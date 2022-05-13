Maradona: Blessed Dream Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Maradona: Blessed Dream is a biographical drama tv series. The series Maradona: Blessed Dream has received a great response from the audience.

It has received 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Maradona: Blessed Dream.

Maradona: Blessed Dream Season 2:

In the series Maradona: Blessed Dream, a look at the early life as well as the prolific career of Argentinean football legend Diego Maradona.

The series Maradona: Blessed Dream was written by Alejandro Aimetta, Silvina Olschansky, Marcos Osorio Vidal, and Guillermo Salmeron.

It was directed by Alejandro Aimetta and Edoardo De Angelis. The series Maradona: Blessed Dream stars Juan Palomino, Nazareno Casero, Nicolas Goldschmidt, Julieta Cardinali, Mercedes Moran, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Marcelo Mazzarello, and Pepe Monje.

The series Maradona: Blessed Dream was produced by Rodrigo Cala, Ricardo Coeto, Francisco Cordero, Lluis Malet, and Pierpaolo Verga.

The series Maradona: Blessed Dream was made under BTF Media, Dhana Media, and Raze. Amazon Prime Video distributed the series Maradona: Blessed Dream.

The first season of the series Maradona: Blessed Dream includes a total of ten episodes titled Promise, Dictation, Machine, South American, Broken, Vesuvius, Free, Christian, Captain, and God.

The second season of the series Maradona: Blessed Dream will also include a total of ten episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Maradona: Blessed Dream.

Maradona: Blessed Dream Season 1 Review:

Maradona: Blessed Dream Season 1 got positive reviews from critics. It seems that Maradona: Blessed Dream Season 2 will receive a positive response from the audience.

In the first season of the series Maradona: Blessed Dream, we have seen that in 1978, Diego debuts in the Argentine national team. After that, Tensions rise because many go missing in Argentina.

Maradona is still in a coma. In Uruguay, an investigation ensues about the incident of Maradona. In 1980, Boca Juniors recruits Diego as well as he plays at his first World Cup.

Argentina surrenders to Great Britain and ends the Falklands War. Later, Diego gets transferred to Barcelona, and there he begins with the wrong foot.

Diego has to take a break after getting unexpected news from the doctor. On the other hand, Claudia as well as Tota confront the past. Later, Diego gets forced to leave Barcelona.

The family of Maradona gets good news. After that, Diego fires his best friend. Diego hires Coppola because his manager and meets Cristiana Sinagra.

Coppola introduces Diego to a life of excess. Diego has an intense romance with Christiana. At the same time, at the clinic, Maradona suffers from withdrawal.

In the end, Diego attempts to get cocaine but gets found by the clinic staff. In 1986, the national team comes to Mexico for the World Cup.

Let’s see what happens next. We expect that the second season of the series Maradona: Blessed Dream will start where it is left in the first season of the series Maradona: Blessed Dream.

Let’s see whether the second season of the series Maradona: Blessed Dream is announced or not.

Maradona: Blessed Dream Season 2: Announced or Not?

Before the premiere of the first season of the series Maradona: Blessed Dream, Amazon Prime Video confirmed the second season of the series Maradona: Blessed Dream.

It will be a ten-episode season. So, it is confirmed that the second season of the series Maradona: Blessed Dream will soon arrive on Amazon Prime Video.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series Maradona: Blessed Dream, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s see the cast of the second season of the series Maradona: Blessed Dream.

Maradona: Blessed Dream Season 2 Cast:

See the expected cast of Maradona: Blessed Dream Season 2 below.

Juan Palomino as Diego Maradona Julieta Cardinali as Claudia Villafane Mercedes Moran as Dalma Salvadora Franco – Dona Tota Pepe Monje as Diego Maradona Padre – Don Diego Leonardo Sbaraglia as Guillermo Coppola Dario Grandinetti as Cesar Menotti Nicolás Furtado as Daniel Passarella Marcelo Mazzarello as Carlos Bilardo Peter Lanzani as Jorge Cyterszpiler Gerardo Romano as Carlos Ferro Viera Tea Falco as Cristiana Sinagra Martin Piroyansky as Ricardo Suarez Eva De Dominici as Lorena Gaumont Federico D’Elia as Fernando Signorini Fernan Miras as Francis Cornejo Douglas Silva as Pele Ines Palombo as Marilu Natalia Dal Molin as Maria Rosa – Mary – Maradona Richard Sammel as Udo Lattek Riccardo Scamarcio as Carmine Giuliano Mauricio Dayub as Roque Villafane Aaron Balderi as Peon Diego Martín Vasquez as Dr. Pastoni Antonio Braucci as Giuseppe Bruscolotti Maria Onetto as Mother of the Plaza de Mayo Esteban Recagno as Jorge Carrascosa Gabriel Schultz as Yayo Trotta Mario Guerci as Jorge Taiana Giovanni Esposito as Corrado Ferlaino Francesc Orella as Jose Luis Nunez Leonard Kunz as Bernd Schuster Daniel Leonardo Quinteros as Capataz

Let’s see the release date of the second season of the series Maradona: Blessed Dream.

Maradona: Blessed Dream Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of Maradona: Blessed Dream Season 2 is not announced yet. We can expect Maradona: Blessed Dream Season 2 in late 2022.

follow along the glorious life and career of this dreamer ⚽️ watch maradona: blessed dream, this Oct 29 pic.twitter.com/TXZ6r0wT0Z — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 27, 2021

Maybe it will arrive on Amazon Prime Video. If we get any update about the release date of the second season of the series Maradona: Blessed Dream, we will add it here.

The first season of the series Maradona: Blessed Dream was aired from 29th October 2021 to 25th November 2021.

Let’s watch the trailer of the second season of the series Maradona: Blessed Dream.

Maradona: Blessed Dream Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Maradona: Blessed Dream Season 2 has not arrived yet. Find the official trailer of the first season of the series Maradona: Blessed Dream. It was released by Amazon Prime Video UK on 11th October 2021. Let’s watch it.

Visit this website frequently to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.