Invisible City Web Series Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmywap:

The recently released web series Invisible City has been leaked by the illegal piracy website Filmywap.

The pirated version of the web series Invisible City is available on various piracy websites like Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Fmovies, 123movies, etc.

It was leaked the day after the release of the web series Invisible City. It was released on 5th February 2021.

Invisible City is a Brazillian fantasy web television series. Stay away from this kind of illegal piracy websites that contain copyrighted or pirated content. Let’s get the complete detail of the web television series Invisible City.

Invisible City was created by Carlos Saldanha. The series is based on an original idea by Raphael Draccon and Carolina Munhoz.

The series was written by Mirna Nogueira. It was directed by Luis Carone and Julia Pacheco Jordao.

Invisible City is an Brazillian series and the original language of the series is Portugal. Francesco Civita and Beto Gauss produced it.

The filming of Invisible City was completed in Rio De Janeiro, Ubatuba, and Sao Paulo. The length of the episodes of the series Invisible City is 31-40 minutes.

The complete web series Invisible City was made under Prodigo Films, BottleCap Productions, and Boipeba Filmes.

The OTT platform Netflix distributed the web series Invisible City. It is available in 4K UHd format on the OTT platform Netflix.

There are a total of seven episodes in the series Invisible City. It includes Wish You Were Here, There is No Turning Back, They are Among Us, Cuca Will Come After You, You will Not Believe Me, Childish Things, and It’s Much Bigger Than Us.

All the episodes of Invisible City were released on the same day 5th February 2021.

The Main Cast of the web television series Invisible City includes Marco Pigossi às Eric, Alessandra Negrini as Ines or Cuca, Fábio Lago as Iberê or Curupira, Jimmy London as Tutu or Tapire-laura, Wesley Guimarães as Isac or Saci, Aurea Maranhão às Marcia, Julia Konrad as Gabriela, Thaia Perez as Januária, Manu Dieguez as Luna, and Jose Dumont as Cico.

It is the main cast of Invisible City. There are also many other cast members of Invisible City. Find the trailer of the web television series Invisible City.

