The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need To Know

The Cleaning Lady Season 3 is an American crime thriller series created and developed by Miranda Kwok. The show has been released for two seasons, and fans of this hit crime show are expecting the third season for the same.



In addition to that, The Cleaning Lady Seasons 1 and 2 have received appreciation from the audience. On top of that, the show has also covered 7.0/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

In this article, we have added the release date, a list of cast members, a brief storyline, and trailer updates for The Cleaning Lady Season 3. So let’s look at The Cleaning Lady Season 3 possible release date.

The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Release Date

As of now, the show makers, Miranda Kwok, and her team, have released two seasons for The Cleaning Lady Series, and the fans are anxiously waiting for the show’s significant updates regarding the renewal status.

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 premiered on Fox networks on January 3, 2022, and ended on March 14, 2022. Later the same year, the show makers launched the second season of The Cleaning Lady Series o September 19, 2022, and concluded on December 12, 2022.

Now it’s been more than six months since the show makers have yet to share the official release date for The Cleaning Lady Season 3. So fans must wait a few more weeks to watch the third installment of The Cleaning Lady series.

However, the Cleaning Lady Season 3 may be released by the end of 2023 or in the first half of the following year. Whatever the news, we will update you with all the latest updates from the official team members.

The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

When it comes to crime-thriller dramas, Spanish series hold top positions. The Cleaning Lady Series is an adaptation of one such crime-thriller drama series that has received immense love from a worldwide audience.



The Cleaning Lady Season 1’s plot concentrates on Thony De La Rosa, a former Cambodian-Filipino surgeon in Las Vegas. From the beginning, the show started covering the mysteries and suspense that lead the audience to the chill-giving climax.

Our lead character, Thony De La Rosa, lives in the US without a suitable visa. The reason for such illegality hides behind her son. As the story progresses, she becomes a cleaner to get some connections to start treatment for her son.

Gradually the show becomes interesting when Thony accidentally becomes a crime witness. And later, she started working as a cleaner and a doctor within the criminal organization.

Apart from Thony De La Rosa, The Cleaning Lady Seasons 1 and 2 have also featured many fictional charcters. The show includes Arman Morales (Adan Canto), Fiona De La Rosa (Martha Millan), Garrett Miller (Oliver Hudson), and many others.

The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Cast Members List

Without the efforts of the featured star cast, the show couldn’t get the desired results. Since the show makers have released the second season of The Cleaning Lady Series, fans are highly excited about the show’s renewal for the third season. But unfortunately, makers have not disclosed the official release date for The Cleaning Lady Season 3.



On top of that, fans of this hit web series have also praised the efforts and the performances of the cast members of The Cleaning Lady Seasons 1 and 2. And they are also wondering who will return for the third season. The below-mentioned star cast may return for The Cleaning Lady Season 3.

Elodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa

Martha Millan as Fiona De La Rosa

Oliver Hudson as Garrett Miller

Adan Canto as Arman Morales

Sean Lew as Chris

Naveen Andrews as Robert Kamdar

Eva De Dominici as Nadia Morales

Faith Bryant as Jaz

K.C. Collins as Tyler Jefferson

Ryan Sands as JD Harris

Navid Negahban as Hayak Barsamian

Liza Weil as Katherine Russo

Jay Mohr as Councilman Eric Knight

Ivan Shaw as Marco De La Rosa

Chelsea Frei as Maya Campbell

Shiva Negar as Isabel Barsamian

Apart from the cast mentioned above, there might be some chances that the show makers may bring more talent to the show.

The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Episode Title List

As discussed above, the show makers have yet to release the official release date for The Cleaning Lady Season 3. And the number and episode title are also yet to be announced.

Therefore, we have added twelve episodes and heading titles for The Cleaning Lady Season 3.

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 01 – Sins of The Father

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 02 – Lolo and Lola

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 03 – El Diablo Que Conoces

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 04 – Bahala Na

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 05 – The Brit

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 06 – Paradise Lost

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 07 – Truth or Consequences

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 08 – Spousal Privilege

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 09 – The Ask

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10 – Trust

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 11 – Sanctuary

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 12 – At Long Last

Where To Watch The Cleaning Lady Season 3?

