until he meets Ram Shankar Nikumbh, the new art teacher.

Nikumbh understands what Ishaan is going through and helps him get over his reading habit. Ishaan’s path of change and the effect of a caring teacher on a child’s life are beautifully shown in the movie.

Makers of Taare Zameen Par:

Aamir Khan not only directed but also produced the movie, which showed dyslexia in a thoughtful and nuanced way. Amole Gupte wrote the script. He and his wife, Deepa Bhatia, who edited the movie, came up with the idea.

The music, which Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy wrote, makes the movie even more touching. Many liked “Taare Zameen Par”‘s story, screenplay, direction, and performances. It also brought more attention to dyslexia and how important it is to understand and help kids with learning challenges.

“Taare Zameen Par” is a touching movie that speaks to people of all ages about how important it is to show kindness and support to children.

3. Swades

Cast Members:

Based on real events, “Swades: We, the People” is a dramatic film that will make you think. Shah Rukh Khan plays Mohan Bhargava, an Indian who doesn’t live in the US but works at NASA. Gayatri Joshi plays Geeta, a teacher with a strong will and dedication, and Kishori Ballal plays Mohan’s nanny, Kaveri Amma.

Daya Shankar Pandey, Rajesh Vivek, Lekh Tandon, and others are in the supporting cast.

Storyline:

Mohan Bhargava, the main character of the story, comes back to India from the US with the goal of taking Kaveri Amma, his childhood nanny, with him. He ends up in a village called Charanpur, where he runs into a number of social and cultural problems.

The movie shows how Mohan changes as he becomes interested in the villagers’ lives, primarily Geeta’s, and works to make things better for them. The story makes you think deeply about what it means to have a country and how responsible you are to your roots.

Makers of Swades:

Many people know Ashutosh Gowariker for his epic stories. He directed and produced “Swades.” Ayan Mukerji, Sameer Sharma, Lalit Marathe, Amin Hajee, Charlotte Whitby-Coles, and Yashdeep Nigudkar wrote the script with him.

The music for the movie was written by the famous A.R. Rahman, with words by Javed Akhtar, giving the story an emotional touch. The story, acting, and music in “Swades” were praised by critics, but the movie did not do well at the box office.

It is one of the most underrated movies of Bollywood that has shown such unique and realistic content, and many people think it’s one of Shah Rukh Khan’s best movies.

“Swades” is a movie that sticks with people because it tells an interesting story about finding yourself and what it means to join.

4. Jaane Jaan

Cast Members:

The mystery movie “Jaane Jaan,” directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is fascinating. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays Maya D’Souza, a single mother involved in a murder. She is paired with Jaideep Ahlawat as Naren Vyas, a shy but smart math teacher, and Vijay Varma as Inspector Karan Anand, the head of the investigation.

Saurabh Sachdeva plays ASI Ajit Mhatre, Lin Laishram plays Prema Kami, and Naisha Khanna plays Tara D’Souza.

Storyline:

The movie is set in Kalimpong and is about a divorced mother named Maya D’Souza, who owns a small restaurant cum bakery. When her violent ex-husband, a police officer, shows up to demand money, things go badly for her.

Maya and her daughter kill him by accident. Naren Vyas, Maya’s friend, and a math teacher, hears what’s going on and offers to help. Besides getting rid of the body, he carefully plans how to cover it up. Naren used to go to school with Inspector Karan Anand, who was given the case. This sets off a web of lies and sacrifices.

Makers of Jaane Jaan:

The movie “Jaane Jaan” is based on Keigo Higashino’s 2005 Japanese book “The Devotion of Suspect X.” Along with Balaji Motion Pictures, Kross Pictures, Boundscript, and Miracle Pictures, 12th Street Entertainment, and Northern Lights Films are making the movie. Sachin-Jigar wrote the movie’s music, and Clinton Cerejo made the score.

With 8.1 million views in its first week, “Jaane Jaan” became the most-watched non-English film on Netflix worldwide thanks to its complex story and superb acting. Fans of mystery thrillers should watch it, and the leading cast members show off their skills.

5. Andhadhun

Cast Members:

Ashish Khurrana plays Akash Saraf, a blind piano player, in Sriram Raghavan’s “Andhadhun,” a black comedy crime thriller. The film also features Tabu as Simi Sinha, a clever and manipulative woman, and Radhika Apte as Sophie, Akash’s love interest.

