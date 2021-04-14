City of Dreams Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far.

It is a mystery and crime tv series. There was an assassination attempt on the political figure of Mumbai.

The story of the series City of Dreams follows the story of the Gaikwad Family. City of Dreams Season 1 includes ten episodes.

Just after the release of City of Dreams Season 1, Hotstar renewed the series City of Dreams for the second season. We expect to see City of Dreams Season 2 in early 2022. There will also be ten episodes as season 1.

City of Dreams Season 2:

At the end of the series City of Dreams Season 1, we have seen the grand party meeting. Jagdish plans for Delhi and clears his way. In between that, Poornima finds the truth about the attack.

So, it seems that the story where it is left in season 1 will continue in season 2. City of Dreams Season 1 was released on 3rd May 2019.

The series City of Dreams was written and created by Nagesh Kukunoor and Rohit Banawlikar. Nagesh Kukunoor directed the series City of Dreams.

Let’s talk about the expected cast of City of Dreams Season 2.

City of Dreams Season 2 Cast:

Priya Bapat as Poornima Rao Gaikwad Siddharth Chandekar as Ashish Rao Gaikwad Eijaz Khan as SI Wasim Khan Atul Kulkarni as Amey Rao Gaikwad Vishwas Kini Sandeep Kulkarni as Purushottam Uday Tikekar as Jiten Kaka Amrita Bagchi Sachin Pilgaonkar Flora Saini as Mystery Women Geetika Tyagi

Tapas Relia composed the theme music in the series City of Dreams. The series City of Dreams is available to watch on Hotstar in two languages; Hotstar and Telugu.

Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Elahe Hiptoola, and Nagesh Kukunoor produced the series City of Dreams. Siddharth Khaitan, Neha Mishra, and Arnav Chakravarti were the executive producers of the series City of Dreams.

Each episode of the series City of Dreams varies between 38 to 54 minutes. The series City of Dreams was made under Applause Entertainment and Kukunoor Movies. Hotstar distributed it.

City of Dreams Season 1 includes ten episodes titled The Shoot-out, The Response, The Rift, The Hunt, The Decision, The Black Book, The Mastermind, The Awakening, The Betrayal, and The Victory.

The exact release date of the series City of Dreams Season 2 is not revealed yet. So, we have to wait for a little to announce the release date of City of Dreams Season 2.

Find the trailer of the series City of Dreams. Season 2’s trailer is not released yet.

