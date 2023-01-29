Misfit: The Series Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Misfit: The Series is a Dutch television series. It is full of comedy, music, and drama. It has received a good response from the audience.

Misfit: The Series has received 7.2 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the second season of the series Misfit: The Series.

Misfit: The Series Season 2:

In the series Misfit: The Series, the Misfits are in for a wild year because they prepare a school musical, and it is up to Julia to save the day after the new headmaster bans the show.

The series Misfit: The Series was created by Jeroen Koopman. It was directed by Erwin van den Eshof. It was written by Michel Bonset, Brian De Vore, Jeroen Koopman, Maurits Spijkerman, Paul de Vrijer, Karen van den Ende, and Erwin van den Eshof.

It stars Djamila, Jolijn Henneman, and Niek Roozen. Misfit: The Series Season 1 includes a total of eight episodes titled New Year – New Plans, Lacisum, Shady Games, Hard to Get, BFF, Tomorrow – Everything Will, The Show Must Go On, and Musical Education.

Maybe Misfit: The Series Season 2 will also include a total of eight episodes. Let’s see what happens next. As we get any update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Misfit: The Series, we will add it here.

The series Misfit: The Series was executively produced by Andreas R. Klein and Dr. Dirk Schweitzer. It was produced by Jeroen Koopman, Thomas Wolff, and Lisa May Visser.

The running time of each episode of the series Misfit: The Series ranges from 22 to 28 minutes. It was made under NewBe and Splendid Film. The series Misfit: The Series has arrived on Netflix.

Let’s see if the second season of the series Misfit: The Series is happening or not.

Is Misfit: The Series Season 2 Happening?

Misfit: The Series Season 2 hasn’t been officially announced yet. We expect that Misfit: The Series Season 2 will soon be announced.

There is a massive chance of the announcement of Misfit: The Series Season 2. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series Misfit: The Series, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly. Let’s talk about the cast of the second season of the series Misfit: The Series.

Misfit: The Series Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Misfit: The Series Season 2 below.

Djamila as Julia Martens Niek Roozen as Nick de Jong Jolijn Henneman as Sterre Hagendoorn Bente Fokkens as Magenta Fokkema Nienke van Dijk as Tara Dammers Noah de Nooij as Jason Arduin Simone Giel as Lisa Labeij Vincent Visser as Viggo de Ligt Georgina Verbaan as Agnes Wilgenburg Eliyha Altena as Morris Tommi Rose as Sterre Veronica Powers as Julia Camille Cote as Magenta Christian as Leerling Britt Scholte as Bibi-Anne Fenna Ramos as Esmee Jongbloets Jill Schirnhofer as Jocelyn Veldkamp Rosaline Lantink as Saar Roozenblad Jason Verspaget as TikTok Squad Caroline Mgata as Lyana Shariff Edson da Graca as Jay Jay Younes El Hassani as Publiek Toelatingsquiz Buddy Vedder as Quizleider

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Misfit: The Series.

Misfit: The Series Season 1 Review:

Misfit: The Series Season 1 got good reviews from critics. We expect that Misfit: The Series Season 2 will receive positive reviews from critics.

In the first season of the series Misfit: The Series, we have seen that a completely crazy school year gets dawning for the Misfit at Hoogland College, just because they want to put a great musical on stage.

Later, in the middle of the preparations, they find that the musical will be banned. It is because the new headmistress Agnes wants the students to focus on learning, good grades, and discipline.

After that, she sees the musical as a pure waste of time as well as energy. But later, Julia has other things in mind. Let’s see what happens next.

No announcement has been made about the plot of the second season of the series Misfit: The Series. We expect that Misfit: The Series Season 2 will start where the first season left off.

It is because there is very little chance of the fresh start of the series Misfit: The Series. If we get any update about the plot of the second season of the series Misfit: The Series, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly.

Let’s talk about the release date of the second season of the series Misfit: The Series.

Misfit: The Series Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Misfit: The Series Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced after the confirmation of Misfit: The Series Season 2.

We can expect the second season of the series Misfit: The Series in early 2023. Maybe it will be released on Netflix.

The first season of the series Misfit: The Series was released on 16th October 2021 on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the release date of the second season of the series Misfit: The Series, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Misfit: The Series.

Misfit: The Series Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Misfit: The Series Season 2 hasn’t been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released after the announcement of Misfit: The Series Season 2.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Misfit: The Series. It was released by Netflix on 21st September 2021. Watch it below.

Where Can I Watch Misfit: The Series?

The series Misfit: The Series is available to watch on Netflix. It seems that Misfit: The Series Season 2 will also arrive on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Is Misfit: The Series a Good Series?

The series Misfit: The Series has received a good response from the audience. The performances are confident as well as very funny and also the ensemble gels well.

