Sistas Season 3 Episode 13 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Sistas is an American tv series. The series Sistas has received a mixed response from the audience. The series Sistas has received 5.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

Two seasons of the series Sistas are already released, and the third one is currently airing. Read the complete article to get all the details about the third season of the series Sistas.

Sistas Season 3:

Sistas is a comedy and drama series. The series Sistas was renewed for the third season on 19th January 2021 by BET.

The series Sistas includes romance, comedy, and thriller. The series Sistas follows the story of single black females. They are from different walks of life, and they bond over their one common thread – Why am I Single?

The series Sistas is also known as Tyler Perry’s Sistas. The series Sistas was written, created, and directed by Tyler Perry.

The second season of the series Sistas was confirmed on 12th May 2020. The first season of the series Sistas includes a total of 25 episodes.

The second season of the series Sistas includes a total of 22 episodes and, the third season of the series Sistas includes a total of 22 episodes.

The series Sistas was made under Tyler Perry Studios. It is currently airing on BET. Let’s see the cast of the third season of the series Sistas.

Sistas Season 3 Cast:

Find the cast of the series Sistas Season 3 below.

KJ Smith as Andrea – Andi – Barnes Ebony Obsidian as Karen Mott Novi Brown as Sabrina Hollins Mignon Von as Daniella – Danni – King Chido Nwokocha as Gary Marshall Borders DeVale Ellis as Zac Brian Jordan Jr. as Maurice Webb Kevin Walton as Aaron Carter Anthony Dalton as Calvin Rodney Crystal Hayslett as Fatima Wilson Trinity Whiteside as Preston Horace Crystal-Lee Naomi as Jasmine Borders Angela Beyince as Pam Michael King as Don Bellamy Keena Ferguson as Leslie Davenport Tobias Truvillion as Morris Hollis Shari Belafonte as Lisa Mott Sean Poolman as Paris Chris Warren as Hayden Skyh Alvester Black as Jacobi

Let’s talk about the release date of the 13th episode of the series Sistas Season 3.

Sistas Season 3 Episode 13 Release Date:

The 13th episode of the series Sistas Season 3 will be aired on 1st September 2021. The first episode, titled When You’re Confused, of the series Sistas Season 3 was aired on 9th June 2021.

The first season of the series Sistas was aired between 23rd October 2019 to 29th April 2020. The second season of the series Sistas was aired between 14th October 2020 to 31st March 2021.

If we get any other update about the series Sistas Season 3, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the third season of the series Sistas.

Sistas Season 3 Trailer:

Find the trailer of the series Sistas Season 3 below.

