Selena Gomez’s Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Puts an End to Rumors on Beef with Selena

It all started with a simple birthday post from Selena Gomez when she wished her very good friend and organ donor friend Francia Raisa on Instagram. There were rumors that Francia was no longer in touch with Selena, and they weren’t friends anymore. Also, Francia stopped following Selena on Instagram, and no one knows why that was.

Francia Liked Selena’s Post and Re-Followed Selena:

When Selena posted a photo carousel and wished Francia with heart-touching words, Francia didn’t react to the post at first. Later on, when everyone noticed it, she liked the post and started following Selena Gomez on the popular social media platform Instagram.

Before that, Francia reposted various birthday wishes messages and stories from her friends. But when Selena posted many pictures of them together and shared a heartfelt message – Francia didn’t do anything. Later, she liked Selena Gomez’s post and clarified that she had received many birthday wishes and couldn’t reply to each. Soon, she started to re-follow Selena.

Also, when reporters asked her about it, she said, “There’s no beef, guys.” IT was Francia’s 35th birthday, and she was seen celebrating it with some of her close friends at a pool party. She also shared some photos where she was seen celebrating while wearing a bikini, and the caption was: “If I’m not in a bikini on my birthday, then it’s not my birthday.”

She Donated a Kidney to Selena

Earlier, by the year 2017, the Wolves singer was suffering from Lupus, and as a result, her kidney was damaged and needed a kidney transplant. Francia Raisa was a match among many of her close family friends, and she offered a kidney to her friend Selena.

Since that time, both were not in touch for a long time. But on the occasion of Francia’s birthday, Selena wished her with the warmest message: “Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you.” Along with that, she also shared a photo carousel of their photos together.

Selena Gomez

It is to be noted that Selena Gomez recently became the most-followed female musician in the world, with more than 400 million followers. She has also broken various records and gained even more followers. Her current Instagram followers count t 427 million. She is busy with her upcoming series, Only Murders in the Building, Season 3. It has become one of the popular series due to its nature of being a thriller and comedy.