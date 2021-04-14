Broken But Beautiful Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest Update.

The third season of the series Broken But Beautiful is confirmed. Recently, ALT Balaji and Zee5 renewed the series Broken But Beautiful for the third season.

Broken But Beautiful is a romantic web series. Read this article to get the complete detail about Broken But Beautiful Season 3.

Broken But Beautiful Season 3:

In Broken But Beautiful Season 2, we have seen the love story between Veer and Sameera. Veer plans to marry Debbie and Sameera plans to marry Ahan. But in the end, they both realize their love for each other.

In Broken But Beautiful Season 3, we will see a new story of Agastya and Rumi instead of the love story between Veer and Sameera.

The series Broken But Beautiful includes romance, love, and heartbreaks. It includes a never-ending romance between Veer and Sameera.

Let’s talk about the cast of Broken But Beautiful Season 3.

Broken But Beautiful Season 3 Cast:

Sidharth Shukla as Agastya Rao Sonia Rathee as Rumi Desai Sheetal Thakur as Alina Poppy Jabbal as Ishanvi Nikhil Sabhrawal as Adil Pooja Bhamrah as Porno Akriti Singh as Agni Meherzan Mazda as Parth Jitin Gulati as Karthik Simran Kaur Mundi as Ananya Gaurav Arora as Ahan Chaterji Anuja Joshi as Debbie Ivan Sylvester Rodrigues as Mr. Chaterji Sameer Roy as Neil

It is the expected cast of the series Broken But Beautiful Season 3. Broken But Beautiful Season 1 was released on 27th November 2018 with 11 episodes.

Broken But Beautiful Season 2 was released on 27th November 2019 with ten episodes. We can expect Broken But Beautiful Season 3 in late 2021.

Broken But Beautiful Season 1 includes two songs titled Ye Kya Hua and Laute Nahi. Rana Mazumder and Yash Narvekar composed a season 1 album. Season 2 includes four songs titled Teri Hogaiyaan, O Saajna, Shaamein, and Boureya. Amaal Mallik, Akhil Sachdeva, Vishal Mishra, and Sandman composed a Season 2 album.

The series Broken But Beautiful was created and developed by Ekta Kapoor. Reshu Nath wrote it. Santosh Singh directed the series Broken But Beautiful.

Sanjay Kumar Daryani and Bhavna Rawail were the creative directors of the series Broken But Beautiful. The series Broken But Beautiful is available to watch on ALT Balaji and Zee5 in two languages; Hindi and English.

Sarita Tanwar, Muraj Khetani, Niraj Kishore Kothari, and Ashwin Varde produced the series Broken But Beautiful. Yukti Anand was the executive producer of the series Broken But Beautiful.

Jitan Harmeet Singh did the cinematography, and Unnikrishnan P. P. edited the series Broken But Beautiful. The series was made under Roaring River Productions, Cine 1 Studios, and Inglorious Films. Zee5 and ALT Balaji distributed it.

Let’s watch the promo of Broken But Beautiful Season 3.

Visit this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.