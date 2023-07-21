Crash Landing on You Season 2 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

Crash Landing on You is a popular South Korean Romantic series, mainly created by Studio Dragon, directed by Lee Jung-Hyo, and written by Park Ji-Eun. The very first season of the series was released on 14th December 2019, consisting of 16 episodes released on 16th February 2020. And since then, the audiences have been calmly waiting to watch Crash Landing on You Season 2, but we have to wait until the makers do not share any confirmed news regarding the happening news of season 2; we cannot share any perfect information about the same.

But, knowing the eagerness of all the Crash Landing fans, we wrote this article, which mainly covers all the details about Crash Landing on You Season 2, including the IMDb rating of 8.7 out of 10, its release date, storyline, and more.

Let’s start the article by knowing the Crash Landing on You Season 2s release date.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 Release Date:

Crash Landing on You is one of the South Korean Television series written by Park Ji-Eun. This Korean series, season 1, was released on 14th December 2019, and the last episode of this season was released on 16th February 2020; from that day onwards, all are very excited to know about Crash Landing on You Season 2s updates.

But, currently, we do not have any latest updates about the happening of Crash Landing on You Season 2. Hence, we still need to wait for a few more months; to know what the makers have thought about season 2 and whether it will happen in the future or not.

Crash Landing on You Series Storyline Overview:

Crash Landing on You is one of the Romantic South Korean series Park Ji-Eun wrote and directed by Lee Jeong Hyo. The series is mainly about two star-crossed lovers, Ri Jeong-Hyeok, and Yoon Se-ri. And the series’ unique plot grabs the attention of all the viewers as they have added an incredible love story of the couple; and all the cinematography perfectly.

Once upon a time, Seoul raked a Paragliding adventure, and suddenly she fell off in a North Korean part named DMZ. And on the other side, we have shown that Ri Jeong-Hyeok belongs to a North Korean and a Captain of the North Korean Army, who show Seoul and run to save her life.

As the series progressed, we showed that Seoul wanted to go back to South Korea, and for that, she took the help of Ri Jeong, who decided to help Seoul to go back to her home safely.

But, until that, he wanted Seoul to hide from everyone, specifically from Cho Cheol-Gang, who constantly kept his eyes on every single activity of Ri Jeong-Hyeok. Later on, the fans saw that Seoul and Jeong were coming closure to each other, as they started spending most of their time together.

Now, after such a beautiful end of the series season 1, audiences are eagerly waiting to know what will happen next with this couple, and much more questions still arise in the mind of their fans.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 Expected Plot:

As discussed above, Crash Landing on You is one of the South Korean romantic drama series directed by Lee Jung-Hyo, written by Park Ji-Eun. Season 1 of this series was released on 14th December 2019, and the last episode of this series was released on 16th February 2020. Still, then till now, the audiences have been eagerly waiting to know about season 2.

But, unfortunately, guys, we do not have any updates about the Crash Landing on You Season 2, so we cannot share any predicted plot for Season 2. But we are trying our best to get all the latest updates from the official sites and impart with you as and when we get any latest news about season 2.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 Cast Member:

All the cast members who were a part of Crash Landing on You Season 1 got immense love and fame from their fans; their fans equally appreciate the lead star and the other cast members. And, the viewers expect the presence of all the season 1s cast members in its forthcoming season.

Hyun Bin as Ri Jeong-hyeok

Seo Ji-Hye as Seo Dan

Son Ye-jin as Yoon Se-ri

Yang Kyung-won as Pyo Chi-su

Kim Jung-hyun as Gu Seung-jun

Lee Shin-young as Park Kwang-beom

Bang Eun-jin as Han Jeong-yeon

Tang Jun-sang as Geum Eun-dong

Yoo Su-bin as Kim Ju-meok

Kim Ah-ra [ko] as a house villager

Nam Kyung-eup [ko] as Yoon Jeung-pyeong

Hwang Woo-seul-Hye as Do Hye-ji

Choi Dae-hoon [ko] as Yoon Se-jun

Park Hyung-soo as Yoon Se-Hyung

Im Chul-soo as Park Su-chan

Yoon Ji-min as Go Sang-ah

Jung Ae-ri as Kim Yun-hui

Ha Seok-jin as Ri Mu-hyeok

Jun Gook-hwan [ko] as Ri Chung-ryeol

Go Kyu-pil as Hong Chang-sik

Kim Jung-nan as Ma Young-ae

Jang So-yeon as Hyun Myeong-sun

Park Myung-hoon as Ko Myeong-seok

Kim Sun-young as Na Wol-Suk

Oh Man-seok as Cho Cheol-gang

Jang Hye-jin as Ko Myeong-eun

Gu Jun-woo as Kim Nam-sik

Cha Chung-hwa as Yang Ok-geum

Park Sung-woong as a North Korean taxi driver

Oh Han-kyul [ko] as Jung Woo-pill

Kim Young-pill [ko] as Kim Ryong-hae

Lim Sung-mi as Geum-soon

Kim Young-min as Jung Man-bok

Hong Woo-jin [ko] as Cheon Su-bok

Na Young-hee as a North Korean wedding dress boutique owner

Yoo Jung-ho [ko] as Chief Kim

Yoon Sang-hoon [ko] as Manager Oh

Jung Kyung-ho as Cha Sang-woo

Yoon Seol-mi as a train salesperson

Choi Ji-woo as herself

Kim Sook as a North Korean fortune teller

But the thing is, the makers have yet to share any latest updates about Crash Landing on You Season 2, so we are not able to share the final cast members list at the present moment.

Where To Watch Crash Landing on You Season 2?

Currently, Crash Landing on You Season 2 is still being determined, and the audiences are constantly keeping their eyes on its official websites to know all the latest information as soon as the makers announce.

But, till the final announcement about season 2 reveals, the viewers can watch Crash Landing on You Season 1 only on its official streaming platform, which is on tvN.

Crash Landing on You Season 2 Trailer:

We completely understand your excitement to watch Crash Landing on You Season 2. However, unfortunately, guys, we are still waiting for updates about Crash Landing on You upcoming season.

But we will update you with the latest information about season 2 as soon as possible. Until then, enjoy watching the trailer of Crash Landing on You Season 1, whose link is already given above.

Final Words:

Crash Landing on You is one of the outstanding South Korean television series Park Ji-Eun wrote. The series gets an appreciation for everything, including the Cinematography and selecting the best cast members for performing the role. Also, the lead characters have earned much fame and love from their fans.

Also, the lovely plot of the series, season 1, won many fans’ hearts, and now they are highly waiting for the news of Crash Landing on You Season 2. But, we have not received any confirmed information regarding the series renewal for season 2.

Thus, in this article, we have shared all the essential information about Crash Landing on You Season 2, including its release date, cast members, and more. And, also stay connected with us, as we indeed update you with every single update, as and when we get about the undecided forthcoming season.