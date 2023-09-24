How To Watch the Los Angeles Dodgers Game

If you reside outside the Los Angeles Dodgers TV Market, you can still watch various sports games. Here, you can watch out-of-market games with live broadcasts of MLB games. In addition to that, you can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Video channels.

On the other hand, many users access a VPN server to watch sports channels. For instance, some streamers may change their location through VPN services.

However, you should avoid taking such steps, as it will violate the terms of services. Below, we have added the significant steps that will allow you to watch Los Angeles Dodgers games on various streaming platforms.

Watch Los Angeles Dodgers Games on DIRECTV STREAM

Price – $74.99

Channels – Fox Networks, FS1, ESPN, TNT, TBS, Golf Channel, NBA TV

DVR Storage – Unlimited

Free Trials – 5 Days

Like any other streaming platform, DIRECTV STREAM is one of the most suitable platforms for watching numerous sports games, including Los Angeles Dodgers games. The Entertainment Plan will allow you to access channels like Fox Network, FS1, ESPN, TNT, Golf Channel, and many others at a monthly charge of $74.99.

However, if you are looking for Spectrum SportsNet LA along with DIRECTV STREAM, you must upgrade your plan to the Choice package, which will cost $100 monthly. Here, DIRECTV STREAM comes with more than 90 channels. You will also get unlimited hours of DVR storage and five days of free trials to get used to the platform.

Watch Los Angeles Dodgers Games on Fubo TV

Price – $74.99

Channels – NFL Network, FS1, FS2, Big 10 Network

DVR Storage – 1000 Hours

Free Trials – 7 Days

Fubo TV is regarded as one of the most appropriate streaming service platforms to enjoy sports games. Millions of sports enthusiasts have already purchased Fubo TV plans and have started their journey of streaming various sports games with this platform.

You can stream the Los Angeles Dodgers games on channels like ESPN, FS1, and Fox Network. However, to access such networks, you must pay $75 per month as a part of Fubo TV’s Pro Plan.

Hold on! Fubo TV is not limited to only channel lineups; you will also get sports-centric channels like the NFL Network, MLB Network, Fox Soccer Plus, etc. In addition to that, you will also get a Sports Plus add-on at an additional cost of $10.99 per month. Moreover, Fubo TV allows its users to stream out-of-market games.

Now, if we look at the additional services, Fubo TV provides 1000 hours of DVR Storage and unlimited screens. Here, you will get a 7 days of free trial.

Watch Los Angeles Dodgers Games on Sling TV

Price – $40

Channels – Stadium, NFL Network, TNT

DVR Storage – 50 Hours

Free Trials – None

If you want an affordable option to watch nationally televised Los Angeles Dodgers Games, then Sling TV will offer you all the premium services you need to watch sports games. At monthly payments of $40, Sling TV provides Orange and Blue Subscription. However, you can also get a combined package, the Orange + Blue plan, at $55 monthly. Here, you will get numerous channels that include NFL Network, TNT, and Stadium.

However, unlike other streaming services, Sling TV does not offer free trials, and not only that, but you will also get only 50 hours of DVR Storage. In Sling TV plans, you can watch on four screens simultaneously.

Watch Los Angeles Dodgers Games on Hulu+ Live TV

Price – $69.99

Channels – FS1, FS2, SEC Network, NFL Network, TBS, Big Ten Network

DVR Storage – Limited

Free Trials – None

Hulu+ Live TV is one of the most suitable streaming platforms, especially for those fond of cinema and sports. Hulu+ Live TV offers you several channel options, such as Fox Networks, TBS, ESPN, and many others, at a monthly cost of $70.

On Hulu+ Live TV, you can watch many nationally televised games like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chief games, and Seahawks games. The base plan allows users to record unlimited hours of DVR and access to enjoy games on two screens simultaneously.

Watch Los Angeles Dodgers Games on YouTube TV

Price – $64.99

Channels – MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, SEC Network

DVR Storage – Unlimited

Free Trials – 7 Days

YouTube TV allows users to watch Los Angeles Dodgers Games on various channels. It includes Fox Network, FS1, TBS, and ESPN, costing you $64.99 monthly.

You will get over 85 channels here, including NBA TV, NFL Network, and SEC Network. Moreover, with a monthly charge of $10.99, you can access the Sports add-on package. You will also get unlimited DVR storage to stream your favorite sports on three devices.

Final Thoughts

Finally, here we are at the ending section of this article, and now you have all the latest information on how to watch Los Angeles Dodgers games on streaming services platforms.

You can watch sports like the National Football Games, Chief Games, Ohio Games, and LA Dodgers Games.