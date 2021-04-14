Leila Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News.

It is a dystopian drama web series. The series Leila is based on the novel named Leila by Prayaag Akbar. The novel was released in 2017.

The filming of the series Leila was started in October 2018, and it was ended in February 2019. Let’s talk about Leila Season 2 in detail.

Leila Season 2:

The series Leila features the story of Shalini, who wants to find her daughter. Leila Season 2 will include a fresh start, or maybe the story will continue in Season 2.

Leila Season 1 was released on 14th June 2019, and it consists of six episodes. Leila Season 2 will also include six episodes.

Netflix has not made any announcement about Leila Season 2. If we get any update about it, we will mention it here.

The series Leila was released on the OTT platform Netflix. The second season of Leila will also arrive on Netflix.

Urmi Juvekar, Shweta More, Suhani Kanwar, and Patrick Graham wrote the series, Leila. Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman, and Pawan Kumar directed the series Leila.

Deepa Mehta and Urmi Juvekar were the executive producers of the series Leila. Priya Sreedharan, Vibhav Shikdar, Wasim Khan, and Zulfiquar Torabi produced the series, Leila.

The series Leila was made under Open Air Films LLP, and it was shot in India. Netflix distributed it. Let’s see the expected cast of the series Leila.

Leila Season 2 Cast:

Huma Qureshi as Shalini Siddharth Bhanu Leysha Mange as Leila Seema Biswas as Madhu Rahul Khanna as Rizwan Chaudhary Sanjay Suri as Joshiji Arif Zakaria as Guru Ma Ashwath Bhatt as Mr. Dixit Indu Sharma as Mrs. Dixit Pallavi Batra as Kanika Anupam Bhattacharya as Mohan Akash Khurana as Mr. Rao Jagjeet Sandhu as Ashish Neha Mahajan as Pooja Adarsh Gourav as Naz Chaudhary

The trailer of Leila Season 2 is not launched yet. Also, there is no official announcement about the release date of the series Leila Season 2. Leila Season 1 was announced by Netflix in February 2018.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series Leila Season 2.

Check this website daily to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.