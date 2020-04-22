Baaghi 3 Movie Review: Tiger’s Lethal Actions Goes In Vain By Poor Storyline!!

Bollywood movies are getting more and more thrilling due to the action and stunt scenes represented with the magic of a little VFX. But sometimes, movie directors and writers forget that not all the people watching movies care about the fighting sequence of two people with six-packed abs but some of the viewers also care about the storyline that actually matters. The story or plot of any movie makes it interesting enough even though there is not much entertainment in it at all and sometimes a weak story may put all the efforts and action scenes in vain just like it happened with the latest released movie “Baaghi 3”.

When you will be watching the new Ahmed Khan’s action epic movie “Baaghi 3”, you will get to know about its dark side. The Charming and Talented Actor, Tiger Shroff has been in the industry for 6 years now and he has grown such a tremendous amount of fandom that expects high hopes from the movie “Baaghi 3”. Fans and viewers loved watching Tiger in particularly Baaghi series as the first part (2016) was a hit while Baaghi 2 was even a bigger successful hit. As the series is moving further, the action and scales have been increasing many notches higher.

In the movie “Baaghi 3”, Tiger plays the cool and lethal character of Ronnie, who is over-protective of his brother Vikram (Riteish Deshmukh). Ronnie will have to fight against an entire country, Seria to save his brother from a dreaded terrorist group. Ahmed Khan has directed all the action scenes perfectly in this rescue mission that can add thrill and excitement to the movie. While there is a little love chemistry which can be seen between Ronnie and Siya(Shraddha Kapoor) and the item song of beautiful and sensation actress Disha Patani adds glamour to it.

Overall, the movie “Baaghi 3” has an average storyline, but it will serve the audience with a full package of drama, comedy, glamour, and a lot of action scenes that will leave you thrilled. “Baaghi 3” movies, however, make it to the category of movies to be watched for at least once.