Locke and Key Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Locke and Key is an American television series. It is full of fantasy, drama, and supernatural horror. It has received a positive response from the audience.

The series Locke and Key has received 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the third season of the series Locke and Key.

Locke and Key Season 3:

In the series Locke and Key, after their father is killed under strange circumstances, the three Locke siblings, as well as their mother, move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they find is full of magical keys that may be connected to the death of their father.

The series Locke and Key is based on a comic book series titled Locke and Key by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez.

The series Locke and Key was developed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite. The series Locke and Key stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, and Jackson Robert Scott.

It was executively produced by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, Lindsey Springer, Tim Southam, Michael Morris, Joe Hill, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Aron Eli Coleite, Chris Ryall, Ted Adams, Lydia Antonini, Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, David Alpert, Rick Jacobs, and Kevin Lafferty.

It was produced by Ra’uf Glasgow, Kevin Lafferty, and Nishpeksh Mehra. The length of each episode of the series Locke and Key ranges from 40 to 56 minutes.

It was made under Genre Arts, Hard A Productions, Circle of Confusion, and IDW Entertainment. The series Locke and Key has arrived on Netflix.

The first season of the series Locke and Key includes a total of ten episodes titled Welcome to Matheson, Trapper – Keeper, Head Games, The Keepers of the Keys, Family Tree, The Black Door, Dissection, Ray of F**king Sunshine, Echoes, and Crown of Shadows.

The second season of the series Locke and Key includes a total of ten episodes titled The Premiere, The Head and the Heart, Small World, Forget Me Not, Past is Prologue, The Maze, Best Laid Plans, Irons in the Fire, Alpha & Omega, and Cliffhanger.

Maybe the third season of the series Locke and Key will also include a total of ten episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Locke and Key was written by Meredith Averill, Aron Eli Coleite, Carlton Cuse, Joe Hill, Gabriel Rodriguez, Kenna Trent, Michael D. Fuller, Vanessa Rojas, Liz Phang, Mackenzie Dohr, Andres Fischer – Centeno, Brett Treacy, and Dan Woodward.

The series Locke and Key was directed by Mairzee Almas, Michael Morris, Vincenzo Natali, Tim Southam, Mark Tonderai, Dawn Wilkinson, Millicent Shelton, Carlton Cuse, and Edward Ornelas.

Let’s check whether the third season of the series Locke and Key is happening or not.

Is Locke and Key Season 3 Happening?

The series Locke and Key was renewed by Netflix for the third season in December 2020, ahead of the premiere of the second season of the series Locke and Key.

So, it is confirmed that the third season of the series Locke and Key will soon arrive on Netflix. The filming of the third season of the series Locke and Key was started on 3rd May 2021 and it concluded on 17th September 2021.

We expect that Locke and Key Season 3 will receive a very positive response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the series Locke and Key Season 3, we will update it here.

Locke and Key Season 3 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Locke and Key Season 3 below.

Darby Stanchfield as Nina Locke Connor Jessup as Tyler Locke Emilia Jones as Kinsey Locke Jackson Robert Scott as Bode Locke Petrice Jones as Scot Cavendish Laysla De Oliveira as Dodge Griffin Gluck as Gabe Aaron Ashmore as Duncan Locke Hallea Jones as Eden Hawkins Brendan Hines as Josh Bennett Bill Heck as Rendell Locke Sherri Saum as Ellie Whedon Thomas Mitchell Barnet as Sam Lesser Kevin Alves as Javi Genevieve Kang as Jackie Veda Joy Tanner as Erin Voss Kolton Stewart as Brinker Martin Asha Bromfield as Zadie Wells Jesse Camacho as Doug Brazelle Eric Graise as Logan Calloway Felix Mallard as Lucas – Dodge – Caravaggio Steven Williams as Joe Ridgeway Coby Bird as Rufus Whedon Kevin Durand as Frederick Gideon Liyou Abere as Jamie Bennett

Let’s see the review of the second season of the series Locke and Key.

Locke and Key Season 2 Review:

Locke and Key Season 2 got very positive reviews from critics. At the end of the second season of the series Locke and Key, we have seen that the real Lucas emerges from the wreckage and after that, gives back the stolen keys.

As an echo, he has survived his separation from Dodge. After that, Ellie gets reunited with Lucas as well as restored to her true form.

On the other hand, Tyler leaves on a road trip and later, makes a decision not to use the Memory Key so that he can live a normal life.

After that, Ellie reunites with Rufus in Nebraska. Later, the Savini squad holds a send-off party for Scot before he leaves for school in England.

Later, Bode uses the Head Key on Nina in order to show her happy memories of Rendell. She only wants to remember the magic, and later Bode, reveals the Memory Key and also tells her that she is able to do it.

Eden recovers the Echo Key from the dorm room of Gabe and also uses it to summon Gideon, who later throws Eden down the well and also after that, escapes with the use of the Anywhere Key. Let’s see what happens next.

We expect that the story of the second season of the series Locke and Key will be continued in the third season of the series Locke and Key.

If we get any update or news about the story of the third season of the series Locke and Key, we will add it here. Let’s see the release date of the third season of the series Locke and Key.

Locke and Key Season 3 Release Date:

The exact release date of Locke and Key Season 3 is not confirmed yet. It was announced that the third season of the series Locke and Key will be released somewhere in 2022.

friendly reminder that Locke & Key season 3 is coming next year 😈🎬 pic.twitter.com/Vsdrf7CF4x — Locke & Key (@lockekeynetflix) November 30, 2021

It will be released on Netflix. The first season of the series Locke and Key was released on 7th February 2020 on Netflix. The second season of the series Locke and Key was released on 22nd October 2021 on Netflix.

If we get any update about the release date of the series Locke and Key Season 3, we will add it here.

The second season of the series Locke and Key has received a very positive response from the audience like the first season of the series Locke and Key.

There are so many fans of the series Locke and Key and they are now eagerly waiting for the release of the third season of the series Locke and Key after watching the second season of the series Locke and Key.

The third season of the series Locke and Key is confirmed and it will soon arrive somewhere in 2022. There is no update about the fourth season of the series Locke and Key.

We expect that the fourth season of the series Locke and Key will soon be announced after the release of the third season of the series Locke and Key. It is because the final season of the series Locke and Key is not announced yet.

The second season of the series Locke and Key also includes a total of ten episodes. It was written by Meredith Averill, Carlton Cuse, Liz Phang, Mackenzie Dohr, Vanessa Rojas, Kimi Howl Lee, Michael D. Fuller, and Jordan Riggs. It was directed by Mark Tonderai, Mairzee Almas, Carlton Cuse, and Millicent Shelton.

Let’s watch the trailer of the third season of the series Locke and Key.

Locke and Key Season 3 Trailer:

The trailer of Locke and Key Season 3 has not arrived yet. Let’s watch the trailer of Locke and Key Season 2. It was released by Netflix on 6th October 2021. Watch it below.

Visit this website regularly to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.