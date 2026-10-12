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Ridley Scott’s Alien Franchise Expands with Three-Part TV Series on FX

Alien universe expands beyond the big screen. FX Networks has commissioned a new three-part TV event from the classic science fiction horror franchise in collaboration with producer Ridley Scott. The announcement marks a major strategic shift for the property, bringing its signature tension and biological terror to the serialized long-form format for the first time. FX has ordered a new TV series based on the Alien franchise from producer Ridley Scott and developer Noah Hawley. The series, billed as a three-part event, will explore new areas of the franchise’s mythology while still holding to the core themes of survival and corporate dystopia. It’s set to premiere on FX and stream on Hulu, as the franchise continues its recent revival following Alien: Romulus.

Key Details

What we learned: FX said a new Alien TV series is in production, and it will be a three-part event series.

FX said a new Alien TV series is in production, and it will be a three-part event series. WHO’S INVOLVED: Executive producers Ridley Scott, Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion), and Damon Lindelof.

Executive producers Ridley Scott, Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion), and Damon Lindelof. Where: Produced for FX Networks, the series will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States.

Produced for FX Networks, the series will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States. When: The series is part of FX’s upcoming slate and there’s no exact date but it’s likely eyeing a late 2025 or 2026 release window.

The series is part of FX’s upcoming slate and there’s no exact date but it’s likely eyeing a late 2025 or 2026 release window. Latest development: The announcement follows the box office success of Alien: Romulus (2024) and suggests strong demand for the IP.

What Is the New Alien Series?

The project is being marketed as a “three-parter” (as opposed to traditional TV renewals, which tend to be more open-ended procedural), suggesting a tightly woven narrative arc. This format allows for the cinema pacing and high production values of the theatrical movies. See also Top Actresses in their 30's - The Latest Update The showrunner and writer is Noah Hawley, who has received critical acclaim for Fargo and Legion. Hawley has said he’s interested in taking a sociological approach to the Alien mythos, looking at the human condition under extreme pressure rather than just monster mechanics. Ridley Scott, who launched the franchise with 1979’s Alien, is still heavily involved as an executive producer. His involvement provides visual and tonal continuity with the original films, especially in the grittiness of the industrial feel and the looming presence of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation.

How It Fits Into the Alien Timeline

The Alien franchise has a complicated chronology that stretches across centuries, from the prequel era (Prometheus, Alien: Covenant) to the original trilogy and beyond. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say this series will not be a straight remake of previous entries. Instead it tries to carve out a new narrative lane. Previous television attempts such as the canceled Alien: Earth series also developed by Hawley were expected to take place before the events of the 1979 original film. Most likely, this new three-part event will take place in the same time period, detailing humanity’s first encounters with the Xenomorphs or the arrival of synthetic androids. The “three-part ” could mean three separate but related stories. Or a single story told in three major parts ,each with a different cast or location but connected by a central thematic thread. See also Kakegurui Season 3 Release Date, Storyline, Cast, Latest Updates, 2023, and Everything

Why Ridley Scott’s Involvement Matters

Fans wary of franchise fatigue will be reassured to see Ridley Scott return to active production duties as a key signal of quality. Scott first directed Alien, then returned to the franchise with Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. His oversight adds a layer of authenticity that distinguishes official canon entries from spin-offs. In recent statements, Scott has been stressing the importance of practical effects and atmospheric dread, the things that made the original film work. The production is partnering with FX, a network that has built its reputation on prestige dramas like Shōgun and The Bear, hoping to take the genre beyond standard horror tropes into character-driven psychological thriller territory.

Why It Matters

Alien: Romulus’s success proved the franchise still has major cultural and commercial power. But going to television lets them dig deeper into the universe’s lore. The Alien story has always been as much about corporate greed and existential dread as it has been about monsters. Serialization is the slow-burn storytelling required to flesh out these themes. For FX and Disney (which owns both FX and Hulu), this series underpins their strategy to dominate the sci-fi/horror streaming market. It joins a host of other high-profile genre expansions, including Amazon’s “Fallout” series and HBO’s “The Last of Us.” See also Top 5 Law Firms in Chicago, IL You Should Know About

What Happens Next

Production timelines have not been publicly disclosed, but the project’s high-profile talent suggests filming will likely kick off in a major production hub such as London or Prague, where previous Alien films have utilized studio facilities. Fans can expect more casting news and teaser trailers in the coming months. The series will be exclusively available on Hulu in the U.S., and likely on Disney+ outside the U.S., in the same way as other FX-on-Hulu originals.

FAQ

Is this the same as the Alien: Earth series?

It is closely related. Hawley previously worked on Alien: Earth, a series set before the 1979 original film. This new “three-part” announcement could be a refinement or rebranding of that original concept, or a different but parallel project with the same creative team. Official sources refer to it as a new series of events.

When does the Alien TV series come out?

There is no release date confirmed. The best guess is a premiere in late 2025 or 2026, given the usual production timelines for high-end, VFX-heavy shows.

Will Ridley Scott direct any episodes?

Produced by Ridley Scott. Noah Hawley may direct some episodes or have a heavy hand in the look, but he’s the showrunner and creative head of the TV adaptation.

Where do I watch the new Alien series?

The series will air on FX and stream on Hulu in the U.S. It will likely be available on Disney+ for international viewers.