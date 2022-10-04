Noughts + Crosses Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Noughts + Crosses is a British drama tv series. It has received a mixed response from the audience. The series is full of history, drama, romance, and sci-fi.

It has received 5.9 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the third season of the series Noughts + Crosses.

Noughts + Crosses Season 3:

Noughts + Crosses is a drama set in a dangerous as well as an alternate world. There, racism divides society.

The series Noughts + Crosses is based on a series of young adult novels titled Noughts & Crosses by Malorie Blackman.

It was written by Malorie Blackman, Lydia Adetunji, Nathaniel Price, Toby Whithouse, Rachel De-Lahay, and Jerome Bucchan-Nelson. It was directed by Koby Adom and Julian Holmes. It stars Jack Rowan and Masali Baduza.

The first season of the series Noughts + Crosses includes a total of six episodes, and the second one includes a total of four episodes.

No announcement has been made about the number of episodes in the third season of the series Noughts + Crosses. Let’s see what happens next. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

The series Noughts + Crosses was produced by Johann Knobel. The series Noughts + Crosses was shot in South Africa. It was made under Mammoth Screen, Participant, and Roc Nation.

The series Noughts + Crosses has arrived on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Let’s see if the third season of the series Noughts + Crosses has been happening or not.

Is Noughts + Crosses Season 3 Happening?

Noughts + Crosses Season 3 has not been announced yet. But we expect that the third season of the series Noughts + Crosses will soon be announced by BBC.

It is because there is a good chance of the announcement of Noughts + Crosses Season 3. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the third season of the series Noughts + Crosses, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the third season of the series Noughts + Crosses.

Noughts + Crosses Season 3 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Noughts + Crosses Season 3 below.

Masali Baduza as Persephone “Sephy” Hadley Jack Rowan as Callum McGregor Helen Baxendale as Meggie McGregor Paterson Joseph as Home Secretary Kamal Hadley Josh Dylan as Jude McGregor Shaun Dingwall as Jack Dorn Jonathan Ajayi as Lieutenant Lekan Baako Kike Brimah as Minerva Hadley Rakie Ayola as Prime Minister Opal Folami Bonnie Mbuli as Jasmine Hadley Ian Hart as Ryan McGregor Jodie Tyack as Elaine Sawyer Michael Dapaah as Mensah Judi Love as Chidi Nathaniel Ramabulana as Sergeant Major Bolade Oluade Jasmine Jobson as Cara Nicholas Beveney as Police Deputy Commissioner Folu Abiola Robert Hands as Clem Stormzy as Kolawale Luke Bailey as Yaro Baloyi-Hadley Eunice Olumide as Omotola Aguda Ore Oduba as Obiora Akintola

Let’s see the review of the second season of the series Noughts + Crosses.

Noughts + Crosses Season 2 Review:

Noughts + Crosses Season 2 got mixed reviews from critics. It seems that the third season of the series Noughts + Crosses will receive a positive response from the audience.

At the end of the second season of the series Noughts + Crosses, we have seen that tired of life on the run, Sephy, as well as Callum, get forced to extreme measures because they attempt to flee Albion for good.

Later, Sephy as well as Callum attempt to strike a deal with Kamal but soon it does not go as well as they hoped. Let’s see what happens next.

Well, there is no official update about the plot of the third season of the series Noughts + Crosses. Maybe the story of the second season of the series Noughts + Crosses will be continued in the third season of the series Noughts + Crosses.

If we get any update about the story of the third season of the series Noughts + Crosses, we will update it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly.

Let’s talk about the release date of the third season of the series Noughts + Crosses.

Noughts + Crosses Season 3 Release Date:

The official release date of Noughts + Crosses Season 3 has not been declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared after the confirmation of Noughts + Crosses Season 3.

The final episode of Noughts + Crosses is on tonight on BBC1 at 10.40pm and tomorrow on BBC3 at 9pm. Bring a tissue! 😊 pic.twitter.com/Dh8djcAFSG — Malorie Blackman is away. (@malorieblackman) May 17, 2022

We can expect the third season of the series Noughts + Crosses somewhere in 2023. Maybe it will also be released on the same platform as season 1 and season 2 – BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Let’s see what happens next.

The first season of the series Noughts + Crosses was aired from 5th March 2020 to 9th April 2020 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The second season of the series Noughts + Crosses was released on 26th April 2022 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. All episodes of the second season were released on the same day of the release.

If we get any update about the release date of the third season of the series Noughts + Crosses, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the trailer of the third season of the series Noughts + Crosses.

Noughts + Crosses Season 3 Trailer:

The official trailer of the third season of the series Noughts + Crosses has not been released yet. We expect that it will soon be released after the announcement of Noughts + Crosses Season 3.

Find the official trailer of the second season of the series Noughts + Crosses below. It was released by BBC on 16th April 2022. Let’s watch it.

Where to Watch Noughts + Crosses?

You can watch the series Noughts + Crosses on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It seems that the third season of the series Noughts + Crosses will also arrive on the same. Let’s see what happens next.

Is Noughts + Crosses Worth Watching?

Noughts + Crosses has received a mixed response from the audience. The story of the series Noughts + Crosses is quite good.

The series has so many things to watch for. It is an absolutely entertaining watch with a great cast. The series is suitable for children of adult age, because of the violent content in the series. Also, it was shortlisted for the 2004 Nestle Smarties Book Prize.

It was because of the storyline that depicts the storyline between two boys, who happen to be absolutely different from each other. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

