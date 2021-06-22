Top Actresses in their 20’s – The Latest Update

There are many actresses who got famous at a very young age in Hollywood. Hollywood always welcomes bright and talented stars.

Many Hollywood actresses have received many awards for their best performances. It looks like they are the future of the Hollywood entertainment industry. Read the complete article to get all the details about Top Hollywood Actresses in their 20’s.

Top Hollywood Actress in their 20’s:

Let’s see the list of top Hollywood actresses in their 20’s.

Anya Taylor-Joy Naomi Scott Emma Watson Joey King Peyton List Sophie Turner Maya Hawke Kathryn Newton Ariana Greenblatt Madison Lintz Shahadi Wright Joseph Zendaya Hailee Steinfeld Saoirse Ronan Zoey Deutch Hari Nef Riley Keough Brie Larson

1. Anya Taylor-Joy:

Anya Taylo-Joy is an actress and model. She is an American-born Argentine-British actress. Anya Taylo-Joy was born on 16th April 1996 in Miami, Florida, U.S.

Anya Taylo-Joy entered the entertainment in 2013. She appeared in many films such as The Witch, Barry, Morgan, Split, Glass, Radioactive, Emma, Here Are the Young Men, The New Mutants, Thoroughbreds, etc.

Anya Taylo-Joy also appeared in many television series. It includes Endeavour, Viking Quest, Atlantis, The Miniaturist, Peaky Blinders, The Queen’s Gambit, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and Saturday Night Live.

Anya Taylo-Joy has received many awards and nominations. She has received Critics’ Choice Television Award, Golden Globe Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, Gotham Award, Fright Meter Award, Empire Award, AACTA International Award, etc.

Anya Taylo-Joy was also nominated for many awards such as London Critics Circle Award, BloodGuts UK Horror Award, International Online Cinema Award, Saturn Award, Gold Derby Award, Satellite Award, IGN Award, etc.

2. Naomi Scott:

The full name of Naomi Scott is Naomi Grace Scott. She is an English actress and singer. Naomi Scott was born on 6th May 1993.

She was born in Hounslow, London, England. Naomi Scott married Jordan Spence. Jordan is an English footballer. They married after 4 years of dating in 2014.

Naomi Scott is a UK ambassador of an organization – Christian Charity Organization. The upcoming television series of Naomi Scott is Anatomy of a Scandal.

Naomi Scott appeared in many television series such as Life Bites, Lemonde Mouth, Terra Nova, By Any Means, Lewis, etc. Naomi Scott also appeared in many films such as The 33, The Martian, Power Rangers, Charlie’ Angels, and Power Rangers.

Naomi Scott has received Teen Choice Award and she was also nominated for Saturn Award. The net worth of the actress Naomi Scott is around 1 Million USD.

3. Emma Watson:

Emma Watson is an English actress. She is also an activist. Emma Watson is a very famous actress. She got famous after playing a role of Hermione Granger in the popular film Harry Potter.

The full name of Emma Watson is Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson. She was born on 15th April 1990. She was born in Paris, France.

Emma Watson is an actress, activist, and model. She started her career in an active field in 1999. According to Forbes and Vanity Fair, Emma Watson is the world’s highest-paid actress.

In 2015, Emma Watson was listed in Time Magazine as the top 100 most influential people in the world. Emma Watson appeared in many films, television series, and music videos.

She appeared in many films such as Harry Potter, My Week with Marilyn, The Bling Ring, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, This is the End, Noah, Colonia, Regression, Beauty and the Beast, The Circle, Little Women, etc.

Emma Watson appeared in two television series. It includes Ballet Shoes and The Vicar of Dibley. She also appeared in a music video titled Say You Don’t Want It.

4. Joey King:

Joey King was born on 30th July 1999. She is an American actress. The net worth of the American actress Joey King is around 3 Million USD.

Joey King was nominated for Golden Globe Award and Primetime Emmy Award. Joey King started her career in an acting field in 2006.

Joey King was born in Los Angeles, California. She has received many awards such as Young Artists, People’s Choice Award, Kid’s Choice Award, etc.

Joey King’s popular movies are The Kissing Booth, Zeroville, Smartass, Going in Style, Borealis, Wish I Was Here, Family Weekend, The Counjuring, The Dark Knight Rises, Battle: Los Angeles, Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs, etc.

Joey King appeared in many television series such as American Dad, Nailed It, A Creepshow Animated Special, Home Movie: The Princess Bride, Life in Pieces, The Act, Tween Fest, The Flash, New Girl, The Simpsons, etc.

