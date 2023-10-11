The Fall of the House of Usher: New Horror and Mystery Series on Netflix

Netflix fans eagerly await the upcoming gothic horror series, The Fall of the House of Usher. The horrific series is all set to release by tomorrow, i.e., 12th October 2023. All the episodes will be released by tomorrow, so get ready to binge-watch another thrilling horror series, people!

Let’s discuss The Fall of the House of Usher, the number of episodes, cast members, and more.

The Fall of the House of Usher Cast Members

This series’s entire cast members list is long, so let’s discuss the leading cast members here. The leading roles are played by Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Samantha Goodwin, T’Nia Miler, Rahul Kohli and more. Along with them, fans will also get to see Kate Siegel, Katie Parker, Henry Thomas, Micheal Trucco, and more.

Coming to recurring cast members, there will be Paola Nunez, Crystal Balint, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Sarah-Jane Redmond, Nicholas Lea and more.

She is coming for them all. From creator Mike Flanagan comes The Fall of the House of Usher, premiering October 12. pic.twitter.com/grMLtqnXkw — Netflix (@netflix) October 6, 2023

Total Episodes in the Series

Per the official synopsis, there will be 8 episodes, and all will be released on the same day. Fans can soon start streaming all these episodes, one by one, and enjoy the entire story of The Fall of the House of Usher.

Makers Team: The Fall of the House of User

Mike Flanagan serves as the writer as well as director of the series. Along with him, Michael Fimignari has assisted in directing the series. It is based on The Fall of the House of Usher and other works written by Edgar Allan Poe. Mike Flanagan is the creator of the series. The associated production company is Intrepid Pictures.

The editor is Brett Bachman, and Michael Fimognari serves as the cinematographer. The team of executive producers includes Trevor Macy, Emmy Grinwis, Michael Fimognari, Melinda Nishioka, and more.

The Fall of the House Usher: What is so Special?

From the looks of the trailer itself, the upcoming series has made quite the hype among viewers. The story also sounds like something dangerous and evil. Also, the posters and images from the series look extremely bizarre, which doesn’t usually happen.

Even though there is a business background in the storyline, there seems to be some extreme-level organization that deals with illegal activities. Also, there are some masks worn by various characters, which seem animal-like, which is not normal. Let’s see what is brewing in Netflix’s kitchen.