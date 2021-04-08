Paatal Lok Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and the Latest News.

Paatal Lok is a crime thriller web series. The second season of the series Paatal Lok was confirmed in May 2020. According to the makers of the series Paatal Lok, the second season will be conceptualized.

Paatal Lok Season 1 got an incredible response, and we expect that Paatal Lok Season 2 will also get a positive response from the audience.

In Paatal Lok Season 2, we expect to see the new murder mystery. Hathiram Chaudhary will solve it. There will be a new case, and it seems that there will also be some new faces in Paatal Lok Season 2.

There is no official announcement about the storyline of the second season of the series Paatal Lok.

Paatal Lok Season 1 was released on 15th May 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. We can expect Paatal Lok Season 2 in late 2021 or early 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. It is a neo-noir crime thriller web series.

Paatal Lok was created by Sudip Sharma, and it is based on The Story of My Assassins by Tarun Tejpal. The cast of Paatal Lok Season 2 will include some characters of the previous season and some new members. The list is below.

Jaideep Ahlawat as Hathiram Chaudhary Gul Panag as Renu Chaudhary – Hathiram’s Wife Bodhisattva Sharma as Siddharth Chaudhary – Hathiram’s Son Swastika Mukherjee as Dolly Mehra Abhishek Banerjee as Vishal Tyagi Vipin Sharma as DCP Bhagat Neeraj Kabi as Sanjay Mehra

You can watch Paatal Lok Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video if you have a subscription. Please do not use any piracy website to watch it because it contains a pirated file of the web series, and it is illegal to use pirated content.

Paatal Lok Season 1 was written by Sudip Sharma, Sagar Haveli, Hardik Mehta, and Gunjit Chopra. Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy directed it.

The series Paatal Lok is available in the Hindi and English language. Paatal Lok Season 1 includes nine episodes titled Bridges, Lost and Found, A History of Violence, Sleepless in Seelampur, Of Fathers and Sons, The Past is Prologue, Badlands, Black Widow, and Swarg ka Dwaar.

The trailer of the second season of the series Paatal Lok is not released yet. So, let’s watch the trailer of Paatal Lok Season 1.

