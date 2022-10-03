When Calls The Heart: Hallmark Release Season 10 Air Date?

When Calls The Heart is a famous TV show. Its storyline, characters, and everything take inspiration from the book of the same title by Janette Oke. The enthralling show has been entertaining, and viewers have loved it since 2014.

The characters, the storyline, the plot, everything has been the best and much better than before. Erin Krakow, Chris McNally, Daniel Lissing, and the entire cast of When Calls The Heart has done a commendable job.

They have done complete justice to their role over the seasons. Their characters are interesting and worth watching. The western family drama we get to see is genuinely entertaining and relatable.

The audience has been fond of the show from the start till now. The nine seasons had been a complete roller coaster ride of emotions, leaving everyone to love the show even more — the series left off in the 9th season.

Since then, everyone has been impatiently waiting to watch further. They have been going crazy without any news or update for a long time.

Finally, here comes the news for which we all have been waiting. Starting with the good news, that is, When Calls The Heart’s season 10 is going to release. But the sad news is, we aren’t going to see the day anytime soon.

Hallmark Media’s programming president Lisa Hamilton Daly officially announced at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that the series won’t air until mid-2023, i.e., by June.

The fans will have to keep waiting for the time being for their beloved show. And as we all hearties know that it always proves to be worth the wait, as every season comes out to be unexpectedly far better than we can imagine.

The news doesn’t end here. What’s going to be new is that the renowned and talented Writer and Producer Lindsay Sturman (Supergirl, Teen Wolf, Cult, etc.) will take over as the showrunner in the 10th season.

There are surely going to be various unexpected and significant changes. The fans need to be patient enough and hold on to their excitement until we finally see our beloved characters and show them on the screen again.