Unforgotten Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Renewal Status.

ITV has officially confirmed the upcoming season of the British crime drama television series named Unforgotten.

The official release date of Unforgotten Season 5 is not confirmed. But we expect that Unforgotten Season 5 will be released in mid-2022.

The series Unforgotten has received a mind-blowing and excellent response from the audience. All fans are waiting for the next season of Unforgotten.

There is no official update about the storyline of Unforgotten Season 5, but we expect that there will be a new friend of DI Sunny. They will help DI Sunny to solve many problems.

The series Unforgotten starts with the detectives of London who are going to start the investigations. In Unforgotten Season 5, we will see lots of new characters, and maybe they all will be connected to each other in a different way.

Unforgotten Season 5

In Unforgotten Season 5, we will see DI Sunil – Sunny Khan, Sanjeev Bhaskar, DCI Cassandra – Cassie Stuart, Nicola Walker, Peter Egan – Martin Hughes, Pippa Nixon – DC Karen Willets, Lewis Reeves – DC Jake Collier, Jordan Long – DS Murray Boulting, Carolina Main – DC Fran Lingley, and Alastair MacKenzie – ex-DCI John Bentley.

All these above-listed cast members will include in the upcoming Unforgotten Season 5. In season 5, Sanjeev Bhasker will get a new partner to catch the criminal.

Each season of the series Unforgotten contains six episodes. So, we expect that Unforgotten Season 5 will also include six episodes.

Unforgotten Season 1 was released on 8th October 2015, Season 2 was released on 5th January 2017, Season 3 was released on 15th July 2018, and Season 4 was released on 22nd February 2021.

Thanks for all the love during and after last night’s series 4 finale. #Unforgotten will return, with @TVSanjeev and a new partner in crime next year. @ChrisLangWriter pic.twitter.com/IH9zz446wE — Unforgotten (@UnforgottenTV) March 30, 2021

The British crime drama tv series Unforgotten was created and written by Chris Lang. Andy Wilson directed it. The opening theme of the series Unforgotten is “All We Do” by Oh Wonder. BBC Worldwide distributed the series Unforgotten.

The complete cast of Unforgotten Season 5 will soon be announced. The trailer of Unforgotten Season 5 is not released yet. So, let’s watch the trailer of Unforgotten Season 3.

