Slow Horses Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Slow Horses is a spy thriller tv series. It has received a great response from the audience. The series Slow Horses is full of drama and thriller.

Slow Horses got 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the first season of the series Slow Horses.

Slow Horses Season 1:

The series Slow Horses follows a team of British intelligence agents. They serve as a dumping ground department of MI5 because of their career-ending mistakes.

The series Slow Horses is based on the 2010 novel titled Slow Horses by Mick Herron. It was written by Morwenna Banks, Mark Denton, Mick Herron, Will Smith, and Jonny Stockwood.

It was directed by James Hawes, Jeremy Lovering, and Saul Metzstein. Slow Horses stars Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Jack Lowden.

Slow Horses Season 1 includes a total of six episodes titled Failure’s Contagious, Work Drinks, Bad Tradecraft, Visiting Hours, Fiasco, and Follies.

We expect that the second season of the series Slow Horses will also include a total of six episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Slow Horses was executively produced by Iain Canning, Hakan Kousetta, Jamie Laurenson, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, and Graham Yost. It was produced by Jane Robertson.

The length of each episode of the series Slow Horses ranges from 41 to 53 minutes. It was made under See-Saw Films, Flying Studio Pictures, and Sony Pictures Television Studios.

The series Slow Horses has arrived on Apple TV+. Let’s check if Slow Horses Season 1 has been announced or not.

Slow Horses Season 2: Announced or Not?

Yes, Slow Horses Season 2 has been officially announced. Even, Slow Horses Season 3 and Season 4 has been also confirmed.

So, it is confirmed that Slow Horses Season 2 will soon be released on Apple TV+. In June 2022, the series Slow Horses was renewed for the third and fourth season. All fans of the series Slow Horses are eagerly waiting for the second season of the series Slow Horses. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the second season of the series Slow Horses, we will update it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Slow Horses.

Slow Horses Season 2 Cast:

Find the cast of Slow Horses Season 2 below.

Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb Jack Lowden as River Cartwright Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Taverner Saskia Reeves as Catherine Standish Olivia Cooke as Sidonie “Sid” Baker Rosalind Eleazar as Louisa Guy Christopher Chung as Roddy Ho Steven Waddington as Jed Moody Dustin Demri-Burns as Min Harper Paul Higgins as Struan Loy Sam Hazeldine as Moe / Alan Black David Walmsley as Larry Stephen Walters as Zeppo Brian Vernel as Curly Jonathan Pryce as David Cartwright Antonio Aakeel as Hassan Ahmed Samuel West as Peter Judd MP Paul Hilton as Robert Hobden Freddie Fox as James “Spider” Webb Chris Reilly as Nick Duffy Sophie Okonedo as Ingrid Tearney Joey Ansah as Agent Pierce Bally Gill as Agent Singh

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Slow Horses.

Slow Horses Season 1 Review:

Slow Horses Season 1 got good reviews from critics. We expect that the second season of the series Slow Horses will receive a very positive response from the audience.

At the end of the first season of the series Slow Horses, we have seen that with the result seemingly a success, Roddy talks with River and tells about all traces of Sid’s name have been wiped from existence, indicating she may still be alive.

Later, Hobden gets killed by Duffy. It is revealed that Charles Partner was the former Director General of MI5, as well as officially committed suicide because he was being blackmailed by a foreign intelligence service.

After that, Lamb tells Standish he knew as well as provided the gun, because Partner was a close friend. On the other hand, a flashback reveals Lamb actually murdered him as well as made it look like a suicide, on the order of River’s grandfather named David Cartwright. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that Slow Horses Season 2 will start where it is left in the first season. There is no chance for a fresh start to the series Slow Horses.

As we get any update or news about the story of the second season of the series Slow Horses, we will update it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Slow Horses.

Slow Horses Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Slow Horses Season 2 hasn’t been declared yet. But, it is confirmed that Slow Horses Season 2 will be released in late 2022 on Apple TV+.

Finished Slow Horses. Thank goodness there’s another season coming. Best thing I’ve watched in ages. #slowhorses pic.twitter.com/2GuHd2bf7t — Katie Allen 🇺🇦 (@KtAllenWriting) June 3, 2022

Slow Horses Season 3 and Season 4 will also be released on Apple TV+. The first season of the series Slow Horses was aired from 1st April 2022 to 29th April 2022 on Apple TV+. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Slow Horses, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Slow Horses.

Slow Horses Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Slow Horses Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released. Let’s watch the official trailer of the series Slow Horses. It was released on 2nd March 2022 by Apple TV. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch Slow Horses?

The series Slow Horses is available to watch on Apple TV+. Slow Horses Season 2, Season 3, and Season 4 will also arrive on Apple TV+. As we get any other news or update about it, we will add it here.

Is Slow Horses Worth Watching Series?

Slow Horses is absolutely worth every second of your time! It is one of the most popular spy thrillers and viewers are absolutely loving it. Ever since the first season has been released, fans from many countries are loving the series and are expecting to have a second season. Let’s wait until the official notification and then we can say anything for sure!

How Many Episodes Are There in Slow Horses?

The series Slow Horses contains six episodes. It seems that the second one will also contain six episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

Check out this website regularly to get the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.