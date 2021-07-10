The Walking Dead Season 11 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

The Walking Dead is an American tv series. The series The Walking Dead got positive reviews from the audience.

The series The Walking Dead was recently renewed for the eleventh season. It will be the final season of the series The Walking Dead.

The series The Walking Dead includes drama, horror, thriller, neo-western, and zombie apocalypse. The Walking Dead is a post-apocalyptic horror tv series.

All ten seasons of the series The Walking Dead has received a great response from the audience. We expect that the eleventh season of the series The Walking Dead will also receive a positive response from the audience.

All fans of the amazing American horror television series The Walking Dead are eagerly waiting for the eleventh season of the series The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead is one of the popular television series on AMC. Read the complete article to get all the details about the eleventh season of the series The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead Season 11:

The series The Walking Dead has received 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb. The series The Walking Dead follows the story of Sheriff Deputy Rick Grimes, who wakes up from a coma.

He wakes up to learn that the world is currently in ruins, and he has to lead a group of survivors in order to stay alive.

There is no official update about the storyline of the eleventh season of the series The Walking Dead. We expect that the story of the tenth season of the series The Walking Dead will be continued in the eleventh season.

If we get any update about it, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. The eleventh season of the series The Walking Dead will be the final season of the series The Walking Dead.

So, we expect that the story of the series The Walking Dead will be completed in the upcoming eleventh season of the series The Walking Dead.

It seems that the eleventh season will get a very positive response from the audience compared to other seasons.

The cast members of the eleventh season of the series The Walking Dead are officially revealed. Some of the cast members of the previous seasons of the series The Walking Dead will return in the upcoming eleventh season of the series The Walking Dead.

If we get any update about the cast of the eleventh season of the series The Walking Dead, we will add it here. The series The Walking Dead is based on a comic book series titled The Walking Dead by Robert Kirkman, Charlie Adlard, and Tony Moore.

The series The Walking Dead was developed by Frank Darabont. The series The Walking Dead starring Andrew Lincoln, Sarah Wayne Callies, Jeffrey DeMunn, Chandler Riggs, Lauren Cohan, Michael Rooker, Melissa McBride, Michael Cudlitz, Chad L. Coleman, Sonequa Martin-Green, Alanna Masterson, Christian Serratos, Ross Marquand, Tom Payne, Samantha Morton, Jon Bernthal, Laurie Holden, etc.

It also stars Steven Yeun, Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, David Morrissey, Scott Wilson, Emily Kinney, Lennie James, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Katelyn Nacon, Khary Payton, and Ryan Hurst.

Bear McCreary gave the music in the series The Walking Dead. The running time of each episode of the series The Walking Dead ranges between 41 to 67 minutes.

The series The Walking Dead was executively produced by Frank Darabont, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, Robert Kirkman, Charles H. Eglee, Glen Mazzara, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Tom Luse, Denise Huth, Angela Kang, and Joseph Incaprera.

The series The Walking Dead was produced by Jolly Dale, Heather Bellson, Caleb Womble, and Paul Gadd. The series The Walking Dead was shot in Georgia, United States.

Rohn Schmidt, David Boyd, David Tattersall, Michael E. Satrazemis, and Stephen Campbell did the cinematography of the series The Walking Dead.

The series The Walking Dead was edited by Julius Ramsay, Hunter M. Via, Dan Liu, Avi Youabian, Rachel Goodlett Katz, Nathan Gunn, and Kelley Dixon.

The series The Walking Dead was made under Idiot Box Productions, Circle of Confusion, AMC Studios, Skybound Entertainment, and Valhalla Entertainment.

AMC Networks, Entertainment One, 20th Television, and Disney-ABC Domestic Television distributed the series The Walking Dead.

The first season of the series The Walking Dead contains six episodes titled Days Gone Bye, Guts, Tell It to the Frogs, Vatos, Wildfire, and TS-19.

It was written by Frank Darabont, Charles H. Eglee, Jack LoGiudice, Robert Kirkman, Glen Mazzara, and Adam Fierro. It was directed by Frank Darabont, Michelle MacLaren, Gwyneth Horder-Payton, Johan Renck, Ernest Dickerson, and Guy Ferland.

