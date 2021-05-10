Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 – The Latest News

Bigg Boss Kannada is a reality television show. It was produced by Endemol Shine India under Banijay and aired on Colors Kannada.

Kiccha Sudeepa hosts the show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. You can also watch the reality television show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 on Voot Select. Read the complete article read the latest news about Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Latest News:

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Canceled?

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the popular reality television show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is canceled.

According to the new guidelines of the lockdown in Karnataka, the government has decided to shut down the production of films and television shows.

In order to follow the lockdown guidelines, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 was canceled. The makers of the show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 have decided to stop and cancel the ongoing season.

The Karnataka government has imposed a complete lockdown for 14 days, and it starts on Monday.

The Karnataka government has decided to impose the total lockdown because of the second wave of the coronavirus. No one knows when the situation will under control.

It is getting out of control day by day. The show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 was recently canceled on the 71st day since the show’s start.

There are 11 contestants inside the house, and they all do not know anything about the outside situation. They all are safe and isolated inside.

All contestants and team members will be safely taken to their homes. If we see the complete list of participants who sent home safely, it includes as below.

Aravind K. P. Chakravarthy Chandrachud Divya Suresh Manju Pavagada Nidhi Subbaiah Prashanth Sambargi Priyanka Thimmesh Raghu Gowda Shamanth Gowda Shubha Vaishnavi Gowda

These are the remaining contestants of the reality television show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 who reached home safely. If we get any latest update about the show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, we will add it here.

Seven contestants evicted during the show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8, including Rajeev Hanu, Vishwanath Haveri, Shankar Ashwath, Chandrakala Mohan, Geetha Bharathi Bhat, Nirmala Chennappa, and Dhanushree.

Two contestants walker from the Bigg Boss house, including Divya Uruduga and Vyjayanthi Adiga. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 was released on 28th February 2021. The show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 was canceled on 9th May 2021.

