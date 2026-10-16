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Machine Gun Kelly Denies Viral Claims He Regrets Breakup With Megan Fox

Musician Colson Baker, better known by his stage name Machine Gun Kelly, has publicly dismissed viral social media speculation that he regrets his split from actress Megan Fox. The musician addressed the rumors head-on on Instagram, clearing up that the story about him wanting to get back together is fabricated. Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) reacts to viral social media posts claiming he regrets splitting from Megan Fox. He addressed the rumors on his Instagram Stories, denying the claims outright and shutting down the narrative that he is trying to win back the actress.

Key Details

What happened: Machine Gun Kelly denies viral rumors that he regrets his breakup with Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly denies viral rumors that he regrets his breakup with Megan Fox. Starring: Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) and Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) and Megan Fox. Where: The denial was posted on Instagram; the rumors began on TikTok and other social media platforms.

The denial was posted on Instagram; the rumors began on TikTok and other social media platforms. When: In response to a wave of viral posts popping up in recent weeks.

In response to a wave of viral posts popping up in recent weeks. Latest: MGK went on social media to publicly shoot down the ‘regret’ narrative.

MGK went on social media to publicly shoot down the ‘regret’ narrative. Next up: The two celebs are set to keep their respective entertainment and music careers in the mix.

The Viral Rumor and MGK’s Response

In recent weeks, viral posts have circulated on platforms like TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), claiming that Machine Gun Kelly is devastated by his split from Megan Fox and regrets ending their engagement. A number of fan accounts and entertainment rumor pages widely circulated the claim, suggesting the musician was trying to win back the actress. Machine Gun Kelly addressed this exact narrative on his Instagram Stories. Instead of a formal press release, he used his personal social media platform to respond directly to the viral speculation. He laughed off the allegations and assured his followers that the storyline about him regretting the breakup is fabricated. By addressing the rumor head-on via his own channels, the musician bypassed traditional entertainment media to set the record straight with his audience.

Background on the Relationship

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox first started dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of the action thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass. Their relationship was widely publicized and quickly became a pop culture staple, fueled by their shared affinity for gothic aesthetics and alternative fashion. See also Lioness Season 3 Finale Reveals Aaliyah as Mastermind in Taylor Sheridan Cliffhanger The couple announced their engagement in January 2022 while vacationing in Puerto Rico. However, after more than a year of speculation, the couple called off their engagement and ended their romantic relationship, multiple outlets confirmed in November 2023. Since their split in November 2023, Fox and Baker have largely kept their personal lives out of the spotlight, but the end of their relationship has been a hot topic on social media.

Why It Matters

The spread of this rumor highlights the short lifespan of unverified celebrity news on short-form video platforms. Algorithms used by apps such as TikTok tend to push emotionally charged content, often with a backstory, such as a celebrity “regretting” a high-profile breakup, over factual reporting. This incident is also an example of a larger shift in celebrity public relations. Instead of using publicists to send bland denials to tabloids, stars like Machine Gun Kelly increasingly turn to their own social media stories to instantly debunk false stories, maintaining direct control of their public image.

What Happens Next

There’s no sign of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox getting back together after he denied it. Both are currently busy with their professional lives. See also Ertugrul Ghazi Season 4 - The Latest Update Megan Fox is still acting and has several recent and upcoming projects, including the thriller Subservience and the comedy Daddio. Machine Gun Kelly is still active in the music industry, working on new music releases and his acting career. A representative for Fox or Baker has not announced any joint projects or changes to their relationship status.

FAQ

Machine Gun Kelly: Does Kelly regret breaking up with Megan Fox?

No. Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker) has denied viral social media reports that he regrets his split from Megan Fox, calling the rumors false on his Instagram Stories.

Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly break up?

In November 2023, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox ended their romantic relationship and broke off their engagement.

Where did the MGK breakup regret story come from?

The rumor stemmed from unverified viral posts on social media platforms, especially TikTok, where fan accounts and content creators speculated about the musician’s personal feelings about the split.