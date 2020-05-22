“Love Aaj Kal 2” Movie Review: Unforgettable and Messy Love Story!!

“Love Aaj Kal 2” is the sequel of the same name movie presented exactly 11 years ago by the same director, Imtiaz Ali. The director has managed to shape two successful movies of the same name and theme: Love Aaj Kal (2009) was a major hit as it has a unique concept at that time which no one has thought of. Also, it is somewhat difficult to create such a perfect movie in which there are two love stories progressing alternately. But once again, the director narrates a fresh love story that merges a traditional small-town love story and an urban tragedic love saga.

The new movie “Love Aaj Kal 2” features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan who have such love chemistry on screen and a topic on fire to talk about. The story is all about chasing the meaning of true love and being in it. It all began when Veer (Kartik) and Zoe (Sara) met in a nightclub of Delhi and that end up soon with both of them getting intimidated. In the meanwhile Raj (Randeep Hooda) listens to Zoe blabbering about how she wanted to get in casual relationships and avoid serious ones.

Raj narrates Zoe about his own love story when Raghu (Kartik Aaryan) fell madly in love with Leena (Aarushi Sharma) and followed her to Delhi. He described every detail explaining how love can be the most peaceful, irritating, and soothing. Overall, the movie has a decent story plot that almost everyone will love to watch on screen. But Imtiaz Ali’s movie lacks some scenes and plot details where he tries to represent the complexities of that time and relate it to today’s time.

The movie “Love Aaj Kal 2” is just made for the people who believe that love stories can never be too simple. It inspires new generation couples and encourages them to be in more serious relationships no matter the obstacles they have to face. The more they will make through every obstruction together the more their love will be strong and decent. “Love Aaj Kal 2” is a must-watch movie and you should definitely watch it with your beloved one.