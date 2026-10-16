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‘Blade Runner 2099’ Trailer: Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer Navigate a Replicant-Dominated Future

Amazon Prime Video has dropped the first official trailer for Blade Runner 2099, the highly anticipated limited series expanding the iconic sci-fi franchise. Confirming the starring roles of Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh and Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, the footage gives us the first look at a dystopian Los Angeles nearly 100 years after the events of Blade Runner 2049. The trailer hints at a change in the story: the replicants — bioengineered humans — have not only survived but maybe even prospered in society, breaking the hunter-prey dynamic of Ridley Scott’s 1982 original and Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 sequel. Amazon Prime Video has released the first trailer for Blade Runner 2099, an upcoming limited series set in the Blade Runner universe. The series stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer and is executive produced by Ridley Scott. The series is set in t099, in a world where replicants are a big part of society. A release date has not yet been announced, but production is underway.

Key Details

What happened: Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer for Blade Runner 2099.

Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer for Blade Runner 2099. Who’s involved: Michelle Yeoh, Hunter Schafer, and producer Ridley Scott.

Michelle Yeoh, Hunter Schafer, and producer Ridley Scott. Where: The series is set in a futuristic Los Angeles and will air on Amazon Prime Video.

The series is set in a futuristic Los Angeles and will air on Amazon Prime Video. When: The trailer was released recently; the series is currently being made.

The trailer was released recently; the series is currently being made. The latest: Visual confirmation of the cast and the series’ tone.

Visual confirmation of the cast and the series’ tone. What’s next: Fans are waiting for an official premiere date announcement from Amazon MGM Studios.

What the Trailer Reveals

The new footage is soaked in a grim, neon-laden atmosphere that fits the franchise’s aesthetic heritage. However, Blade Runner 2099 seems to push the timeline even further than any previous installment, showing a world where the line between human and replicant has become increasingly difficult to discern. Michelle Yeoh is depicted in a position of authority, and the image hints at a character who may hold great power in this new social order. Hunter Schafer’s participation hints at a younger perspective, perhaps exploring the complexities of identity and existence in a world where artificial life has reached unprecedented heights. While the specific story beats remain under wraps, the trailer emphasizes themes of memory, humanity, and control. The visual effects focus on a sprawling, decaying metropolis, cementing the cyberpunk roots of Philip K. Dick’s original novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?

Who Is Behind the Camera?

Executive producer Ridley Scott, director of the original Blade Runner (1982), continues the franchise’s creative legacy. The showrunner and writer is Silka Luisa, who worked on Shining Girls. See also Blooket Join: How to Enter a Game Code Step by Step Scott’s involvement has been a huge draw for the series. Scott has also repeatedly said in the past that he wanted to expand the Blade Runner universe by exploring different corners of the mythology rather than follow the exact narrative paths of Deckard or K. “Blade Runner is a huge world,” Scott has said in past interviews about expanding the franchise. “There are stories yet to be told about what happens when these creations start to define their own destiny.”

Why It Matters

The Blade Runner franchise is arguably the most influential in sci-fi cinema. Its engagement with artificial intelligence, consciousness, and corporate overreach has become only more relevant in an era of generative AI and rapid technological advancement. Amazon Prime Video getting the rights to expand this universe is a big deal, a strategic move in the streaming wars. High-concept science fiction franchises have proven a powerful engine for subscriber retention and global engagement. It also stars Michelle Yeoh, who made history by winning an Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once, and signals a commitment to high-profile talent and diverse storytelling. See also The Devil Wears Prada 2 and Fashion's Hollywood Ties In addition, Hunter Schafer’s addition attracts a younger audience, connecting legacy sci-fi fans with today’s TV viewers used to complex, character-driven storytelling.

What Happens Next

Amazon MGM Studios has not announced a specific premiere date for Blade Runner 2099. The series is still in production, so a late 2024 or 2025 release is possible but unconfirmed. Fans can expect more promotional materials, like character posters and behind-the-scenes featurettes, as production nears completion. The studio may also announce supporting cast members to build buzz ahead of the series premiere.

FAQ

When is the Blade Runner 2099 release date?

Amazon Prime Video has not yet set a release date for Blade Runner 2099. The series is now in production.

Will Ridley Scott direct Blade Runner 2099?

No, Ridley Scott is an executive producer. Silka Luisa is the showrunner and writer.

Who stars in Blade Runner 2099?

The series stars Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer in lead roles. The first trailer campaign didn’t fully flesh out the rest of the cast.

Blade Runner 2099 is a movie or a TV show?

Amazon Prime Video’s limited series Blade Runner 2099 is an exclusive.