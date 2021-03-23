Tandav Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and Trailer.

The first season of the web series Tandav was involved in a controversy because it includes some dialogues and scenes that insult the Hindu God Shiva.

It results in an apology to the audience by the creator of the web series, Ali Abbas Zafar. We expect that Tandav Season 2 will soon be released because there is a huge demand for it.

The audience is eagerly waiting for the announcement of Tandav Season 2. It is not confirmed that Tandav Season 2 will be released or not, but it seems that it will arrive in 2022.

Tandav Season 2 Release Date

If the creators of the web series Tandav announces season 2, then there will be more action and thriller compared to the previous one.

The web series Tandav is based on Indian politics. It is an Indian political thriller film. Let’s watch the trailer of Tandav Season 1.

The cast of Tandav Season 1 will repeat in season 2. It includes Saif Ali Khan Samar Pratap Singh – the son of Devki Nandan Singh, Sunil Grover as Gurpal Singh, Kritika Kamra as Sana Mir – VNU Student, Niharika Kundu, Dino Morea as Professor Jigar Sampath, Tasneem Khan as Disha Kapoor, Sarah Jane Dias as Ayesha Pratap Singh – Samar Pratap Singh’s Wife, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Shiva Shekhar – VNU Student.

It other cast members of the web series Tandav also include Dimple Kapadia as Anuradha Kishore – Devki Nandan Singh’s Old Friend, Anup Soni as Kailash Kumar, Paresh Pahuja as Raghu Kishore Singh – Anuradha Kishore’s Son, Jatin Sharma, Latin Ghai, and Neha Hinge as Garima Deswal.

It is the complete cast that will repeat in Tandav Season 2. The story of season 2 is not confirmed yet. The makers of the web series Tandav will soon officially announce every detail regarding Tandav Season 2.

The web series Tandav features Indian politics’ dark side. It displays that the political party can cross the limit to get power.

Tandav Season 1 contains nine episodes titled Tanashah, Aazaadi, Chandragupta, Left se Right, Jeevan aur Mrityu, Babool Ka Ped, Dhappa, Tandav, and Khel. Tandav Season 1 was created and by Ali Abbas Zafar. Gaurav Solanki gave the story of Tandav Season 1.

Bhaumik Gondaliya was the executive producer of Tandav Season 1. Karol Stadnik did the cinematography, and Steven H. Bernard completed the editing of Tandav Season 1.

The average running time of each episode is 26-38 minutes. The complete web series Tandav was made under Offside Entertainment. Tandav Season 1 was released on Amazon Prime Video, and season 2 will also be released on the same. It was released on 15th January 2021.

