Black Spot Season 3 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

Black Spot is one of the fan’s favorite French crime drama-based series, created by Mathieu Missoffe. The series became globally famous after being released on Amazon Prime and Netflix’s two biggest streaming platforms. The series’ plot is so fantastic that it gave massive success to the makers in both seasons, and season 2 was released on 14th June 2019, consisting of eight episodes. Then after, the creators do not share any information related to Black Spot Season 3, so there might be a possibility that they will take a few more months to decide whether to make season 3 of the series or not.

Also, we wrote this article specifically for all the Black Spot fans, so here you will get the latest information about Black Spot Season 3, including the IMDb rating of 7.4 out of 10, its release date, storyline, etc.

Let’s begin our article by knowing the exact release date for the Black Spot Season 3.

Black Spot Season 3 Release Date:

Black Spot is one of the well-known French Criminal drama series created by Mathieu Missoffe. The series has something new in each episode of the season, which grabs the excellent attention of all the viewers. The first season of Black Spot was released on 10th April 2017, and the second one was released on 14th June 2019.

And from then until now, all the Black Spot fans eagerly await to know about season 3. However, we are not receiving any cancellations or happening news of season 3, so we still have to wait for a few months to know what the creators have decided for the Black Spot Season 3.

Black Spot Series Storyline Overview:

Black Spot is a French series created by Mathiew Missoffe, and it mainly focuses on a head police investigation inspector named Major Laurene Weiss. Also, the makers here create a fictional town, Villefranche, which covers 50-000 acre areas, including the forests and mountains. And they also make the series more exciting by adding all the mysterious things in forests.

Later on, we have also seen another officer Franck Siriani, who also comes to visit the town, as the murder cases in the town forests are far more significant than that of the other places, and all are so interested in solving the mystery of these forests.

But, as the series moves ahead, it creates more challenges for all the officers to find the mysteries behind so many murders. Also, they believe people killed in the town have some secrets attached to the forests. So, all the audiences were eagerly waiting to know about those secrets and mysteries, which would be a part of season 3 if it was going to happen.

Black Spot Season 3 Expected Storyline:

As we discussed above, the makers of the Black Spot series have not yet declared any final happening news for the renewal of Black Spot Season 3, which also disappoints a few fans too.

But, we are also waiting for the official announcement because then and only then can we share any expected plot of the series. So, guys, keep your figure crossed and wait for the decision about the happening of Black Spot Season 3.

Black Spot Season 3 Cast Members:

As far as we know, the show’s creators will not make any significant changes to the list of characters because they have yet to make many changes in the previous two seasons.

But, still, it is all demands on the situation and upon the decision that the makers made for its yet not decided season 3. However, by knowing the fan’s excitement, we will share the expected list of cast members who will play a crucial role in Black Spot Season 3 if it happens.

Suliane Brahim as Laurène Weiss

Samuel Jouy as Bertrand Steiner

Hubert Delattre as Martial Ferrandis

Renaud Rutten as Louis Hermann

Anne Suarez as Léa Steiner

Laurent Capelluto as Franck Siriani

Cyrielle Debreuil as Anna Delambre

Tiphaine Daviot as Camille Laugier

Brigitte Sy as Sabine Hennequin

Naidra Ayadi as Leila Barami

Camille Aguilar as Cora Weiss

Théo Costa-Marini as Roman Barthélémy

Dan Herzberg as Gaspard Bellan

Guinea pig – Peanut

Thomas Doret as Rudy Guerin

Serge Riaboukine

Olivier Bonjour as Gerald Steiner

Jean-Michel Balthazar as Maître Caubere

Samir Boitard as Paul Méric

Pascal Elso as Pierre Winkler

Marina Hands as Delphine Garnier

Although the makers may add some new cast members to the series if they make season 3 of it in the future, we all have to wait for a final list until we have an official announcement about season 3.

Black Spot Season 3 List of Episodes:

Black Spot is a French crime drama series hugely successful in seasons 1 and 2; both seasons have eight episodes. Now, after season 2, we all are waiting for season 3, but we are not having any updates about the happening or cancellation of the series.

So, here we assume that if there will be season 3 in the future, it will also consist of eight episodes, just like its previous two seasons.

And, below we have also shared all eight episodes’ list of season 2 along with their title tags, by reading which the viewers may get a basic idea about the plot of each episode.

Episode 01: “How We Live Now (Part 1)”

Episode 02: “How We Live Now (Part 2)”

Episode 03: “In Another Life”

Episode 04: “Moonstruck”

Episode 05: “The Maiden and the Corpse”

Episode 06: “Sanctuary”

Episode 07: “Like a Dog”

Episode 08: “The Shadow and the Preys”

Black Spot Season 3 Production Team:

Black Spot series is a French and Belgium Thriller + Crime based drama series created by Mathieu Missoffe, who also wrote some part of the series, along with two more writers, Florent Meyer and Antonin Martin-Hilbert, and Julien Despaux, and Thierry Poiraud directed the complete series.

Also, the shooting of most of the series took place in France and Belgium. And they have chosen the musical work of Frederic Kooshmanian and Thomas Couzinier for the series.

Other than this, the makers have yet to share any information about their production team members; but we are sure that the series has a huge team working together for the success of the series.

Where to Watch Black Spot Season 3?

We can completely understand fans are excited to watch Black Spot Season 3, yet we have not received any information about the happening of the series Season 3. So, all have to wait till the final announcement reveals.

But, until that time, you guys take a re-look at all 16 episodes of the Black Spot series, which is available only on its France 2 Streaming Platform. Besides this, you can also watch the Black Spot seasons from Amazon Prime Videos and Netflix.

Black Spot Season 3 Trailer:

Sadly, we are not having any latest video updates about Black Spot Season 3 because the makers have yet not share any confirmed happening news about Black Spot Season 3.

But don’t worry; we are constantly trying to get updates from their official websites, and indeed we will inform you as and when we get to know about any new thing related to Black Spot Season 3.

Until then, you guys can enjoy re-watching the trailer of Black Spot Season 2, which is already given above.

Final Words:

Black Spot is a prevalent French crime-based series created by Mathieu Missoffe on 10th April 2017; the second part was released on 14th June 2019; it is a period from when the makers eagerly awaited to know everything about season 3. But from the last 4.5 years, the makers have not revealed any further news about Black Spot Season 3, disappointing many viewers.

But don’t worry; here in this article, we have shared all the essential information about Black Spot Season 3, including its release date, plot, and much more. Also, I would like to say that now there is an equal possibility for Black Spot Season 3, then just wait and watch what the creators plan for season 3.

Also, guys stay connected with our website, so we easily share all the relevant updates about every upcoming season and series.