“Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” Movie Review: Ajay Devgan and Saif Ali Khan Leaves Audience Thrilled

Bollywood industry has many movies about Indian historical heroes and among them, the recently released movie “Tanhaji” has made a victorious place. The movie describes the life story of a fierce Maratha warrior that has sacrificed countless things, Tanhaji Malusare who is also one of the closest allies of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaja, one of the well-known legends who have created an unforgettable history. The story mainly focuses on the fiercest and brutal battle at Sinhagadh that took place on 4 February 1670. The battle was among the Maratha warrior Tanhaji and Udaybhan, who was a Rajput warrior fighting alongside Aurangzeb.

Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaja has to surrender 23 Maratha forts to Aurangzeb as the treaty of Purandar narrates. Among the 23 forts, there was also the inclusion of Kondhana which is now known as Sinhagadh. It was strategically important to win over the Kondhana port so as Aurangzeb can take over the entire region. Rajmata Jijabai, Mother of Shivaji Maharaja vowed to walk bare feet until they get their Kondhana fort back.

Aurangzeb has sent his loyal Rajput warrior, Udaybhan along with a huge massive canon “Nagin” to protect Kondhana fort to be recaptured again by any Maratha warrior. Meanwhile, Shivaji Maharaja was planning to recapture the fort back but he does not want to send his best ally, Tanhaji Malusare due to the marriage celebration going on of Tanhaji’s son. But when Tanhaji knew about the campaign, he volunteered to fight the brutal battle and recapture the lost Kondhana fort for Maharaja Shivaji Rao.

Viewers will experience the thrill and excitement due to the brutal battle and amazing action scenes being perfectly directed by Om Raut. The cast that makes the movie so entertaining and thrilling includes Ajay Devgan, Kajol Devgan, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Padmavati Rao, Ajinkya Deo, and many other talented actors. The Movie “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” has gained plenty of popularity and it is indeed a must-watch movie that inspires everyone and gives an opportunity to relive history once again.