5. Peyton List:

Peyton List was born on 6th April 1998. She was born in Florida, U.S. She is an American actress and mode. Peyton List started her career as a child model.

Peyton List has two brothers; Spencer and Phoenix. They both are actors. She completed her college education at Oak Park High School in Oak Park, California. At there, Peyton List graduated in 2016.

Peyton List has received Young Artist Award and she was also nominated for Kid’s Choice Award. Peyton List got popular after appearing in some popular films such as Spider-Man 2, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, The Outcasts, Hubie Halloween, Shriver, American Boogeywoman, Then Came You, The Seventh Dwarf, etc.

Peyton List also appeared in many tv series. It includes Group Chat, Robot Chicken, Cobra Kai, Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered, Happy Together, The Swap, Bunk’d, Ultimate Spider-Man, Pass the Plate, etc.

6. Sophie Turner:

Sophie Belinda Turner is an English actress. Sophie Turner was born on 21st February 1996 in Northampton, England.

Sophie Turner married Joe Jonas in 2019. Sophie Turner is a daughter of Andrew and Sally. In the starting of her career, she appeared in the HBO series named Game of Thrones as Sansa Stark – a young noblewoman in August 2009.

She was appeared in many films and television series. It includes Another Me, Barely Lethal, Heavy, Dark Phoenix, Josie, X-Men: Apocalypse, Time Freak, Survive, Home Movie: The Princess Bride, The Thirteenth Tale, The Prince, and The Staircase.

Sophie Turner is a very popular actress and she has received Huading Award, Glamour Award, EWwy Award, Venice International Film Festival, etc. Her networth is around 8 Million USD. If we get any update about the popular actress Sophie Turner, we will update it here.

7. Maya Hawke:

Maya Hawke is a daughter of Ethan Hawke – actor and Uma Thurman – actress. Maya Hawke is a model and an actress. She started her career as a model.

Maya Hawke was born on 8th July 1998 in New York City, U.S. At the starting of her career, Maya Hawke modeled for Vogue.

Maya Hawke gor famous after her performance in the television series Stranger Things. She also worked in many tv series and films such as Little Women, Ladyworld, Once Upon a Time of Hollywood, Italian Studies, Human Capital, The Good Lord Bird, Mainstream, etc.

Maya Hawke’s upcoming film is Fear Street Part 1: 1994. Maya Hawke has received 45th Saturn Award and she was nominated for 26th Screen Actors Guild Award.

8. Kathryn Newton:

Kathryn Newton is a very popular American actress. She was born on 8th February 1997. Kathryn Newton is best known for her role as Louise Brooks in the comedy series named Gary Unmarried in 2008 to 2010.

Kathryn Newton started golfing since childhood. She also played some tournaments when she was 8 years old. She completed her graduation from Notre Dame High School in 2015 and she was a member of the girls golf team of the same school.

Kathryn Newton got 31st Young Artist Award and 34th Young Artist Award. Kathryn Newton worked in many films including The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, Freaky, Pokemon Detective Pikachu, Ben is Back, Blockers, Lady Bird, Mono, The Martial Arts Kid, Paranormal Activity 4, Bad Teacher, etc.

Kathryn Newton’s upcoming film is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. She appeared in many television series also such as All My Children, Mad Men, Supernatural, Big Little Lies, Little Women, The Society, Dog with a Blog, Mad Men, All My Children, etc.

Kathryn Newton also appeared in a music video titled Goodbyes with Post Malone and Young Thug in 2019.

9. Ariana Greenblatt:

Ariana Greenblatt was born on 27th August 2007 in New York. Ariana Greenblatt is an actress. She is famous for her role as Daphne Diaz in Stuck in the Middle – Disney Channel.

Ariana Greenblatt appeared in many films such as A Bad Moms Christmas in 2017, Awake in 2021, Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, and Love and Monsters in 2020.

Ariana Greenblatt also worked with many television series such as Liv and Maddie in 2015, Stuck in the Middle in 2016, and Legendary Doubts in 2016.

Ariana Greenblatt is a child actress and is adopted. If we get any update about the popular American child actress Ariana Greenblatt, we will update it here.

10. Madison Lintz:

Madison Lintz is an actress. Madison Lintz was born on 11th May 1999. She began her career in an acting field in 2007.

Madison Lintz started her career as filming commercials and voice-overs at the age of six. Madison Lintz is best known for her career as Sophia Peletier in the series The Walking Dead.

Madison Lintz appeared in many movies such as After in 2012, Tell Me Your Name in 2018, and Parental Guidance in 2012.

