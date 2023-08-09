Kota Factory Season 3 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer, and More

Fan favorite Indian web series Kota Factory Season 3 will release soon; meanwhile, fans can’t keep calm. Everyone is awaiting Jeetu Bhaiya’s return, along with all the students at the coaching center. Currently, the series is filming, and soon the makers of the show will release all the official details, including Kota Factory Season 3 release date, trailer release, and more. In the meantime, let’s know more about the expected storyline and cast members for the upcoming Kota Factory season 3.

Kota Factory Season 3 Release Date

The first season of Kota Factory was released from 16th April 2019 to 14th May 2019. The debut season was released on TVF Play on YouTube and received an impressively positive response from the fans. Soon, the series was renewed for a second season, later released on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

Series Release Dates/ Platform Kota Factory Season 1 Release: TVF Play on YouTube From 16th April 2019 Onwards Kota Factory Season 2 Release: Netflix on 24th September 2020 Kota Factory Season 3 Release: Netflix on December 2023 (Expected)



The Kota Factory Season 2 was released on 24th September 2021. It also received quite a response, not just from fans but also from critics.

Kota Factory season 3 when? https://t.co/t5A5yNSW5o — Shushmit Belekar  (@Shushmit08) March 1, 2023

Since the second season’s release, fans have been waiting for Kota Factory Season 3 renewal. The official notification from the makers was released on 26th September, 2021stating that the third season is already in the works. Upon receiving such fantastic news, fans were overjoyed, and since that time, they have been waiting for Kota Factory Season 3 updates. It is expected that the third season will release by December 2023.

Kota Factory Season 3 Storyline

The series mainly revolves around Kota, located in Rajasthan state, and many aspirants are preparing for IIT JEE. Their daily routines, preparation methods, living habits, and more are also included in the series.

Series Details Genre Drama, Comedy Created by Saurabh Khanna, Arunabh Kumar Written by Tamojit Das Directed by Raghav Subbu Composers Karthik Rao, Simran Hora Executive Producer Sameer Saxena Cinematography Jerin Paul Editor Gourav Gopal Jha



The show highlights how aspiants struggle while they are preparing for one of the most competitive examinations related to the engineering field. Many characters played by young actors have become fan favorites through their skills and acting.

Netflix India has renewed 5 shows for season 3. Delhi Crime season 3.

She season 3.

Mismatched season 3.

Kota Factory season 3.

The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives season 3. pic.twitter.com/jHPUcOin0c — LetsCinema (@letscinema) March 14, 2023

Kota Factory Season 3 Cast Members





Mayur More as Vaibhav Pandey

Ranjan Raj as Balmukund Meena

Alam Khan as Uday Gupta

Jitendra Kumar as Jitendra Kumar a.k.a. Jeetu Bhaiya

Ahsaas Channa as Shivangi Ranawat

Urvi Singh as Meenal Parekh

Revathi Pillai as Vartika Ratawal

Naveen Kasturia as Dhruv

Vipul Singh as Mahesh

Rohit Sukhwani as Rohit

Arun Kumar as Deepak

Harish Peddinti as Bablu

Sanyam Bafna as Aayush

Loveleen Mishra as PG Aunty

Gaurav Mishra as Batla Sir

Visshesh Tiwari as Piyush

Jyoti Gauba as Vaibhav’s mother

Amitabh Krishna Ghanekar as Vaibhav’s father

Jasmeet Singh Bhatia as Parminder sir

Shivankit Singh Parihar as Awasthi sir

Saurabh Khanna as Vice Principal Mehta

Deepak Kumar Mishra as Autowala

Sameer Saxena as Maheshwari Sir

Vaibhav Thakkar as Shushrut Patel

Abhaya Sharma as Vernali

Rajesh Kuma as Gagan Rastogi

Series Kota Factory Language Hindi Genre Drama Creator Saurabh Khanna, Arunabh Kumar Production The Viral Fever Certificate 13+ Cast Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, Urvi Singh

Kota Factory Season 3 Makers Team

Kota Factory is a comedy-drama created by Saurabh Khanna and Arunabh Kumar. It is written by Tamojit Das. The director of Kota Factory is Raghav Subbu. The composers for the series are Simran Hora and Karthik Rao. The executive producer is Sameer Saxena, and the associated production company is The Viral Fever.

Kota Factory Season 3 Trailer Release

For now, there is no official Kota Factory Season 3 trailer from the makers. Soon, they will be releasing a teaser, followed by the trailer. Along with that, fans will also get to know more about the release date and total episodes list. For all these details, fans need to wait a little. We will share all the vital information regarding Kota Factory Season 3 release date and further updates. Keep visiting us and know everything about the show.