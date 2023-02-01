Life’s a Glitch Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot- – Everything We Know So Far

Life’s a Glitch is a Netflix series. The series Life’s a Glitch is also known as Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam. It has received an average response from the audience.

Life’s a Glitch has received 4.3 out of 10 on IMDb. The series Life’s a Glitch is full of comedy and sci-fi. Let’s get all the details about the second season of the series Life’s a Glitch.

Life’s a Glitch Season 2:

In the series Life’s a Glitch, a famous influencer named Julien Bam as well as his sidekick Joom Kim scramble to come back to life because they know it after mistakenly traveling to a parallel dimension.

The series Life’s a Glitch was created by Julien Bam, Felix Charin, and Shawn Bu. It stars Julien Bam, Madieu Ulbrich, and Joon Kim.

The series Life’s a Glitch was written by Julien Bam, Shawn Bu, Felix Charin, Joshua Euskirchen, Daniel Jacobs, Joon Kim, Georg Ramme, Viktoria Bengardt, Denise Likomeno, Viktor Sommerfeld, and Joon Kim.

It was directed by Shawn Bu. It was produced by Melanie Grun, Daniel Jacobs, Georg Ramme, and Christian Wierer. The series Life’s a Glitch has arrived on Netflix.

The first season of the series Life’s a Glitch includes a total of four episodes titled Bad Timing, Rap of Reality, Back to School, and LARP Is in the Air.

We expect that the second season of the series Life’s a Glitch will also include a total of four episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

The series Life’s a Glitch has been released in the German language. It is available in the German language on the OTT platform Netflix. Let’s see if the second season of the series Life’s a Glitch is confirmed or not.

Life’s a Glitch Season 2: Confirmed or Not?

No, Life’s a Glitch Season 2 has not been confirmed yet. The series Life’s a Glitch has not been renewed for the second season yet.

There is a good chance of the announcement of the second season of the series Life’s a Glitch. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update or news about the second season of the series Life's a Glitch, we will add it here. Let's talk about the cast of the second season of the series Life's a Glitch.

Life’s a Glitch Season 2 Cast:

Find the expected cast of Life’s a Glitch Season 2 below.

Julien Bam as Julien Bam Joon Kim as Joon Kim Madieu Ulbrich as Diego Juri Padel as Dima Rebecca Soraya Zaman as Hana Safira Robens as Lia Vivien Konig as Clara Andreas Dyszewski as Olek Leon Seidel as Max Rauand Taleb as Mehmet Jorge Gonzalez as Jorge Gonzalez Sebastian Moser as Durby Trish Osmond as Ingrid Daniela Lebang as Oberschwester Uwe Donner as Science Pitch-Jury Eddie Kasimoglu as Security Thomas Erdal Gurcu as Mehmets Vater Theo Meier as Rap-Fanboy Julia Brunner as Fangirl Jarno Mindner as Fanboy Rene Clampenhausen as Klampfenspieler Liz Arista Klein as Extra

Let’s see the review of the first season of the series Life’s a Glitch.

Life’s a Glitch Season 1 Review:

Life’s a Glitch Season 1 got average reviews from critics. We expect that Life’s a Glitch Season 2 will receive a positive response from the audience.

In the first season of the series Life’s a Glitch, we have seen that after an award party, the Personality of the year, Julien as well as his friend Joon are waking up in a world, and all things are different as they should be.

Later, Joon and Julien, who is the famous rapper – J$$N in this parallel, are attempting to search for a way to come back home into the real dimension.

But, the only chance to get back is during a music video shoot for J$$N new song. After that, Joon as well as Julien still stuck in the other world and trying to find a way home with the help of a scientist for quantum mechanics as well as the microwave of Joons sister.

Later, after they contacted their other-selves Julien as well as Joon had to fight through a medieval live-action-role-play event to be at the right time at the right place in order to get home. Let’s see what happens next.

Maybe the story of the first season of the series Life’s a Glitch will be continued in the second season of the series Life’s a Glitch.

If we get any update about the story of the second season of the series Life's a Glitch, we will add it here. Let's talk about the release date of the second season of the series Life's a Glitch.

Life’s a Glitch Season 2 Release Date:

The release date of Life’s a Glitch Season 2 has not been declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared.

We can expect Life’s a Glitch Season Season 2 in early 2023 or mid-2023. Maybe it will be released on Netflix. Life’s a Glitch Season 1 was released on 21st October 2021 on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other update about the release date of the second season of the series Life's a Glitch, we will add it here. Let's watch the trailer of the second season of the series Life's a Glitch.

Life’s a Glitch Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of Life’s a Glitch Season 2 has not been released yet. Find the official trailer of the series Life’s a Glitch below. It was released by Netflix on 22nd September 2021. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Life’s a Glitch?

You can watch the series Life’s a Glitch on Netflix. All four episodes of the series Life’s a Glitch are available to watch on Netflix.

If Life’s a Glitch Season 2 announces, we expect that it will also arrive on the same platform Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

How Many Episodes Are There in the Series Life’s a Glitch?

There are a total of four episodes in the series Life’s a Glitch. No announcement has been made about the second season of the series Life’s a Glitch.

But if it announces, we expect that Life’s a Glitch Season 2 will also include a total of four episodes. As we get any update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Life’s a Glitch, we will add it here.

As we get any update about the number of episodes in the second season of the series Life's a Glitch, we will add it here.