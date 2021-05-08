Black Summer Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

Black Summer is a Canadian television series that includes apocalyptic fiction, action, and drama. The series Black Summer is based on an American series named Z Nation by Karl Schaefer and Craig Engler.

Netflix has officially renewed the series Black Summer, for the second season in November 2019. Let’s get all the details about Black Summer Season 2.

Black Summer Season 2 Latest Update

The series set after six weeks of the start of the zombie apocalypse. It is an action and drama series.

Maybe in the next season of the series Black Summer, there will be a new adventure or the continuation of the first season of the series Black Summer.

Karl Schaefer and John Hyams created the series, Black Summer. Jodi Binstock produced the series, Black Summer.

Yaron Levy and Spiro Grant did the cinematography of the series Black Summer. The length of each episode of the series Black Summer varies between 20 to 44 minutes.

The series Black Summer was made under The Asylum. Netflix distributed it. Let’s discuss the release date of the second season of the series Black Summer.

Black Summer Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of the second season of the series Black Summer is not declared yet. The first season was released on 11th April 2019.

Black Summer Season 2 will include 8 episodes. It will be released on the OTT platform Netflix. Black Summer Season 1 was also released on Netflix. Let’s see the cast of Black Summer Season 2. It is the expected cast of Season 2.

Black Summer Season 2 Cast:

Jaime King as Rose Justin Chu Cary as Julius James Christine Lee as Ooh “Sun” Kyungsun Kelsey Flower as Lance Sal Velez Jr as William Velez Erika Hau as Carmen Gwynyth Walsh as Barbara Watson Nyren B Evelyn as Earl Zoe Marlett as Anna Tom Carey as Bronk

Let’s talk about the trailer of Black Summer Season 2.

Black Summer Season 2 Trailer:

The trailer of Black Summer Season 2 has not arrived yet. We have to wait for a little to watch the trailer of the second season of the series Black Summer. Find the trailer of Black Summer Season 1 below.

