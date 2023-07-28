Witcher Season 4: New Cast Members Joining Liam Hemsworth for Upcoming Season

Yesterday, The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 was released, with three episodes in the second volume. —- Witcher Season 3 SPOILERS FOLLOWS —- Even though the number of episodes is fewer, the story described is terrifying as it includes multiple wars and thrilling action scenes. So, let’s talk about the elephant in the room, not Henry Cavill leaving the show, but who will be joining The Witcher Cast for their upcoming season 4. 

The Witcher Season 4

As of now, Witcher Season 3 ended, and everyone is worried about one and only thing. What will happen to Ciri – the actual princess of Cintra, because she is on her way to becoming something even more dangerous than her powers? The ending of the third season has made everything think about the future involving Ciri becoming the power she can not handle by herself. 

Coming to The Witcher Season 4, as we all know, Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill in the titular role. Along with him, various new characters will be added to the show as per the story. Anya Chalotra will revive her role as Yennefer, a powerful mage. Also, Freya Allan, who plays the lead role of Ciri, princess of Cintra, will return for the fourth season. Additional cast members will also return for the upcoming The Witcher season 4. 

Renewed for Two Seasons

Earlier, when the show’s makers revealed that Liam Hemsworth would be the new witcher, they also released some other news. The series has been renewed for two more seasons, i.e., Witcher Season 4 and Season 5. There have been no more updates about new cast members that will be added to the upcoming seasons. 

The Witcher Season 4 Release Date

The makers have revealed no release date because of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. The filming schedule for the fourth season has also been postponed and is not going anywhere for now. The expected release date for the fourth season was 2024, but now, the makers are unsure because of the strike and its uncertainty. 

What will happen in the upcoming Witcher Season?

One thing is for sure; there won’t be Henry Cavill playing the lead role, and fans will have to adjust their expectations. Also, the storyline involving Ciri is going towards some dangerous twists, which might hurt her and everyone around her if she does not go on meeting Yennefer soon. 