As former actor Pramod Sinha, Anil Dhawan plays him, Dr. Krishna Swami, Zakir Hussain plays him, and Manav Vij plays Inspector Manohar Jawanda.

Storyline:

Akash, a musician who acts like he is blind, is the movie’s main character. When he sees his wife, Simi, and her lover, Inspector Manohar, kill Pramod Sinha, things go badly in his life. As Akash tries to get through this dangerous situation while pretending to be blind, a number of exciting and unexpected things happen.

There are a lot of turns in the story, which keeps people on the edge of their seats.

Makers of Andhadhun:

“Andhadhun,” which was based on the 2010 French short film “L’Accordeur” (The Piano Tuner), was co-written and directed by Sriram Raghavan. Hemanth M. Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti, Arijit Biswas, and Yogesh Chandekar all worked together to write the script for the movie.

The movie’s music was written by Amit Trivedi and included music by Raftaar and Girish Nakod. Reviewers gave “Andhadhun” high marks for its script, direction, and acting. At the Screen Awards, it won Best Director and Best Screenplay. At the Filmfare Awards, it won Best Film (Critics) and Best Actor (Critics) for Ayushmann Khurrana. It also won three National Film Awards.

It is an excellent thriller because “Andhadhun” is a masterful mix of tension, humor, and the unexpected.

6. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Cast Members:

“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,” which stars a large ensemble cast and was directed by Zoya Akhtar, is an adventure story about coming of age. Hrithik Roshan plays an English-based financial broker named Arjun Saluja. Abhay Deol plays Kabir Dewan, and Farhan Akhtar is an ad designer named Imran Qureshi. Katrina Kaif plays the Anglo-Indian woman Laila, and Kalki Koechlin plays Kabir’s fiancée, Natasha Aurora.

Naseeruddin Shah and Deepti Naval play minor roles in the movie. Ariadna Cabrol plays Nuria, and Naseeruddin Shah plays Salman Habib.

Storyline:

Arjun, Kabir, and Imran, three childhood friends, get back together for a three-week car trip in Spain. Each friend picks a dangerous activity for the group to do. Each of them transforms as they face their fears, heal old wounds, and learn new things about love and life. Because he has to work, Arjun learns to chill out and enjoy the present.

While Kabir is busy planning his wedding, he has significant problems communicating with Natasha. At the same time, Imran wants to meet his artist – his real father. The movie does a great job of showing what friendship, love, and living life to the fullest are all about.

Farhan Akhtar hinted at 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' sequel on Instagram. The responses from co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol, fueled the speculation. However, there has been no official confirmation to it by the film makers. ZNMD even after 12 years of it's release,…

Makers of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara:

Zoya Akhtar directed the film, which was made by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and Excel Entertainment. Reema Kagti wrote the script, and Farhan Akhtar wrote the lines. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy wrote the music and background score, and Javed Akhtar wrote the words.

“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” did well at the box office and got good reviews for its direction, story, script, music, humor, cinematography, and acting. It got seven awards at the 57th Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Film (Critics), Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor. It was nominated for 13 awards, which is the most of any film.

“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” is a touching movie about life, friendship, and discovering who you are.

7. Khufiya

Cast Members:

Vishal Bhardwaj directed the exciting spy movie “Khufiya,” in which Tabu plays Krishna Mehra (KM), an agent for the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). Ali Fazal plays Ravi Devilal Mohan, who is thought to be a spy within the organization, and Wamiqa Gabbi plays Ravi’s wife, Charu Ravi Mohan.

The movie also has Ashish Vidyarthi as Krishna’s boss, Jeev Bonda, and Azmeri Haque Badhon as Krishna’s student, Heena Papon Rehman. Atul Kulkarni, Navnindra Behl, Shataf Figar, and Alexx O’Nell all play supporting parts, which makes the cast even stronger.

Storyline:

The movie is about an R&AW agent named Krishna Mehra who is saddened by the death of Heena Rehman, a Bangladeshi woman who worked for ISI but also for R&AW. Krishna’s boss, Jeev, tells her that there was a spy in R&AW who told others about what happened that killed Heena.

Krishna’s job is to find this shady person, who is thought to be Ravi because his extravagant spending doesn’t match his income. The story gets more complicated when it comes out that Ravi works for the CIA, and his actions are affected by world politics, such as a nuclear deal between India and the US.

