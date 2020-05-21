Faizal Siddiqui TikTok: News, Age, Girl Friend all you need to know about

Popular TikTok creator Faizal Siddiqui was accused of influencing acid attacks on women on Monday. His video has been viral on social media all over India. In the viral TikTok video, he is saying “Usne Tumhe Chhodh Diya? Jiske Liye Tumne Mujhe Chhoda Diya” and throwing the water on the girl’s face Faby. Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) soon took to twitter and composed: “I am taking it up today with TikTok as well as Police. Apart from that, NCW asked the TikTok head to erase the acid content that showing Faizal Siddiqui committing violence against women, also instructed to Maharashtra Police to arrest and take action against Faizal who made this clip.

Faizal Siddiqui: Is he famous TikToker?

Faizal Siddiqui is a famous TikTok star with over 13.5 million followers as well as has 4, 36,000 followers on Instagram. He has a group names Team Nawab including his brother Amir Siddiqui, Doll Daundkar, Soumya Daundkar, and Tanveer Qureshi. But he is the king of Team Nawab among the fans. According to sources, Faizal Siddiqui lives in Thane and he completed his study from D. Y. Patil University, Mumbai. It had been a while being TikTok a piece of head news. Everything is begun with TikTok bs YouTube debate. After Faizal’s video, few of the celebrities slammed this creator for his vulgar video and demand to take more strict actions against Faizal.

Even though TikTok has deleted that video but the chief of NCW (a national community for Women) yet Rekha Singh did a complaint against Faizal Siddiqui and his TikTok account is removed or suspended now. His fans and followers are keen to know the full controversy of why his TikTok account is blocked. Faizal recently got stuck in the controversy of TikTok vs YouTube with YouTuber Carry Minati. His TikTok video has grasp a high level of criticism not for the acid attack but also a crime against a woman. Still, his video is going viral everywhere. Moreover, another video of his is where he hit a woman who denied marrying due to her family pressure.

Is the Faizal Siddiqui TikTok ban in India?

He didn’t want to stick in the TikTok controversy that’s why he deleted this video from his TikTok account. Post Amir Siddiqui and Faizal Siddiqui controversy, TikTok rating has been low or down to 1 star on Google Play store. Also, nation citizens are using hashtags #bantiktok and #bantiktokinIndia on each social media platform. They are using various hashtags and memes, requesting to ban TikTok in India as soon as possible. The TikTok id of Faizal Siddiqui is @faizalsiddiqui with 600 million marks on TikTok. After being down TikTok ratings, it is fully expected that TikTok maybe bans in India very soon. According to the report, within this week, thousands of users have uninstalled, deleted TikTok, as well as they, and did bad reviews and ratings due to violent videos on TikTok.

Facts about TikTok creator Faizal Siddiqui and controversy-