Bloodlands Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Bloodlands is a British BBC television series. It has received a good response from the audience. It has received 6.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

The series Bloodlands is full of crime, drama, thriller, and police procedural. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Bloodlands.

Bloodlands Season 2:

The series Bloodlands follows the story of Northern Irish police officer DCI Tom Brannick. He connects a kidnapping with an infamous cold case along with enormous personal significance.

The series Bloodlands was created by Chris Brandon. It stars James Nesbitt, Charlene McKenna, Lorcan Cranitch, Lisa Dwan, Ian McElhinney, Chris Walley, and Michael Smiley.

It was written by Chris Brandon and was directed by Pete Travis and Jon East. The first season of the series Bloodlands includes a total of four episodes.

The second season of the series Bloodlands will include a total of six episodes. It will soon arrive on BBC One.

The filming of the second season of the series Bloodlands was started in February 2022. Let’s see what happens next. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

The series Bloodlands was mainly filmed in the rural area around Strangford Lough located in the east of Northern Ireland.

The series Bloodlands was executively produced by Jed Mercurio, Jimmy Mulville, Mark Redhead, Tommy Bulfin, and Tom Lazenby. It was produced by Christopher Hall.

The running time of each episode of the series Bloodlands ranges around 57 minutes. It was made under HTM Television. Hat Trick International distributed the series Bloodlands.

The series Bloodlands was nominated for Irish Film and Television Awards in 2021 and Satellite Awards in 2022.

The series Bloodlands has arrived on BBC One. Let’s check whether or not the second season of the series Bloodlands is happening.

Is Bloodlands Season 2 Happening?

Yes, Bloodlands Season 2 is happening. It has been officially announced. The series Bloodlands was renewed for a second season on 14th March 2021.

So, it is officially confirmed that the second season of the series Bloodlands will soon be released on BBC One as the first season. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Bloodlands, we will add it here.

Bloodlands Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of Bloodlands Season 2 below.

James Nesbitt as Detective Chief Inspector Tom Brannick Lorcan Cranitch as Detective Chief Superintendent Jackie Twomey Charlene McKenna as Detective Sergeant Niamh McGovern Peter Ballance as Patrick Keenan Kathy Kiera Clarke as Claire Keenan Cara Kelly as Siobhan Harkin Ian McElhinney as Adam Corry Lola Petticrew as Izzy Brannick Lisa Dwan as Tori Matthews Chris Walley as DC Billy (Birdy) Bird Michael Smiley as police pathologist Justin (Dinger) Bell Susan Lynch as Detective Chief Inspector Heather Pentland Caolan Byrne as Ben McFarland Valerie Lilley as Linda Corry Victoria Smurfit as Olivia

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Bloodlands.

Bloodlands Season 1 Review:

Bloodlands Season 1 got good reviews from critics. We expect that the second season of the series Bloodlands will receive a very positive response from the audience.

#Bloodlands to return for a second series on @BBCOne after biggest BBC drama launch in Northern Ireland on record – https://t.co/AlxUZLywld pic.twitter.com/xDuWZq7por — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) March 14, 2021

At the end of the first season of the series Bloodlands, we have seen that Tori Matthews says yes to help Tom in the quest to identify the notorious assassin Goliath, who soon appears to be at large once again.

Later, as pressure builds on the police, Tom has to confront the possibility Goliath may be one of his fellow officers.

Tom Brannick enlists the help of Heather Pentland in order to find out what Jackie Twomey knows about Goliath.

Later, Tori Matthews as well as Tom’s daughter Izzy put pressure on Tom in order to get to the truth. After that, with lives on the line, Tom has to unmask Goliath before it is too late. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the first season of the series Bloodlands will be continued in the second season of the series Bloodlands, as there is no chance for a fresh start of the series Bloodlands.

If we get any update or news about the storyline of the second season of the series Bloodlands, we will add it here.

Blood lands Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Bloodlands Season 2 has not been announced yet. We expect that it will soon be announced.

We can expect the second season of the series Bloodlands somewhere in 2023. It will be released on BBC One. Let’s see what happens next.

The first season of the series Bloodlands was aired from 21st February 2021 to 14th March 2021. It was aired on BBC One.

If we get any update or news about the release date of the second season of the series Bloodlands, we will add it here.

Bloodlands Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Bloodlands Season 2 has not been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released.

Let’s watch the official trailer of the first season of the series Bloodlands. It was released on 1st February 2021 by BBC Trailers. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Bloodlands?

You can watch the series Bloodlands on BBC One. Bloodlands Season 2 will soon arrive on BBC One. Also, the third season of the series Bloodlands will come on the same BBC One. As we get any other update about it, we will add it here.

Is Bloodlands Worth Watching?

The series Bloodlands got a good response from the audience. The story of the series Bloodlands is quite excellent and worth watching. Let’s see what happens next.

Bloodlands Season 2 Release Update

The series already started to release various episodes on 18th Sept 2022. Further episodes will be released by every Sunday at 9 PM. Fans can enjoy the latest episodes of Bloodlands Season 2 as they go on release. Fans who reside in the US can watch the series on Acorn TV.