Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu 2021 Launch Date Registration Process – the Latest Updates

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu 2021 Launch Date, Registration Process, and the Latest Updates.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is a television game show. The show is inspired by Britain’s game show named Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is a Telugu language show. Four seasons of the show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu are already released, and the fifth season of the Telugu television show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is to be released. Please read the complete article to get the details about the show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu and its upcoming season.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu 2021 Launch Date

The show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu was originally released on 9th June 2014. The first season of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu was released on that day, and it was ended on 14th August 2014. There were a total of 42 episodes. The number of episodes is not fixed.

The second season of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu was released on 8th December 2014, and it was completed on 27th February 2015. The fifth season includes 55 episodes.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’s third season was launched on 27th November 2015, and it was ended on 22nd May 2016. There were a total of 73 episodes and the season was the Jodi Special season.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’s fourth season was released on 13th February 2017, and it was completed on 24th May 2017. It consists of 60 episodes, and it was a Children’s Special season.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu’s fifth season will be released tomorrow, on 29th March 2021. It will be hosted by N. T. Rama Rao Jr. or Jr. NTR. The show will be telecast on Gemini TV.

The first four seasons of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu were published on the Star Maa channel. Akkineni Nagarjuna has hosted the first three seasons of the Telugu language show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, and Chiranjeevi has hosted the fourth one.

The first four seasons of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu were completed under the production company named BIG Synergy, and the fifth season will make under Studio next.

The television show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is similar to the Hindi show named Kaun Banega Crorepati. Let’s see the registration process for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Season 5 2021.

Registration Process for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Season 5 2021:

The channel Gemini TV has recently released the process of the registration for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Season 5. If you got selected for season 5, then you will meet with the superstar Jr. NTR.

To register for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Season 5, follow the below steps.

Open the official website of the Gemini TV channel or the show’s website. On the Homepage, the user will find the registration link. Click on that registration link, and the registration form will be opened. The form will include personal details like date of birth, name, city, contact details, etc. Also, The user will have to give answers to some questions. The user will also have to submit the introduction video. It is required because if you got selected, then the video of yours will be featured during the show. After the selection, the official team of the television show, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, will contact you and inform you of the next process.

So, it is the registration process of the television game show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. Let’s watch the promo of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Season 5.

It is true that in the first three seasons of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, no one won the last price of Rs. 1 crore. Only two duos have won Rs. 50 Lakh in the show, and they only reach out to the Rs. 1 crore question.

The running time of the show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is 90 minutes. The production is located in Hyderabad, India. There is no announcement of the final day, no. of episodes, and a special surprise in the show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.

There will also be online auditions for the show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. The Sun Network will host it.

There are some eligibility criteria to register for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Season 5. The user will require to meet the eligibility criteria to register for the television game show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Season 5.

The list of criteria is below.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Season 5 Eligibility Criteria:

The user should be a citizen of India. The user should know the Telugu language with fluent speaking. The age requirement is 18 years and above. The user should be physically and mentally fit. The user must not have a criminal background. The user will have to agree to all terms and conditions before the registration. Some documents will be required, such as Aadhar Card, Pan Card, Passport, Bank Account Details, Medical Certificate, Passport Sized Photographs, and other required documents.

So, this is the eligibility criteria for Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Season 5. We will update here if we get any latest news or updates related to Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Season 5.

