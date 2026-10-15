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LaRoyce Hawkins Exits ‘Chicago P.D.’: Actor Confirms Departure After Season 12

LaRoyce Hawkins, who starred as Detective Kevin Atwater on NBC’s long-running procedural drama Chicago P.D., has officially left the series. Hawkins’ exit was confirmed after Season 12 wrapped, closing a major chapter for one of the show’s core original cast members. LaRoyce Hawkins is out of Chicago P.D. after Season 12. The actor announced his departure on social media in May 2024, thanking fans and co-workers for their support during his tenure as Detective Kevin Atwater. His exit will end his stint as a series regular on the NBC hit.

Key Details

What it is: LaRoyce Hawkins is no longer a series regular on Chicago P.D.

LaRoyce Hawkins is no longer a series regular on Chicago P.D. Who: LaRoyce Hawkins (actor), Dick Wolf (executive producer), NBCUniversal

LaRoyce Hawkins (actor), Dick Wolf (executive producer), NBCUniversal Where: Chicago, Illinois, is the primary filming location.

Chicago, Illinois, is the primary filming location. When: The departure was confirmed following the Season 12 finale in May 2024.

The departure was confirmed following the Season 12 finale in May 2024. Character Status: Detective Kevin Atwater’s arc concluded in the Season 12 finale.

Detective Kevin Atwater’s arc concluded in the Season 12 finale. Official statement: Hawkins posted a thank-you message on Instagram in a farewell post.

How LaRoyce Hawkins Announced His Exit

LaRoyce Hawkins announced the news on his official Instagram account shortly after the Season 12 finale aired. In a heartfelt post, Hawkins reflected on his journey with Kevin Atwater, whom he has played since the show began in 2014. “It’s been the honor of a lifetime to play Kevin Atwater,” Hawkins wrote in the caption of a photo from the set. He thanked executive producer Dick Wolf, the writing staff, his fellow cast members, and fans who have supported the series for more than ten years. See also Rowan Atkinson Returns to West End Stage After 40 Years with 'Rowan Live' In the original statement, Hawkins did not give specific reasons for his departure, instead expressing thanks and what he learned during his time on the show. NBCUniversal has not offered a specific reason for the departure, but industry insiders say contract negotiations and creative decisions often drive exits from long-running procedural dramas.

The End of Kevin Atwater’s Story

Detective Kevin Atwater first appeared in the pilot episode of Chicago P.D. in January 2014. As an Intelligence Unit member, Atwater became a fan favorite for his moral compass, community ties, and complex personal storylines. The character grew from rookie detective to seasoned investigator over twelve seasons, tackling police corruption, racial issues, and personal loss. Atwater’s story ended with the Season 12 finale. As for specific plot details, that’s a spoiler. But the episode did provide closure to his storyline with the Intelligence Unit. The writers said Atwater’s exit had to be organic to the character’s development, and Hawkins had to leave on a high note—not as a plot device or due to a lack of resolution.

What Officials and Sources Said

NBCUniversal has not yet released an official press statement regarding the terms of Hawkins’ exit. But the network has a track record of allowing its One Chicago franchise casts to evolve naturally. See also Tubidy MP3 & Video Download tubidy.mobi - Music Download Video Downloading Site One Chicago universe creator Dick Wolf has previously stressed the importance of keeping the shows fresh while respecting the actors’ career goals. Wolf has discussed cast changes in Chicago Fire and Chicago Med in previous interviews, saying departures are often mutual decisions intended for the actor’s growth and the show’s longevity. The bond on set has been highlighted, with some cast members like Jason Beghe (Hank Voight) and Tracy Spiridakos (Hailey Upton) speaking out in support of Hawkins on social media.

Why It Matters

LaRoyce Hawkins’ exit marks a major change for Chicago P.D., a series that has depended on its original core cast to bring viewers back. Along with Jason Beghe, Atwater was one of the few original characters left over from the 2014 launch. This change heralds a new era for the One Chicago franchise. Leaving procedural dramas is problematic for longtime cast members, as audiences become attached to certain characters. But the franchise has survived major cast departures before, including Jesse Lee Soffer (“Chicago P.D.”) and Taylor Kinney (“Chicago Fire”), by finding new dynamics and characters. Hawkins’ departure reflects the times, with performers seeking new opportunities after long runs. Hawkins, also a talented stand-up comedian and musician, may do other creative work in film, television, or live performance.

What Happens Next

Chicago P.D. is set to return for Season 13 in fall 2024. NBC has not announced who will be joining the cast to fill the void left by Atwater, and has not confirmed whether Hawkins will make any guest appearances in future episodes. See also Alison Hammond Health Scare: ‘Great British Bake Off’ Host Pauses Live Broadcast After Feeling Unwell Atwater’s absence will likely come up in dialogue about his new path or his continued off-screen presence in the Season 13 premiere. Currently, the production team is in pre-production for the upcoming season and is working on new storylines for the other members of the Intelligence Unit.

FAQ

Is LaRoyce Hawkins no longer on Chicago P.D.?

No, there’s no indication LaRoyce Hawkins was fired. His departure seems to have been prearranged, taking place at the end of Season 12, and the actor posted a nice farewell message.

Will Kevin Atwater leave Chicago PD?

LaRoyce Hawkins Guest Appearance in Season 13: NBC has not yet confirmed any guest appearance of LaRoyce Hawkins in Season 13. In the One Chicago universe, returns aren’t unheard of, but no official plans have been announced.

When did LaRoyce Hawkins leave Chicago P.D.?

LaRoyce Hawkins exited as a series regular in the Season 12 finale, which aired in May 2024. Shortly after the episode aired, he publicly confirmed his departure.

Who is replacing Kevin Atwater on Chicago P.D.?

NBC has yet to name a direct replacement for the Kevin Atwater character. There might be new characters; existing characters could be redistributed among the current cast.