Edens Zero Episode 20 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Edens Zero is a Japanese manga series. The anime series Edens Zero is full of action and adventure. The series Edens Zero has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series Edens Zero has received 7 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the series Edens Zero.

Edens Zero:

The series Edens Zero is a science fantasy manga series. It was written and illustrated by Hiro Mashima. The anime series Edens Zero was directed by Shinji Ishihara and Yushi Suzuki.

Mitsutaka Hirota has written the series Edens Zero. Yoshihisa Hirano gave the music in the series Edens Zero. It was made under J. C. Staff studio. It was licensed by Netflix. The series Edens Zero is currently airing on Nippon TV.

The series Edens Zero includes a total of 20 episodes titled Into the Sky Where Cherry Blossoms Flutter, A Girl and Her Blue Cat, Adventurers, A Man Named Weisz, Clash!! The Sibir Family, The Skull Fairy, Warship of the Demon King, Wind Howls on the Highway, Planet Guilst, The Great Naked Escape, Sister Ivry, New Friends, The Super Virtual Planet, The Girl on the Hill, Great Kaiju Shiki, Fireworks, The Temple of Knowledge, Words Will Give You Strength, From the Planet of Eternity, and Stones.

The 20th episode titled Stones of the series Edens Zero will soon be aired. If we get any other update about the series Edens Zero, we will update it here. Let’s talk about the cast of the series Edens Zero.

Edens Zero Cast:

See the cast of the series Edens Zero below.

Mikako Komatsu as Rebecca Bluegarden Rie Kugimiya as Happy Takuma Terashima as Shiki Granbell

Let’s see the release date of the 20th episode of the series Edens Zero.

Edens Zero Episode 20 Release Date:

The 20th episode of the series Edens Zero will be released on 29th August 2021. The title of the 20th episode of the series Edens Zero is Stones.

If we get any other update about it, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the series Edens Zero.

Edens Zero Trailer:

Watch the trailer of the series Edens Zero below.

