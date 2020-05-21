Faizal Siddiqui TikTok: News, Age, Girl Friend all you need to know about
Popular TikTok creator Faizal Siddiqui was accused of influencing acid attacks on women on Monday. His video has been viral on social media all over India. In the viral TikTok video, he is saying “Usne Tumhe Chhodh Diya? Jiske Liye Tumne Mujhe Chhoda Diya” and throwing the water on the girl’s face Faby. Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) soon took to twitter and composed: “I am taking it up today with TikTok as well as Police. Apart from that, NCW asked the TikTok head to erase the acid content that showing Faizal Siddiqui committing violence against women, also instructed to Maharashtra Police to arrest and take action against Faizal who made this clip.
Faizal Siddiqui: Is he famous TikToker?
Faizal Siddiqui is a famous TikTok star with over 13.5 million followers as well as has 4, 36,000 followers on Instagram. He has a group names Team Nawab including his brother Amir Siddiqui, Doll Daundkar, Soumya Daundkar, and Tanveer Qureshi. But he is the king of Team Nawab among the fans. According to sources, Faizal Siddiqui lives in Thane and he completed his study from D. Y. Patil University, Mumbai. It had been a while being TikTok a piece of head news. Everything is begun with TikTok bs YouTube debate. After Faizal’s video, few of the celebrities slammed this creator for his vulgar video and demand to take more strict actions against Faizal.
Even though TikTok has deleted that video but the chief of NCW (a national community for Women) yet Rekha Singh did a complaint against Faizal Siddiqui and his TikTok account is removed or suspended now. His fans and followers are keen to know the full controversy of why his TikTok account is blocked. Faizal recently got stuck in the controversy of TikTok vs YouTube with YouTuber Carry Minati. His TikTok video has grasp a high level of criticism not for the acid attack but also a crime against a woman. Still, his video is going viral everywhere. Moreover, another video of his is where he hit a woman who denied marrying due to her family pressure.
Is the Faizal Siddiqui TikTok ban in India?
He didn’t want to stick in the TikTok controversy that’s why he deleted this video from his TikTok account. Post Amir Siddiqui and Faizal Siddiqui controversy, TikTok rating has been low or down to 1 star on Google Play store. Also, nation citizens are using hashtags #bantiktok and #bantiktokinIndia on each social media platform. They are using various hashtags and memes, requesting to ban TikTok in India as soon as possible. The TikTok id of Faizal Siddiqui is @faizalsiddiqui with 600 million marks on TikTok. After being down TikTok ratings, it is fully expected that TikTok maybe bans in India very soon. According to the report, within this week, thousands of users have uninstalled, deleted TikTok, as well as they, and did bad reviews and ratings due to violent videos on TikTok.
Facts about TikTok creator Faizal Siddiqui and controversy-
- After going on viral video on social media, NCW got the matter and asked TikTok India to erase this acid content from TikTok as soon as possible as well as block Faizal Siddiqui from TikTok. Subsequently, NCW asked Maharashtra Police to take action against Faizal Siddiqui because he is responsible for making this vulgar content and promoting acid attack.
- After erasing the video, TikTok deleted the account of famous TikToker Faizal Siddiqui and now it is not accessible on TikTok. TikTok told Gadget 360 that video in question was erased the TikToker himself from TikTok on 18 May. TikTok makes sure that it keeps everything safe for people, content should be against community standards and guidelines. In the statement, TikTok clear doubts that “we do not permit any user to create the content that will be risky for others as well as don’t allow the content against women.
- Now TikTok is flooded with 1 Star rating and reviews on the Apple pay store as well as Google play store. Thousands of Indian iPhone users, Android user are calling to ban TikTok in India and remove it from the Play store. A 1-star review is the result of the recent controversy between TikTok creator and brother of Faizal Siddiqui named Amie Siddiqui and YouTuber Carry Minati that led most of the followers to YouTube to display the dislike of TikTok by leaving 1-star review and ratings.
- Amidst the controversy, the other celebrity such as Swara Bhaskar, Pooja Bhatt, and Laxmi Aggarwal and many more posting hashtags against TikTok such as #BanTikTokinIndia and several hashtags that are trending on Twitter because of controversy.
- The famous TikToker Faizal Siddiqui has apologized and said this video is misrepresented he told: “as a social media influencer, I know what my responsibility is and I apologize to everyone who was offended by me and my video”.
