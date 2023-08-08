Money Heist Spin-off Series Berlin Season 1 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer, Latest Updates 2023, and Everything You Need to Know

Since the final season of Money Heist was released, fans have been wondering about the Money Heist Spin-off series. There were many talks about various spin-off series of the show.

Finally, the time has come, and we have the first Money Heist spin-off series. And that is none other than the most popular character Berlin!



Yes, since fans saw Pedro Alonso playing Berlin, a.k.a. Andrés de Fonollosa, he has become one of the fan-favorite characters.

Other fan-favorite characters include Nairobi, Tokyo, Denver, Rio, The Inspector, and everyone’s beloved The Professor.

Berlin Season 1 Release Date

The writing and screenplay stages are currently going on, and soon the show’s makers will start filming the series. The filming will take a few months, and then they will start everything related to post-production.

We all know how messy it can get throughout various post-production stages. There will be sound mixing, background scores, editing, and more.

The expected schedule for Berlin filming is to be commenced in late 2022 up to mid-2023. And then following the post-production stages, the series is expected to release by 2023. The makers of the show give no official date.

This is just speculation and seeing how the filming schedule goes. According to that, the Money Heist spin-off series Berlin will be released.

Berlin Season 1 Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

The series will focus more on Berlin i.e. Andres de Fonollosa in the lead role. There is a chance that we might go on to see some of the original characters from Money Heist. The Professor, who happens to be his brother, might be in several scenes as he is the family.

Additionally, in the plot of Money Heist, we learned about Berlin’s five ex-wives. Also, there was Tatiana, who was seen in the show’s last season. Other than her, he had multiple wives and, later on, Palermo, who also happened to have mutual feelings for Berlin.

Characters, including Marsella and Bogota – added in the series Money Heist later on- were gang members. Their stories might also be added to the Berlin series.

Filming Locations for Berlin Season 1

The series is expected to start filming quite sooner than we can imagine. Also, the filming locations include Paris as well as Madrid. Fans must remember the scenes from Paris when Berlin was stealing everything from all the elite places of the French capital.

The filming schedule is going to be starting from 3rd Oct. 2022 onwards. First, various scenes from Paris will be shot, followed by Madrid.

There are so many exquisite locations where the series will be shot.

Fans will love all the places with historical significance and great architectural beauty. And as we all know, how Berlin how a fine dining experience; we will surely see some of the most amazing locations for restaurants and outdoors too.

Berlin Season 1 Cast Members List

Since the Money Heist has received great response and critical acclaim throughout its journey, fans eagerly await the further storyline. Not only that but millions of fans are curious about the show and its cast members.

Therefore, we have added a complete list of cast members that will return for the Berlin series below.

Pedro Alonso as Berlin (Andrés de Fonollosa)

Alvaro Morte as The Professor (Sergio Marquina)

Michelle Jenner as Keila

Tristán Ulloa as Damián

Begoña Vargas as Cameron

Julio Peña Fernández as Roi

Joel Sánchez as Bruce

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Berlin Season 1?

The series will have a total of 8 episodes. The length of each episode is not yet known. Soon, we will get more information about all the directors for various episodes.

Writers of Berlin include David Oliva, David Berrocal, Geoffrey Cowper, and Albert Pinto, along with original writers of Money Heist Alex Pina and Esther Martinez.

Newest Cast Members a.k.a. Berlin’s Newest Gang

Michelle Jenner as Keila. She will have all the electronics engineering skills in the team. The actress is quite popular and has amazing acting skills. She has appeared in many popular Spanish films such as Nubes de Verano, Don’t be Afraid, Extraterrestrial, Gun City, Julieta, Tenemos que Hablar, and more.

Some of her television series include El Continental, The Idhun Chronicles, Heirs to the Land, Cathedral of the Sea, Isabel, and many more.

Tristan Ulloa will be playing Damian, a “Professor” and Berlin’s confidant. You might know him from another popular Netflix series Warrior Nun. He happens to be an actor, writer as well as director. Since 1996 he has been working and has quite a career.

Netflix Unveils Cast of ‘Money Heist’ Spin-Off ‘Berlin’ https://t.co/1iCQUzlfpP — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 28, 2022

Begona Vargas will be playing the role of an unstable Cameron. Fans might recognize her from the popular role in Welcome to Eden. Her popular television works include Boca Norte, Alta mar, Paraiso, La otra mirada, and others.

Joel Sanchez will play Bruce.

Julio Pena Fernandez will be playing Roi. He was Manuel Gutierrez Quemola in the popular Disney Channel series Bia. He has done television series viz. BIA, BIA: Un mundo al reves, Acacias 28 and now Berlin. He also has done a few movies and played interesting roles.

Berlin Season 1 Latest Updates 2023

Berlin is one of the most popular fictional characters in Netflix’s highly anticipated thriller drama series Money Heist. In addition, Pedro Gonzalez Alonso played the lead role of Berlin. However, if you haven’t watched the earlier seasons of The Money Heist, then let me tell you that Berlin is one of the most crucial parts of the Money Heist series. He is portrayed as a cold-hearted, sophisticated character.

Ay, París… Buena comida, buen vino, buen arte. Y 44 millones de euros en joyas listos para ser robados. BERLÍN, este diciembre, solo en Netflix. #TUDUM #BERLINnetflix Ah, Paris. Good food, good wine, good art. And €44 million of jewels just waiting to be stolen. BERLÍN, this… pic.twitter.com/1U9Zvs6Hm5 — La casa de papel – BERLÍN (@lacasadepapel) June 17, 2023

Not only that, with weapons like M16 and M1911, this charismatic man can overpower any situation. Moreover, the showrunners have also decided to launch a spin-off season of the Money Heist series, and now, we will see the storyline that centers around Berlin and his life.

Announced at Netflix’s TUDUM

When the upcoming Money Heist spin-off series was announced at the TUDUM event, it was described as “Love and Heists.” Alex Pina, the show’s maker, and Pedro Alonso, playing Berlin, seemed quite excited about it.

They also discussed Script 33 i.e. 33rd version of the Script of Berlin. It is written by David Oliva, Alex Pina, Esther Martinez Lobato, and David Barrocal.

Berlin Season 1 Official Trailer Release

For now, there is no official trailer for the upcoming spin-off series. As we discussed earlier, there is nothing but the finalized series title, which might also be changed earlier. The screen writings are being finished, and no shooting has been started.

For that, the show’s makers will soon start filming. After that, we can expect a short teaser first, followed by the Berlin trailer release.

Additionally, when the official trailer is released, we will get some more information along with the release. Many fans have been eagerly waiting for the series’ announcement.

And now, when the announcement has finally happened, they are waiting for the release date. Keep in touch with all the official social media accounts to get all the latest updates and notifications.

Final Words

Much awaited spin-off series Berlin will start filming soon, and then we will get more details about the show. Later, the show makers will release the official Berlin release date and the trailer.

We will share all the latest updates and notifications regarding the Money Heist spin-off series Berlin. Stay Tuned!