The second season of the series The Walking Dead includes a total of 13 episodes titled What Lies Ahead, Bloodletting, Save the Last One, Cherokee Rose, Chupacabra, Secrets, Pretty Much Dead Already, Nebraska, Triggerfinger, 18 Miles Out, Judge – Jury – Executioner, Better Angels, and Beside the Dying Fire.

It was written by Ardeth Bey, Robert Kirkman, Glen Mazzara, Scott M. Gimple, Evan Reilly, David Leslie Johnson, and Angela Kang. It was directed by Ernest Dickerson, Gwyneth Horder-Payton, Ernest Dickerson, Phil Abraham, Billy Gierhart, Guy Ferland, David Boyd, Michelle MacLaren, Clark Johnson, and Greg Nicotero.

The third season of the series The Walking Dead contains 13 episodes titled Seed, Sick, Walk with Me, Killer Within, Say the Word, Hounded, When the Dead Come Knocking, Made to Suffer, The Suicide King, Home, I Ain’t a Judas, Clear, Arrow on the Doorpost, Prey, This Sorrowful Life, and Welcome to the Tombs.

It was written by Glen Mazzara, Nichole Beattie, Evan Reilly, Sang Kyu Kim, Angela Kang, Scott M. Gimple, Frank Renzulli, Robert Kirkman, and Ryan C. Coleman. It was directed by Ernest Dickerson, Billy Gierhart, Guy Ferland, Greg Nicotero, Dan Attias, Dan Sackheim, Leslie Linka Glatter, Seith Mann, Tricia Brock, David Boyd, and Stefan Schwartz.

The fourth season of the series The Walking Dead includes a total of 16 episodes titled 30 Days Without an Accident, Infected, Isolation, Indifference, Internment, Live Bait, Dead Weight, Too Far Gone, After, Inmates, Claimed, Still, Alone, The Grove, Us, and A.

It was written by Scott M. Gimple, Angela Kang, Robert Kirkman, Matthew Negrete, Channing Powell, Nichole Beattie, Curtis Gwinn, and Seth Hoffman. It was directed by Greg Nicotero, Guy Ferland, Dan Sackheim, Tricia Brock, David Boyd, Michael Uppendahl, Jeremy Podeswa, Ernest Dickerson, Seith Mann, Julius Ramsay, Michael E. Satrazemis, and Michelle MacLaren.

The fifth season of the series The Walking Dead contains 16 episodes titled No Sanctuary, Strangers, Four Walls, and a Roof, Slabtown, Self Help, Consumed, Crossed, Coda, What Happened and What’s Going On, Them, The Distance, Remember, Forget, Spend, Try, and Conquer.

It was written by Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Angela Kang, Corey Reed, Matthew Negrete, Channing Powell, Heather Bellson, Seth Hoffman, and Scott M. Gimple. It was directed by Greg Nicotero, David Boyd, Jeffrey F. January, Michael E. Satrazemis, Ernest Dickerson, Seith Mann, Billy Gierhart, Julius Ramsay, Larysa Kondracki, and Jennifer Lynch.

The sixth season of the series The Walking Dead includes a total of 16 episodes titled First Time Again, JSS, Thank You, Here’s Not Here, Now, Always Accountable, Heads Up, Start to Finish, No Way Out, The Next World, Knots Untie, Not Tomorrow Yet, The Same Boat, Twice as Far, East, and Last Day on Earth.

It was written by Scott M. Gimple, Matthew Negrete, Seth Hoffman, Angela Kang, Corey Reed, Heather Bellson, and Channing Powell. It was directed by Greg Nicotero, Jennifer Lynch, Michael Slovis, Stephen Williams, Avi Youabian, Jeffrey F. January, David Boyd, Michael E. Santrazemis, Kari Skogland, Billy Gierhart, and Alrick Riley.

The seventh season of the series The Walking Dead contains a total of 16 episodes titled The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be, The Well, The Cell, Service, Go-Getters, Swear, Sing Me a Song, Hearts Still Beating, Rock in the Road, New Best Friends, Hostiles and Calamities, Say Yes, Bury Me Here, The Other Side, Something They Need, and The First Day of the Rest of Your Life.