Madison Lintz has played the role of Maddie Bosch in the series Bosch. She also appeared in many television series such as It’s Supernatural in 2011, Nashville in 2012, and American Judy in 2012.

Madison Lintz was nominated for Young Artist Award for her performace in the series The Walking Dead. Madison Lintz’s brother’s name is Matt Lintz and her sister’s name is Mackenzie Lintz.

11. Shahadi Wright Joseph

Shahadi Wright Joseph is an American actress. She is also a singer and dancer. Shahadi Wright Joseph was born on 29th April 2005 in Brooklyn, New York, U.S.

Shahadi Wright Joseph started dancing when she was just two years old. Shahadi Wright Joseph is best known for her role in the film Us and The Lion King.

She also appeared in recently released television series Them, in which, Shahadi Wright Joseph has played the role of Ruby Lee Emory. She also appeared in Hairspray Live which was released in 2016.

Shahadi Wright Joseph got Hollywood Critics Association Award in 2020. In 2019, Shahadi Wright Joseph was nominated for Saturn Award and Washington D. C. Area Film Critics Association Award.

Shahadi Wright Joseph was also nominated for Black Reel Award, NAACP Image Award, Critics’ Choice Award, and Online Film and Television Association Award. If we get any update about the American actress Shahadi Wright Joseph, we will add it here.

12. Zendaya

Zendaya is famous American actress as well as producer. Zendaya began her career as a backup dancer and child model. Now, she is one of the most popular American actress.

Zendaya appeared in many blockbuster movies. Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman was born on 1st September 1996 in Oakland, California, U.S.

Zendaya is also a singer. There is also a website of her; zendaya.com. Zendaya’s debut concert tour is Swag It Out Tour in 2012-2014.

Zendaya is best known for her role in a superhit film Spider-Man: Homecoming. She played the role of Michelle in that film.

Zendaya also appeared in many other films such as Super Buddies in 2013, The Greatest Showman in 2017, Duck Duck Goose in 2018, Smallfoot in 2018, Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019, and Malcom and Marie in 2021.

Zendaya’s upcoming films are Space Jam: A New Legacy, Dune, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Zendaya has worked with many television series also.

It includes Shake It Up in 2010-13, Pixie Hollow Games in 2011, Frenemies in 2012, Dancing with the Stars in 2013, Zapped in 2014, K. C. Undercover in 2015-18, Black-ish in 2015, The OA in 2019, and Euphoria in 2019. Her networth is 15 Million USD.

13. Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld is a popular American actress. She is also a model, singer, and songwriter. Hailee Steinfeld was born on 11th December 1996. She was born in Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Hailee Steinfeld completed her graduation in 2015. She entered the industry in 2007. Hailee Steinfeld’s first film was released in 2008 – Heather: A Fairytale.

After that, Hailee Steinfeld appeared in many films such as She’s a Fox, Without Wings, Grand Cru, True Grit, Begin Again, Hateship – Loveship, Romeo and Juliet, 3 Days to Kill, The Homesman, The Keeping Room, Ten Thousand Saints, Term Life, Pitch Perfect 3, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Charlie’s Angels, etc.

Her first tv series was released in 2007 – Back to You. Hailee Steinfeld appeared in many tv series. It includes Summer Camp in 2010, The Voice in 2015-18, Dickinson in 2019, etc.

Hailee Steinfeld will appear in an upcoming tv series Hawkeye. She plays the role of Kate Bishop – Hawkeye in the series Hawkeye. Her networth is around 8 Million USD. Hailee Steinfeld is multitalent actress as well as a popular singer.

14. Saoirse Ronan:

Saoirse Ronan is an American and Irish actress. Saoirse Ronan is a popular actress and she got famous at very young age. Saoirse Ronan has worked very hard in her career and that is the reason she was nominated for an Oscar.

Saoirse Ronan is one of the youngest Oscar nominee. Saoirse Ronan was born on 12th April 1994 in New York City, U.S. Her father’s name is Paul Ronan. He is an Irish actor.

Saoirse Ronan’s first film was I Could Never Be Your Woman, which was released in 2007. She played the role of Izzie Mensforth. Her networth is around 7 Million USD.

Saoirse Ronan also appeared in many films such as The Christmas Miracle of Jonathan Toomey, Atonement, Death Defying Acts, Byzantium, The Host, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Brooklyn, Lady Bird, On Chesil Beach, Little Women, Ammonite, The French Dispatch, Loving Vincent, etc.

