Next Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

It is a Sci-Fi crime drama tv series. The series Next was canceled in October 2020. The series Next has received a great response from the audience.

So, maybe the series Next can be renewed for the second season. Let’s get all the details regarding Next Season 2.

Next Season 2: Latest News

The series Next features a homeland cybersecurity team that is on working on rogue AI. Maybe the story of Next Season 1 will be continued in Next Season 2.

Manny Coto created the series Next. Sean Callery, Jonas Friedman, Jamie Forsyth gave the music in the series Next.

John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Charles Gogolak, and Manny Coto were the executive producers of the series Next.

Shawn Williamson and Danielle Weinstock produced the series Next. Corey Walter and Brett Pawlak did the cinematography of the series Next.

The series Next was edited by Bjorn T. Myrholt, Stephen Mark, Brock Hammitt, Kristi Shimek, and Elba Sanchez – Short edited the series Next.

The series Next was made under Manny Coto Productions, Zaftig Films, Fox Entertainment, and 20th Television. Disney ABC Domestic Television and Fox Entertainment distributed the series Next.

Let’s talk about the release date of Next Season 2.

Next Season 2 Release Date:

The series Next was canceled after its first season. If Next Season 2 announces, then we can expect it in late 2022.

Next Season 1 was released on 6th October 2020 and there are a total of ten episodes in the series Next.

If the second season of the series Next announces, then there will be also ten episodes. Let’s see the cast of Next Season 2. We have mentioned the expected cast of Next Season 2.

Next Season 2 Cast:

John Slattery as Paul LeBlanc Fernanda Andrade as Shea Salazar Michael Mosley as CM Gerardo Celasco as Ty Salazar Eve Harlow as Gina Aaron Moten as Ben Evan Whitten as Ethan Salazar Elizabeth Cappuccino as Abby Jason Butler Harner as Ted LeBlanc Ali Ahn as Sarina John Cassini as Ron Mathis Chaon Cross as Deborah

Let’s talk about the trailer of Next Season 2.

Next Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Next Season 2 has not arrived yet. Find the trailer of Next Season 1 below.