It was written by Scott M. Gimple, Matthew Negrete, Angela Kang, Corey Reed, Channing Powell, and David Leslie Johnson. It was directed by Greg Nicotero, Alrick Riley, David Boyd, Darnell Martin, Michael E. Satrazemis, Rosemary Rodriguez, Jeffrey F. January, Kari Skogland, and Michael Slovis.

The eighth season of the series The Walking Dead includes 16 episodes titled Mercy, The Dammed, Monsters, Some Guy, The Big Scary U, The King – the Widow – and Rick, Time for After, How It’s Gotta Be, Honor, The Lost, and the Plunderers, Dead or Alive or, The Key, Do Not Send Us Astray, Still Gonna Mean Something, Worth, and Wrath.

It was written by Scott M. Gimple, Matthew Negrete, Channing Powell, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Angela Kang, Corey Reed, and Eddie Guzelian. It was directed by Greg Nicotero, Rosemary Rodriguez, Dan Liu, Michael E. Santrazemis, John Polson, Larry Teng, David Boyd, Jeffrey F. January, and Michael Slovis.

The ninth season of the series The Walking Dead contains a total of 16 episodes titled A New Beginning, The Bridge, Warning Signs, The Obliged, What Comes After, Who Are You Now, Stradivarius, Evolution, Adaptation, Omega, Bounty, Guardians, Chokepoint, Scars, The Clam Before, and The Storm.

It was written by Angela Kang, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Corey Reed, Geraldine Inoa, Scott M. Gimple, Matthew Negrete, Eddie Guzelian, Vivian Tse, Channing Powell, and LaToya Morgan.

It was directed by Greg Nicotero, Daisy von Scherler Mayer, Dan Liu, Rosemary Rodriguez, Larry Teng, Michael Cudlitz, Michael E. Satrazemis, David Boyd, Meera Menon, Liesl Tommy, and Millicent Shelton.

The tenth season of the series The Walking Dead includes 22 episodes titled Lines We Cross, We Are the End of the World, Ghosts, Silence the Whisperers, What It Always Is, Bonds, Open Your Eyes, The World Before, Squeeze, Stalker, Morning Star, Walk with Us, What We Become, Look at the Flowers, The Tower, A Certain Doom, Home Sweet Home, Find Me, One More, Splinter, Diverged, and Here’s Negan.

It was written by Angela Kang, Nicole Mirante-Matthews, Jim Barnes, Geraldine Inoa, Eli Jorne, Kevin Deiboldt, Corey Reed, Julia Ruchman, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, Vivian Tse, Eli Jorne, Channing Powell, Erik Mountain, and Heather Bellson.

It was directed by Greg Nicotero, David Boyd, Michael Cudlitz, Laura Belsey, Dan Liu, John Dahl, Michael E. Satrazemis, Bronwen Hughes, Sharat Raju, Daisy von Scherler Mayer, and Laura Belsey.

The eleventh season of the series The Walking Dead will include a total of 24 episodes. It will be divided into three parts, and each part will include eight episodes.

The first part of the eleventh season of the series will include eight episodes titled Acheron – Part 1, Acheron – Part 2, Hunted, Rendition, Out of the Ashes, On the Inside, Promises Broken, and For Blood. It was written by Angela Kang, Jim Barnes, etc. It was directed by Kevin Dowling.

It is confirmed that Lauren Cohan will come back in the upcoming eleventh season of the series The Walking Dead as Maggie. It was confirmed in October 2019.

It was reported in March 2020 that the pre-production of the series The Walking Dead Season 11 is on halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The filming of the eleventh and final season of the series The Walking Dead was started in February 2021. The eleventh season of the series The Walking Dead was announced on 9th September 2020.

It was about to premiere in October 2020, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The series The Walking Dead Season 11 was announced by AMC.

The eleventh season of the series The Walking Dead will adapt material from issues no. 175 to 193 of the comic book series. It features the group’s encounter along with the Commonwealth. It is a large network of communities that contains advanced equipment.

It also includes around fifty thousand survivors that are living in their different settlements. At the end of the tenth season of the series The Walking Dead, we have seen that the tension between Maggie and Negan is getting increased.

Because of that, Carol decides to send Negan to Leah’s cabin for his safety. At that time, Negan reflects on his past; there, he was an unfaithful husband to his wife named Lucille and was a deadbeat.

