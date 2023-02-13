Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun is a Japanese animated series. It has received a great response from the audience. It has received 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun is full of comedy and fantasy. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2:

The series Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun follows the story of Hanako, who is an urban legend, and said to be the spirit of a young girl and that haunts school toilets, but later, Nene discovers her.

Hanako is a boy and he is the one person of many spirits inhabiting the place. The series Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun stars Justin Briner, Tyson Rinehart, and Megumi Ogata.

The series Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun was written by Iro Aida, Yasuhiro Nakanishi, and Leah Clark. It was directed by Masaomi Ando, Yasuyuki Fuse, Yoshito Nishoji, Yoshihide Yuzumi, Yohei Fukui, Imamura, Sakurako Mitsuhashi, and Michita Shiraishi.

The series Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun was licensed by Crunchyroll. It has arrived on CBS, TBS, BS-TBS, and SUN. The series Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun has also arrived on Animax Asia.

The first season of the series Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun includes a total of 12 episodes titled Hanako-san of the Bathroom, Yousei-san, The Misaki Stairs – Part 1, The Misaki Stairs – Part 2, The Confession Tree, The 4 o’clock Library, Donuts, Mitsuba, Tea Party, The Hell of Mirrors – Part 1, The Hell of Mirrors – Part 2, and The Little Mermaid.

Let’s see if the second season of the series Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun is happening or not.

Is Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Happening?

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 has not been confirmed yet. But we expect that it will soon be confirmed.

There is a massive chance of the announcement of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2. We expect that the series Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun will soon be renewed for the second season. Let’s see what happens next.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 below.

Justin Briner as Hanako Megumi Ogata as Hanako-kun Tyson Rinehart as Kou Tia Lynn Ballard as Nene Akari Kito as Nene Yashiro Shoya Chiba as Kou Minamoto Lindsay Seidel as Mokke A Kara Edwards as Sakura Chika Anzai as Sakura Nanamine Dani Chambers as Mokke C Madeleine Morris as Mokke B Emily Neves as Aoi Minako Sato as Aoi Akane Aaron Dismuke as Natsuhiko David Matranga as Teru Kyle Igneczi as Mitsuba Takahiro Mizushima as Natsuhiko Hyuga Austin Tindle as Tsukasa Yuma Uchida as Teru Minamoto Alexis Tipton as Yako

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 1 Review:

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 1 got great reviews from critics. It seems that Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 will receive positive reviews from critics.

At the end of the first season of the series Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, we have seen that at the time when finding over the gardening club’s records, and Nene discovers that there are supernatural beings that lurk in photos of her.

In order to get rid of them, Hanako-kun, Kou, and Nene makes a decision to follow their demands until they are satisfied.

After that, one by one, they begins to disappear, but also it appears the last one’s desire is to let Nene into its boundary.

Tsukasa rescues Nene as well as Mitsuba from the Hell of Mirrors, but also does the mercurial ghost have worse in store for them?

At the same time, Hanako as well as Kou race in order to search for a way to follow Nene, but it is a big question that will they make it in time?

Later, Nene made it back from the Hell of Mirrors in just one piece, but also she worries about what Hanako may be hiding from her.

After that, strange fish appear, calling her their princess, and also asks her to join them as the successor of the mermaid. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the plot of the second season of the series Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun will start where the first season left off. If we get any other update about the plot of the second season of the series Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, we will add it here.

Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. It will soon be announced after the confirmation of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2.

But we can expect the second season of the series Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun in early 2023 or mid-2023. Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 1 was aired from 9th January 2020 to 26th March 2020. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any news or update about the release date of the second season of the series Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun.

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. It seems that it will be released after the announcement of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2.

Let’s watch the trailer of the first season of the series Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun?

The series Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun has arrived on TBS, BS-TBS, SUN, and CBC. We expect that Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 will also arrive on the same platforms. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

How Many Episodes Are There in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun?

Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 1 includes a total of 12 episodes. We expect that Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun Season 2 will also include a total of 12 episodes if it announces. Let’s see what happens next.