This story has many layers of spying, betrayal, and personal sacrifices, and it all comes together in a complicated plan to bring justice and closure.

Makers of Khufiya:

Vishal Bhardwaj wrote, produced, and directed “Khufiya.” This movie is based on Amar Bhushan’s spy book “Escape to Nowhere.” The movie was officially announced in September 2021, and on October 5, 2023, it came out on Netflix.

People have said nice things about the stories, acts, and how they showed how complicated the lives of spies are.

That’s why “Khufiya” is such an exciting story about spying. It shows the complicated lives of spies and how hard their jobs are.

8. Dil Chahta Hai

Cast Members:

In the movie, Aamir Khan plays Akash Malhotra, an ordinary Indian man who is self-centered and doesn’t believe in love.

Saif Ali Khan played Sameer Mulchandani, a figure he thought was much like himself. He got a new look and image on screen when he played Siddharth “Sid” Sinha. Shalini is Aamir’s love interest, and Preity Zinta gives her a lot of depth. Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia also have important parts that add to the story.

Storyline:

“Dil Chahta Hai” is a story about three college friends, Akash, Sameer, and Sid, who are going through a change in their love lives. The movie shows how each deals with love, friendship, and the difficulties of becoming an adult.

Makers of Dil Chahta Hai:

“Dil Chahta Hai,” directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, was a significant change in Bollywood movies because it had a new plot and showed Indian teens and young adults in a realistic way.

Many people liked the movie because of its unique take on friendship and relationships and the music by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy.

9. Masaan

Cast Members:

Vicky Kaushal plays Deepak Kumar, a young man from the Dom community who sets funeral pyres on fire. Many people liked Kaushal’s acting because it had a lot of depth and sensitivity.

Richa Chadda plays Devi Pathak. She is a woman struggling with social rules and a personal loss. The way she plays the part is both intense and moving. Deepak likes Shaalu Gupta, played by Shweta Tripathi. She gives the part a sense of innocence and charm.

Devi’s father, Vidyadhar Pathak, is played by Sanjay Mishra, who gives an honest and heartbreaking performance.

Storyline:

Masaan is set in Varanasi and tells two separate stories about Deepak and Devi. Both are dealing with the harsh realities of caste, social norms, and losing someone close to them. The movie looks at love, loss, and forgiveness as the characters try to escape the things holding them back.

Makers of Masaan:

Masaan is a moving movie about life and death in the holy city of Varanasi. It was directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and written by Varun Grover.

Critical praise and several awards, including two at the Cannes Film Festival, went to the movie because of its sensitive story, strong performances, and evocative music by the Indian Ocean.

10. Queen

Storyline:

“Queen” is a touching story about finding yourself and being strong. Rani Mehra is a shy and sheltered Punjabi woman from Delhi. Her life suddenly turns when her fiancé, Vijay Dhingra, cancels their wedding just days before it’s supposed to happen. Rani makes the brave choice to go to Paris and Amsterdam on her planned honeymoon by herself. She meets Vijayalakshmi, a free-spirited woman, in Paris, and she helps her get around the city.

Rani’s journey of change starts when she does things she used to be told not to do, like drinking and dancing. Her trip goes on in Amsterdam, where she stays in a hostel with three other guys from around the world. Rani builds her confidence and learns to be in charge of her life through different events. At the movie’s end, Rani returns to Delhi and politely turns down Vijay, thanking him for allowing her to see the world and grow.

Makers of Queen:

“Queen” is an Indian comedy-drama from 2014 directed by Vikas Bahl. Anvita Dutt Guptan and Chaitally Parmar wrote the dialogues, and Parveez Shaikh wrote the screenplay. Kangana Ranaut is known as an additional dialogue writer because she made up her lines while shooting.

Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Madhu Mantena worked together to make the movie. The music for the movie was composed by Amit Trivedi, and Bobby Singh and Siddharth Diwan were in charge of filming it.

Everyone who saw “Queen” loved the direction, the script, and especially Kangana Ranaut’s performance. It became a big hit at the box office and is seen as a groundbreaking female movie.

The movie got many awards, including Best Film and Best Actress at the 62nd National Film Awards and the 60th Filmfare Awards.

11. Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Storyline:

“Lage Raho Munna Bhai” is a one-of-a-kind comedy that also makes social points. The movie is about a likable thug named Munna Bhai and his friend Circuit. Munna falls in love with radio host Jhanvi, and to make her like him more, he pretends to be a history professor specializing in Mahatma Gandhi.

Several things happen that make Munna start to see the ghost of Gandhi. Gandhi leads him to the road of truth and nonviolence. Inspired by Gandhi’s teachings, Munna tried to solve people’s problems in a peaceful and nonviolent way that he called “Gandhigiri.”

The movie shows how Gandhi’s values are still important in today’s world in a funny and touching way. Lucky Singh is a dishonest businessman whom Munna fights throughout her trip. In the end, truth and love win in a heartwarming ending.

Makers of Lage Raho Munna Bhai:

“Lage Raho Munna Bhai” is the second movie in the popular Munna Bhai series. It was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Hirani and Abhijat Joshi wrote it, and Rajkumar Hirani wrote the script. Shantanu Moitra wrote the music for the movie, and C.K. The Muraleedharan.

“Lage Raho Munna Bhai” was a huge hit for critics and audiences. A lot of people liked the story, the acts, and how Gandhian ideas were used in it. The movie got a lot of awards, including Best Popular Film and four National Film Awards.

It also significantly affected culture, making the word “Gandhigiri” well-known and inspiring real-life social projects.

12. Mimi

Cast Members:

Kriti Sanon plays Mimi Rathore, an actress-to-be who works as a surrogate to make money to follow her dreams.

Pankaj Tripathi plays Bhanu Pratap Pandey. He is a cab driver and Mimi’s friend. Shama is Mimi’s best friend, played by Sai Tamhankar. His name is Maan Singh Rathore, and he is Mimi’s dad. As Shobha Rathore, Mimi’s mother, Supriya Pathak plays the part.

Evelyn Edwards plays Raj’s real mother, Summer Roger. Aidan Whytock plays Raj’s real father, John Roger.

kriti sanon receives her first national award for the film Mimi

Huge congratulations

Huge congratulations @kritisanon 🤍 pic.twitter.com/yQyQOQGu5u — ℐ. (@itzvarun67) October 17, 2023

Storyline:

An American couple named John and Summer offer Mimi Rathore as their surrogate child. The offer comes from Bhanu, a cab driver who knows Mimi as a stage dancer who wants to work in Bollywood. Mimi agrees because she wants to use the money to help her acting career. But when they discover that the baby might have Down syndrome, they leave Mimi, who chooses to keep the child.

The story takes place as Mimi deals with the difficulties of being a mother, the expectations of others, and her hopes and dreams.

Makers of Mimi:

Laxman Utekar directed the film. Rohan Shankar wrote this. Samruddhi Porey wrote the story. Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios produced it. Akash Agarwal did the filming. The music composer is A. R. Rahman.

Making the movie, which is based on the 2011 Marathi movie “Mala Aai Vhhaychy!”, began in October 2019. It was announced in August 2019. For her part as Mimi, Kriti Sanon put on fifteen kilograms to look like a pregnant woman.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie couldn’t be shown in theaters. It was later planned to be released digitally, and its first showings were on Netflix and JioCinema.

The movie “Mimi” got good reviews. At the 69th National Film Awards, Kriti Sanon won Best Actress, and Pankaj Tripathi won Best Supporting Actor. That same year, the movie won three awards at the 67th Filmfare Awards.

13. 3 Idiots

Cast Members:

Ranchoddas “Rancho” Shamaldas Chanchad, played by Aamir Khan, is an intelligent and strange engineering student. R. Madhavan plays Rancho’s friend Farhan Qureshi, who tells the story. Sharman Joshi plays Raju Rastogi, also a close friend of Rancho.

Kareena Kapoor plays Pia Sahastrabuddhe, Rancho’s girlfriend and the daughter of the founder of the college. The strict and traditional head of the engineering college, Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe (Virus), played by Boman Irani.

Omi Vaidya plays Chatur Ramalingam (Silencer), a competitive student.

Storyline:

“3 Idiots” is about Rancho, Farhan, and Raju, three engineering students at the elite Imperial College of Engineering, and their journey. Rancho questions how most people are taught and tells his friends to follow their true interests.

