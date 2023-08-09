Kota Factory Season 3 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer, and More
Fan favorite Indian web series Kota Factory Season 3 will release soon; meanwhile, fans can’t keep calm. Everyone is awaiting Jeetu Bhaiya’s return, along with all the students at the coaching center. Currently, the series is filming, and soon the makers of the show will release all the official details, including Kota Factory Season 3 release date, trailer release, and more. In the meantime, let’s know more about the expected storyline and cast members for the upcoming Kota Factory season 3.
Kota Factory Season 3 Release Date
The first season of Kota Factory was released from 16th April 2019 to 14th May 2019. The debut season was released on TVF Play on YouTube and received an impressively positive response from the fans. Soon, the series was renewed for a second season, later released on the popular streaming platform Netflix.
|Series
|Release Dates/ Platform
|Kota Factory Season 1
|Release: TVF Play on YouTube From 16th April 2019 Onwards
|Kota Factory Season 2
|Release: Netflix on 24th September 2020
|Kota Factory Season 3
|Release: Netflix on December 2023 (Expected)
The Kota Factory Season 2 was released on 24th September 2021. It also received quite a response, not just from fans but also from critics.
Kota Factory season 3 when? https://t.co/t5A5yNSW5o
— Shushmit Belekar (@Shushmit08) March 1, 2023
Since the second season’s release, fans have been waiting for Kota Factory Season 3 renewal. The official notification from the makers was released on 26th September, 2021stating that the third season is already in the works. Upon receiving such fantastic news, fans were overjoyed, and since that time, they have been waiting for Kota Factory Season 3 updates. It is expected that the third season will release by December 2023.
Kota Factory season 3…🥰🥰🤎🤎 https://t.co/T66hKycSun
— Akshat (@CliniicalLM10) March 14, 2023
Kota Factory Season 3 Storyline
The series mainly revolves around Kota, located in Rajasthan state, and many aspirants are preparing for IIT JEE. Their daily routines, preparation methods, living habits, and more are also included in the series.
|Series
|Details
|Genre
|Drama, Comedy
|Created by
|Saurabh Khanna, Arunabh Kumar
|Written by
|Tamojit Das
|Directed by
|Raghav Subbu
|Composers
|Karthik Rao, Simran Hora
|Executive Producer
|Sameer Saxena
|Cinematography
|Jerin Paul
|Editor
|Gourav Gopal Jha
The show highlights how aspiants struggle while they are preparing for one of the most competitive examinations related to the engineering field. Many characters played by young actors have become fan favorites through their skills and acting.
Netflix India has renewed 5 shows for season 3.
Delhi Crime season 3.
She season 3.
Mismatched season 3.
Kota Factory season 3.
The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives season 3. pic.twitter.com/jHPUcOin0c
— LetsCinema (@letscinema) March 14, 2023
Kota Factory Season 3 Cast Members
- Mayur More as Vaibhav Pandey
- Ranjan Raj as Balmukund Meena
- Alam Khan as Uday Gupta
- Jitendra Kumar as Jitendra Kumar a.k.a. Jeetu Bhaiya
- Ahsaas Channa as Shivangi Ranawat
- Urvi Singh as Meenal Parekh
- Revathi Pillai as Vartika Ratawal
- Naveen Kasturia as Dhruv
- Vipul Singh as Mahesh
- Rohit Sukhwani as Rohit
- Arun Kumar as Deepak
- Harish Peddinti as Bablu
- Sanyam Bafna as Aayush
- Loveleen Mishra as PG Aunty
- Gaurav Mishra as Batla Sir
- Visshesh Tiwari as Piyush
- Jyoti Gauba as Vaibhav’s mother
- Amitabh Krishna Ghanekar as Vaibhav’s father
- Jasmeet Singh Bhatia as Parminder sir
- Shivankit Singh Parihar as Awasthi sir
- Saurabh Khanna as Vice Principal Mehta
- Deepak Kumar Mishra as Autowala
- Sameer Saxena as Maheshwari Sir
- Vaibhav Thakkar as Shushrut Patel
- Abhaya Sharma as Vernali
- Rajesh Kuma as Gagan Rastogi
|Series
|Kota Factory
|Language
|Hindi
|Genre
|Drama
|Creator
|Saurabh Khanna, Arunabh Kumar
|Production
|The Viral Fever
|Certificate
|13+
|Cast
|Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai, Urvi Singh
Kota Factory Season 3 Makers Team
Kota Factory is a comedy-drama created by Saurabh Khanna and Arunabh Kumar. It is written by Tamojit Das. The director of Kota Factory is Raghav Subbu. The composers for the series are Simran Hora and Karthik Rao. The executive producer is Sameer Saxena, and the associated production company is The Viral Fever.
Kota Factory Season 3 Trailer Release
For now, there is no official Kota Factory Season 3 trailer from the makers. Soon, they will be releasing a teaser, followed by the trailer. Along with that, fans will also get to know more about the release date and total episodes list. For all these details, fans need to wait a little. We will share all the vital information regarding Kota Factory Season 3 release date and further updates. Keep visiting us and know everything about the show.
