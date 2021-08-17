Cryptozoo Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Cryptozoo is an American film. The film Cryptozoo includes adult animation and drama. The film Cryptozoo will soon arrive. Read the complete article to get all the details about the film Cryptozoo.

Cryptozoo:

The film Cryptozoo follows the story of a woman who goes on a mysterious island that is full of crypto creatures and people.

The film Cryptozoo has received 6.7 out of 10 on IMDb. The film was written and directed by Dash Shaw. Kyle Martin, Jane Samborski, Bill Way, and Tyler Davidson produced the film Cryptozoo.

The film Cryptozoo stars Lake Bell, Angeliki Papoulia, Michael Cera, Zoe Kazan, Peter Stormare, Grace Zabriskie, Louisa Krause, and Thomas Jay Ryan. The film Cryptozoo was edited by Lance Edmands and Alex Abrahams.

John Carroll Kirby gave the music in the film Cryptozoo. The film Cryptozoo was made under Fit Via Fi, Electro Chinoland, Washington Square Films, Low Spark Films, and Cinereach. Magnolia Pictures distributed the film Cryptozoo.

Let’s talk about the cast of the film Cryptozoo.

Cryptozoo Cast:

Find the cast of the film Cryptozoo below.

Lake Bell as Lauren Grey Michael Cera as Matthew Louisa Krause as Amber Thomas Jay Ryan as Nicholas Peter Stormare as Gustav the Faun Grace Zabriskie as Joan Angeliki Papoulia as Phoebe Zoe Kazan as Magdalene Alex Karpovsky as David

Let’s see the release date of the film Cryptozoo.

Cryptozoo Release Date:

The film Cryptozoo will be released on 20th August 2021 in the United States. The film Cryptozoo has its world premiere on 29th January 2021 at the Sundance Film Festival.

The length of the film Cryptozoo is 95 minutes. If we get any other update about the release date of the film Cryptozoo, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the film Cryptozoo.

Cryptozoo Trailer:

Find the official trailer of the film Cryptozoo below. It was released by Magnolia Pictures and Magnet Releasing on 13th July 2021. Let’s watch it.