The Cleaning Lady is an American crime drama series that premiered on Fox on January 3, 2022 and gained millions of fans quickly. The first season was concluded on March 14, 2022, and the same year makers dropped the second season on September 19, 2022.

#TheCleaningLady or the new boss? 👀 Guess we'll have to wait and see! Thanks for hanging out with us this season, fam. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/T1nEems98O — The Cleaning Lady FOX (@CleaningLadyFOX) December 13, 2022

However, if you haven’t watched The Cleaning Lady Seasons 1 and 2 yet, go to the Fox networks and binge-watch all the episodes. In addition to that, The Cleaning Lady Season 3 may also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The Cleaning Lady Season 3?

Unfortunately, the show makers have yet to release the official release date for The Cleaning Lady Season 3. Therefore, predicting the number of episodes for the upcoming seasons could be a complex task.

However, looking at earlier releases, we find that The Cleaning Lady series’ first and second seasons premiered with ten and twelve episodes, respectively. We can assume that ten or more attacks will likely be released in The Cleaning Lady Season 3.

The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Makers Team

The Cleaning Lady Seasons 1 and 2 have earned a great response from the viewers, and the credits go to featured artists and showrunners who have worked behind the cameras to push the show forward.

OMG! He took Luca. 😭

This is an intense ending to the season. #TheCleaningLady pic.twitter.com/W6xlmuLwLu — The Cleaning Lady FOX (@CleaningLadyFOX) March 15, 2022

The Cleaning Lady series is an American crime-thriller drama series created and developed by Miranda Kwok, a Canadian-American screenwriter, and producer. Initially, the show was adapted from La Chica que Iimpia, a Spanish television show.

Apart from that, Rose Maire Vega, Shay Mitchell, and David Dean Portelli have also served as the show’s executive producer along with Miranda Kwok. Marshall Adams, Alan Caudilo, and Juergen Heinemann are the cinematographers of The Cleaning Lady Seasons 1 and 2.

The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Latest Updates 2023

The Cleaning Lady is an American crime-thriller television drama series produced by Miranda Kwok, and Elodie Yung played the lead role of Thony De La Rosa. Right now, the makers have dropped two seasons of The Cleaning Lady series, and fans are looking forward to the third season.

Idk I kinda miss them. 😭 Catch up on season 2 of #TheCleaningLady now on @hulu! pic.twitter.com/kK0fZBBDTk — The Cleaning Lady FOX (@CleaningLadyFOX) June 14, 2023

Gladly, fans are fortunate enough that the showrunners have already confirmed that, The Cleaning Lady will release a third installment. However, the official release date and expected plot synopsis are yet to be announced. Once the show makers confirm The Cleaning Lady Season 3, we will update it here. Until then, enjoy the first season of The Cleaning Lady Series.

The Cleaning Lady Season 3 Trailer Release

A teaser or promo trailer often excites the fans of a successful drama series. But unfortunately, at the time of writing this article, the show makers have not revealed the official release date for The Cleaning Lady Season 3. Not only that, but the trailer for the upcoming season still needs to be made public.

Still, here, we have added a trailer link for The Cleaning Lady Season 3. If you are new to The Cleaning Lady series, click the link above and watch the official trailer of The Cleaning Lady Season 2. As the showrunners announce the official trailer for The Cleaning Lady Season 3, we will update it here.

Bottom Lines

So that’s all readers. Now you have all the latest information about The Cleaning Lady Season 3 release date. As the show’s makers haven’t shared the official release date for the third season, fans must wait a few more months.

Moreover, the most recent season, The Cleaning Lady Season 2, concluded on December 12, 2022, so we can assume that makers may drop the upcoming season in the fall of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024.

But you don’t need to worry about the latest update. We will add it here once the showrunners announce anything for the third season. Until then, enjoy the earlier seasons of The Cleaning Lady series, and stay tuned to our website for further information.