Lucille talks with him and tells him that she has cancer, and requests him to stay with her until she dies. Negan refuses to give up, and he continues to treat her because the apocalypse starts.

But in between that, he has to find the medicines when their stash gets spoiled. After six weeks, he visits Dr. Franklin as well as his daughter named Laura, who provides him medicine.

She provides him medicine after listening to his story, but later, he gets captured by a biker gang. They are on the way home.

Later, he is released along with the medicine because he shared the location of Franklin. But he comes back home only to see that Lucille has died. He sees that Lucille had killed herself during his absence.

He comes back to the biker gang after burning their house alongside Lucille. He kills them and rescues Laura as well as Franklin. In the present, he tries to dig up his Lucille baseball bat.

It was destroyed after murdering a walker during the fight in self-defense. He burns the remaining bat, and at peace with his past, he comes back to Alexandria, and later, he accepts whatever fate befalls him.

The series The Walking Dead has received many awards as well as nominations. The series The Walking Dead has received ASCAP Award, American Film Institute Award, ASTRA Award, Bram Stoker Award, Critics’ Choice Television Award, Eddie Award, EWwy Award – Poppy Award, Fangoria Chainsaw Award, Golden Reel Award, etc.

It has also received IGN Award, IGN People’s Choice Award, Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Award, MTV Movie and TV Award, People’s Choice Award, Primetime Emmy Award, Satellite Award, Teen Choice Award, and Young Artist Award.

The series The Walking Dead was nominated for Writers Guild of America Awards, World Soundtrack Awards, Visual Effects Society Awards, TV Quick Awards, Television Critics Association Awards, Society of Camera Operators Awards, etc.

It was also nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Kids Choice Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Gold Derby TV Awards, Dorian Awards, Directors Guild of America Awards, Costume Designers Guild Awards, Cinema Audio Society Award, BloodGuts UK Horror Award, and Artios Award.

If we get any other update about the eleventh season of the series The Walking Dead, we will add it here. Let’s talk about the cast of the eleventh season of the series The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Cast:

See the expected cast of the series The Walking Dead Season 11 below.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stokes Ross Marquand as Aaron Khary Payton as Ezekiel Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan Callan McAuliffe as Alden Eleanor Matsuura as Yumiko Cooper Andrews as Jerry Nadia Hilker as Magna Cailey Fleming as Judith Grimes Cassady McClincy as Lydia Lauren Ridloff as Connie Michael James Shaw as Mercer Paola Lazaro as Juanita – Princess – Sanchez Angel Theory as Kelly Margot Bingham as Stephanie Jacob Young as Deaver

Let’s see the release date of the eleventh season of the series The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Release Date:

The series The Walking Dead Season 11 will be released on 22nd August 2021. There will be a total of three parts, and the first part will be released on 22nd August 2021.

It will be released on AMC. The series The Walking Dead is also available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix. It seems that the series The Walking Dead will also be released on the OTT platform Netflix. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

The first episode of the first part of the series The Walking Dead Season 11 will be released on 22nd August 2021, and the eighth episode will be released on 10th October 2021.

The first season of the series The Walking Dead was released on 31st October 2010 on AMC. The second season of the series The Walking Dead was released on 16th October 2011.

The series The Walking Dead Season 3 was released on 14th October 2012, and the fourth season of the series The Walking Dead was released on 13th October 2013.

The fifth season of the series The Walking Dead was released on 12th October 2014. The sixth season of the series The Walking Dead was released on 11th October 2015.

All seasons of the series The Walking Dead were released on AMC, and the upcoming eleventh season will also arrive on AMC.

The seventh season of the series The Walking Dead was released on 23rd October 2016. The eighth season of the series The Walking Dead was released on 22nd October 2017.

The ninth season of the series The Walking Dead was released on 7th October 2018. The tenth season of the series The Walking Dead was released on 6th October 2019 on AMC.

The upcoming eleventh and final season of the series The Walking Dead will be completed in 2022. Let’s watch the trailer of the eleventh season of the series The Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer:

The official trailer of the series The Walking Dead Season 11 is not released yet. If we get any update about the trailer of the series The Walking Dead Season 11, we will add it here.

The official teaser trailer of the series The Walking Dead was recently released. We have mentioned it below. Let’s watch it.