Saoirse Ronan has worked in two theatres; The Crucible in 2016 and The Tragedy of Macbeth in 2021. Saoirse Ronan also appeared in three music videos; Garden’s Heart in 2013, Cherry Wine in 2016, and Galway Girl in 2017.

Saoirse Ronan was appeared in tv show named Saturday Night Live in 2017. She worked as a host in that show. She also appeard in many television series. It includes The Clinic in 2003-04, Proof in 2005, and Robot Chicken in 2014.

15. Zoey Deutch:

Zoey Deutch is a popular actress. She is an American actress as well as a producer. She is a daughter of an American actress, producer, and director Lea Thompson and film and television director Howard Deutch.

Zoey Deutch’s sister’s name is Madelyn Deutch. Madelyn Deutch is an actress, writer, director, and musician.

Zoey Francis Thompson Deutch was born on 10th November 1994. Zoey Deutch was born in Los Angeles, California, U.S. She began her acting classes when she was just five years old.

Zoey Deutch has received Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Award in 2017, Diff Shining Star Award at Dallas International Film Festival in 2017, Rising Star Award at SCAD Savannah Film Festival in 2017, etc.

Zoey Deutch was also nominated for Teen Choice Award, Fangoria Chainsaw Award, etc. Zoey Deutch was appeared in many movies. It includes Mayor Cupcake, The Amazing Spider-Man, Beautiful Creatures, Vampire Academy, Dirty Grandpa, Good Kids, Before I Fall, Set It Up, The Professor, Buffaloed, Zombieland: Double Tap, etc.

Zoey Deutch’s upcoming films are The Hound, The Outfit, and Not Okay. Zoey Deutch’s television series are The Suite Life on Deck, NCIS, The Politician, Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior, Ringer, Switched at Birth, Under the Gunn, Home Movie: The Princess Bride, etc.

If we get any update about the popular American actress Zoey Deutch, we will update it here.

16. Hari Nef:

Hari Nef was born on 21st October 1992 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. Hari Nef is currently living in New York City. She is an actress, writer, and model.

Hari Nef completed her graduation in theater from Columbia University in May 2015. Hari Nef was appeared on the cover of Frische Magazine in 2014.

Hari Nef appeared in many popular movies and television series. It includes Hellaware, She Told Me She Was Dead, Self Aware, Crush, Family Tree, First Date, Mapplethorpe, A-Z of Hair, Room 104, Day by Day, Acting for a Cause, Camping, You, Love Advent, Transparent, etc.

17. Riley Keough:

Riley Keough was born on 29th May 1989. She was born in Santa Monica, California, U.S. Danielle Riley Keough is an American actress. She is also a model and producer.

Riley Keough’s father’s name is Lisa Marie Presley and her mother’s name is Danny Keough. Riley Keough started her career as a model when she was 15 years old.

Riley Keough has received Gracie Award for the actress in a leading role in the series The Girlfriend Experience. She was nominated for Golden Globe Awards, Independent Spirit Award, London Critics Cirle Film Award, etc.

Riley Keough has worked in famous television series such as The Girlfriend Experience, Riverdale, The Terminal List, and Daisy Jones and The Six.

Riley Keough was appeared in severe movies such as The Guilty, The Devil All the Time, Zola, Earthquake Bird, The Lodge, Paterno, Hold the Dark, Under the Silver Lake, The House That Jack Built, Logan Lucky, It Comes at Night, We Don’t Belong Here, etc.

18. Brie Larson:

Brie Larson is a very popular American actress. She is also a film maker. Her real name is Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers but she is professionally known as Brie Larson.

Brie Larson was born on 1st October 1989 in Sacramento, California, U.S. Brie Larson is best known for her role as Captain Marvel in the blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel.

Brie Larson also appeared in many popular movies such as Just Mercy, Captain Marvel, Basmati Blues, Unicorn Store, Free Fire, Kong: Skull Island, Trainwreck, Room, Digging for Fire, The Gambler, Short Term 12, Don Jon, Greenberg, The Trouble with Bliss, 21 Jump Street, The Arm, Bitter Orange, The Spectacular Now, etc.

Brie Larson’s famous television series are Animal Talking with Gary Whitta, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Saturday Night Live, Comedy Bang Bang, Community, Kroll Show, etc.

If we get any update about the popular American actress Brie Larson, we will update it here. Brie Larson will appear in an upcoming film The Marvels which is set to release in 2022. She will also appear in a television series named Lessons in Chemistry.

Brie Larson also appeared in some music videos such as Never Enough in 2012, Just One of the Guys in 2014, No Cities to Love in 2015, and Family Feud in 2017.

