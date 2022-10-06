Toast of London Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Toast of London is a British tv sitcom. It has received a very positive response from the audience. It has received 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Toast of London is full of comedy. Read the complete article to get all the details about the fifth season of the series Toast of London.

Toast of London Season 5:

The series Toast of London follows the story of Steven Toast who is an eccentric middle-aged actor with a chequered past and spends more time dealing with his problems off stage rather than performing on stage.

Toast of London stars Matt Berry, Doon Mackichan, Robert Bathurst, and Harry Peacock. It was directed by Michael Cumming and was written by Matt Berry and Arthur Mathews.

Toast of London Season 4 is named has Toast of Tinseltown. It was produced by Kate Daughton. It was made under Objective Media Group.

All3Media distributed the series Toast of London. The series Toast of London has arrived on Channel 4 and BBC Two.

Toast of London Season 1 includes a total of six episodes titled Addictive Personality, Afternoon Tea, Vanity Project, Submission, The End, and Bonus Ball.

Toast of London Season 2 includes a total of six episodes titled Match Fit, Desperate Measures, The Moosetrap, High Winds Actor, Buried Alive, and Fool in Love.

Toast of London Season 3 includes a total of six episodes titled Over the Moon, Beauty Calls, Hamm on Toast, Bob a Job, Man of Sex, and Global Warming.

Toast of London Season 4 includes a total of six episodes titled Anger Man, LA Story, The Scorecard, Doctor Grainger, Death Valley, and Monster Mash.

We expect that the fifth season of the series Toast of London will also include a total of six episodes. Let’s see what happens next. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Let’s check whether the fifth season of the series Toast of London has been happening or not.

Is Toast of London Season 5 Happening?

Toast of London Season 5 has not been announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced. Maybe the series Toast of London will soon be renewed for the fifth season. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the fifth season of the series Toast of London, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s see the cast of the fifth season of the series Toast of London.

Toast of London Season 5 Cast:

See the expected cast of Toast of London 5 below.

Matt Berry as Steven Gonville Toast Doon Mackichan as Jane Plough Robert Bathurst as Ed Howzer-Black Harry Peacock as Ray “Bloody” Purchase Tim Downie as Danny Bear Shazad Latif as Clem Fandango Tracy-Ann Oberman as Mrs. Purchase Fred Armisen as Russ Nightlife/D. B. Cooper Rashida Jones as Billy/Milly Tarzana Adrian Lukis as Colonel Blair Toast Amanda Donohoe as Ellen Alan Ford as Alan Peter Davison plays a fictionalized version of himself Morgana Robinson Geoffrey McGivern

Let’s talk about the review of the fourth season of the series Toast of London.

Toast of London Season 4 Review:

Toast of London Season 4 got positive reviews from critics. It seems that Toast of London Season 5 will also receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the fourth season of the series Toast of London, we have seen that Toast is starring in the new Star Wars film, but soon his scene keeps being delayed.

Later, he keeps getting kidnapped instead of Ray Purchase. After that, Russ Nightligut turns out to be D. B. Cooper.

On the other hand, Toast visits a wine shop owned by Orson Welles as well as gets drunk but soon gets called for his scene.

Later, it turns out Ray Purchase is starring in the movie as well as Toast is doing a voice-over. After that, Toast gets drunk so he does not get to meet the Queen. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the fifth season of the series Toast of London will start where it is left in the fourth season. If we get any update about the story of the fifth season of the series Toast of London, we will add it here.

Let’s see the release date of the fifth season of the series Toast of London.

Toast of London Season 5 Release Date:

The official release date of Toast of London Season 5 has not been declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared.

We can expect the fifth season of the series Toast of London somewhere in 2023. Maybe it will be released on BBC Two. Let’s see what happens next.

Toast of London Season 1 was aired from 20th October 2013 to 24th November 2013 on Channel 4. Toast of London Season 2 was aired from 3rd November 2014 to 8th December 2014 on Channel 4.

Toast of London Season 3 was aired from 18th November 2015 to 23rd December 2015 on Channel 4. Toast of London Season 4 was aired from 4th January 2022 to 8th February 2022 on BBC Two.

If we get any other news or update about the release date of the fifth season of the series Toast of London, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently. Let’s watch the trailer of the fifth season of the series Toast of London.

Toast of London Season 5 Trailer:

The trailer of Toast of London Season 5 hasn’t been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released if announces.

Let’s watch the trailer of Toast of London Season 4 – Toast of Tinseltown. It was released by BBC on 22nd December 2021. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Toast of London?

The series Toast of London is available to watch on Channel 4. The fourth season of the series Toast of London has arrived on BBC Two. Maybe Toast of London Season 5 will also arrive on BBC Two. Let’s see what happens next.

Is Toast of London Worth Watching?

The series Toast of London is totally worth watching. It includes an amazing story. It has received a very good response from the audience.

The series happens to be one of the funniest comedy series. There are many series but not all comedy series have such amazing content in them. Toast of London has amazing entertainment in it that is why it has been quite popular.

Some viewers might feel that the series is way better than some of those overly hyped comedy series. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

