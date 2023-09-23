How To Watch the LSU Tiger Game Today

Here is the complete process and information about how to watch LSU Tiger games.

Watch the LSU Tiger Game Online On DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the most accessible and suitable streaming platforms for enjoying your favorite sports games. Millions of sports fans have already started their journey with DIRECTV STREAM to watch various sports games, including the Seahawks, Chief games, and LSU Tiger Games.

DIRECTV STREAM comes with a wide range of channel lineups. Here, you can stream various live channels in DIRECTV STREAM’s basic plan, Entertainment, which will cost you $74.99 monthly.

You can access channels like ESPN, CBS, ABC, Big Ten Network, etc. However, you can also upgrade your plan to a choice plan for $99.99 per month. However, new users can also get a five-day free trial benefit.

Watch the LSU Tiger Game Online On Fubo TV

Fubo TV is one of the best alternatives to DIRECTV STREAM, and Many sports fans consider it one of the most suitable streaming service platforms to watch sports games like LSU Tiger and many others. The platforms come with nationally televised channels like ESPN and ESPN 2.

Moreover, if you want to access the SEC Network, upgrade your plan to the Sports Lite package. It will give you access to the ESPN and CBS networks. Fortunately, you don’t need to pay an extra penny to stream your favorite games.

Watch the LSU Tiger Game Online On Sling TV

The streaming mentioned above services can be costly for some users. However, if you are looking for an affordable yet appropriate platform to watch the LSU Tiger games from the comfort of your couch, then Sling TV will serve you with all the premium services at a minimum cost of $40 per month. The packages mentioned above are almost twice as expensive compared to Sling TV.

The Orange plan offers over 30 channels, including ESPN and ESPN 2. In addition to that, The Blue plan will offer you channels like Fox Sports 1, ABC networks, and many more. Not only that, but you can also purchase a combined plan of Orange + Blue plan worth $55 per month.

Sling TV also allows users to watch the Sports Extra add-on at a minimal cost of $11 per month. Sling TV is among the most affordable ways to catch the LSU Tigers football live stream.

Watch LSU Tiger Game Online On Hulu+ Live TV

If you’re simultaneously fond of cinema and sports, then Hulu+ Live TV would be your perfect choice. Here, Hulu+ Live TV offers more than 85 live channels, and not only that, but you will also get a Disney Bundle and Hulu’s library that contains thousands of shows and movies.

Hulu+ Live TV offers various services and live channels, such as ESPN+, ABC, CBS, FOX Sports 1, ESPN, and ESPN2. Not only that, with a monthly charge of $69.99, you will also get unlimited hours of DVR storage.

If this sounds good to you, sign up. You can stream live sports on ESPN+, as The Disney Bundle is included. Before signing up, check out our Hulu + Live TV review for more information about its features and how it works.

Watch the LSU Tiger Game Online On YouTube TV

Finally, we have one of the most affordable and appropriate streaming service platforms, providing you with various channels like ABC, CBS, ESPN, ESPN2, FOX Sports 1, and SEC Network. A YouTube TV subscription costs $72.99 per month, and it’s not limited to the channels only; you will also get access to store the best moments of LSU Tiger games through unlimited cloud DVR Storage.

In addition, YouTube TV also offers various on-demand programs, shows, television channels, and other video content that will make your weekends unforgettable.

Bottom Thoughts

So, guys, that’s all you need to know about how to watch LSU Tigers online. The streaming mentioned above services will help you stream various games, including NFL games, Chief games, Seahawks, and LSU Tiger games.

So join any of the above-added platforms and start your journey of streaming live sports games. However, don’t forget to use free trial days, as it will help you choose the optimum option among the platforms.