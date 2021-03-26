Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date and the Latest News Including Cast and Plot.

The next part of the film Hocus Pocus which was released on 16th July 1993. It was a blockbuster movie, and we expect that the film Hocus Pocus 2 will also hit the stage.

There is a curiosity among the people to watch the film Hocus Pocus 2. It will be an action, adventure and comedy film. Maybe the film Hocus Pocus 2 will include Halloween comedy like the previous film Hocus Pocus because it is a sequel to that film.

Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date

The film Hocus Pocus 2 is confirmed in February 2021 by the makers of the film. There is no official news about the filming of Hocus Pocus 2. If we get any, we will update it here.

Also, there is no announcement about the release date of the film Hocus Pocus 2. We can not predict the exact date of the release, but we expect that maybe the film Hocus Pocus 2 will be released in late 2022.

It is confirmed that the film Hocus Pocus 2 will be released on the OTT platform Disney Plus. Hocus Pocus 2 will be streamed on Disney Plus for sure.

We expect that there will be all-new cast members in the film Hocus Pocus 2. Maybe it is possible that the main lead of the film will come back in the film Hocus Pocus 2.

It is officially announced that the complete franchise of the film Hocus Pocus will be changed.

Adam Shankman will direct the film Hocus Pocus 2, which was written by Jen D’Angelo. Three stars of the film Hocus Pocus 2 are confirmed. It includes Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, and Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson.

There will also be other cast members of the film Hocus Pocus 2. The complete cast of Hocus Pocus 2 is not revealed yet. If it unveils, we will mention the complete cast. So, make sure you check this website daily to get the latest updates and news.

Lynn Harris will produce the film Hocus Pocus 2. The film Hocus Pocus was directed by Kenny Ortega, and it was produced by David Kirschner and Steven Haft. The running time of the film Hocus Pocus was 96 minutes.

The budget of the film Hocus Pocus was 28 million USD, and the film Hocus Pocus 2 has collected 44.9 million USD. The official trailer of the film Hocus Pocus 2 is not released yet. So, let’s watch the trailer of the film Hocus Pocus (1993).