In the movie, Farhan and Raju are looking for Rancho, who fled after graduation. The story jumps between their time in college and now. The story has both funny and sad parts and a strong message against the high-stakes setting in Indian schools.

Makers of 3 Idiots:

It was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Abhijat Joshi and Rajkumar Hirani wrote it based on Chetan Bhagat’s “Five Point Someone.” Video produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. C.K. Muraleedharan did the filming. The editor was also Rajkumar Hirani Shantanu Moitra, who wrote the music.

“3 Idiots” came out on December 25, 2009, and was a huge hit for audiences and critics.

The story, acting, and direction were all praised. It won three National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards. It was also praised worldwide, and at the time, it was one of the most successful Indian movies.

14. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Cast Members:

Lead roles in “Kal Ho Naa Ho” are played by Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta, all big names in the entertainment industry. Additional cast members include Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, Delnaaz Irani, and others in the movie. Each star adds their own essence to the movie, making for an amazing cast list.

Storyline:

“Kal Ho Naa Ho” is set in New York City and is about Naina Catherine Kapur, played by Preity Zinta, an unhappy MBA student whose life is ruined by her father’s death. When Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan) and his mother move in next door, her life changes. Aman’s natural happiness wins over Naina’s family bit by bit.

He helps them turn their failing café into a successful Indian restaurant and tells Naina to be happy. Though Naina is in love with Aman, her best friend Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan) is also in a complicated love triangle. The movie deals with love, suffering, and how life isn’t always what you expect it to be.

kal ho naa ho has to be one of the most beautiful movie ever

Makers of Kal Ho Naa Ho:

The movie “Kal Ho Naa Ho” was made by Dharma Productions, written by Karan Johar, and directed by Nikhil Advani. The songs “Kal Ho Naa Ho,” “It’s The Time To Disco,” and “Pretty Woman” from the movie’s music by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy became massive hits.

The beauty of the movie comes from its photography by Anil Mehta and its editing by Sanjay Sankla. The movie came out on November 28, 2003, and got good reviews from critics. It also did well at the box office.

15. Dasvi

Cast Members:

The talented cast of “Dasvi” is led by Abhishek Bachchan, who plays Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary and chooses to finish school while in jail. IPS officer Jyoti Deswal is played by Yami Gautam, and Bimla Devi, Ganga Ram’s wife who rules as Chief Minister while he is in jail, is played by Nimrat Kaur.

Supporting roles in the movie are also played by Manu Rishi, Danish Husain, Arun Kushwah, and others.

Storyline:

“Dasvi” is a social comedy about Ganga Ram Chaudhary, a politician who is ignorant and in jail for his part in a teacher recruitment scam. He plans to attend school and finish the 10th grade while in jail (Dasvi).

The movie makes fun of his journey of self-discovery and change as he deals with the difficulties of learning in prison. At the same time, his wife, Bimla Devi, takes over as acting Chief Minister and starts to enjoy her newfound power while dealing with her problems. The movie plays with ideas of education, empowering people, and making fun of politics.

Makers of Dasvi:

“Dasvi” was written by Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair, and Sandeep Leyzell and directed by Tushar Jalota. Dinesh Vijan is making the movie through Maddock Films, a partnership between Jio Studios and Bake My Cake Films.

Sachin-Jigar wrote the music for the movie, and different artists wrote the words. When “Dasvi” came out on April 7, 2022, it got mixed reviews from reviewers.

Conclusion

As we end our film tour of the 15 best Bollywood movies on Netflix in October 2023, it’s clear that Indian cinema has much to give regarding stories, feelings, and cultural insights. From the funny and touching stories in “3 Idiots” and “Lage Raho Munna Bhai” to the sad and touching stories in “Masaan” and “Queen,” these movies show how diverse and creative Bollywood can be.

These movies are fun to watch, but they also make you think, make you want to make changes, and make you feel a lot of different things. Some of India’s best actors, directors, and writers show off their skills in these movies.

This carefully chosen list of must-see Hindi movies on Netflix has something for everyone, whether you want to watch a funny movie, an exciting drama, or an inspiring story.

Even though Indian film is constantly changing, these movies are still timeless classics and modern works that connect with people worldwide. They make us think of how powerful stories can be and how movies speak to everyone.

So, get some popcorn, settle down, and get ready for a movie trip that will make you laugh, cry, be inspired, and have fun. Enjoy!