Biohackers Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

Biohackers is a German television series. It is full of techno-thriller, sci-fi, and drama. The series Biohackers received a good response from the audience.

Biohackers has received 6.8 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the third season of the series Biohackers.

Biohackers Season 3:

The series Biohackers, a fast-paced thriller follows a medical student named Mia Akerlund who found the use of highly advanced biohacking technology in her university town.

The series Biohackers was created by Christian Ditter. It stars Luna Wedler, Jessica Schwarz, Thomas Prenn, Adrian Julius Tillmann, Jing Xiang, Caro Cult, and Sebastian Jakob Doppelbauer.

The series Biohackers was written by Christian Ditter, Tanja Bubbel, Niko Schulz-Dornburg, Johanna Thalmann, and Miriam Rechel. It was directed by Christian Ditter and Tim Trachte.

The first season of the series Biohackers includes a total of six episodes titled Arrival, Secrets, Suspicion, Certainty, Betrayal, and Fate.

The second season of the series Biohackers includes a total of six episodes titled Awake, Enemies, Partners, Forget, Find, and Remembers.

It seems that the third season of the series Biohackers will also include a total of six episodes. Let’s see what happens next. As we get any update or news about the number of episodes in the third season of the series Biohackers, we will add it here.

The series Biohackers was produced by Uli Putz and Jakob Claussen. The running time of each episode of the series Biohackers ranges from 41 to 47 minutes.

The series Biohackers was made under Claussen+Putz Filmproduktion. The series Biohackers has arrived on Netflix. Let’s see if the third season of the series Biohackers is confirmed or not.

Biohackers Season 3: Confirmed or Not?

Biohackers Season 3 hasn’t been confirmed yet. It seems that Biohackers Season 3 will soon be announced by Netflix.

We expect that Netflix will soon renew the series Biohackers for the third season. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any other news or update about the third season of the series Biohackers, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website frequently. Let’s talk about the cast of the third season of the series Biohackers.

Biohackers Season 3 Cast:

See the expected cast of Biohackers Season 3 below.

Luna Wedler as Mia Jessica Schwarz as Prof. Tanja Lorenz Adrian Julius Tillmann as Jasper Caro Cult as Lotta Thomas Prenn as Niklas Sebastian Jakob Doppelbauer as Ole Jing Xiang as Chen-Lu Carmina Garay as Young Mia John Omohundro as Niklas Thomas Kretschmann as Baron von Furstenberg Nina Zorzi as Little Mia Cristina Andrione as Mother at Ice Sebastian Gerasch as Father Engels Simon Tiefenbacher as Ben Engels Edith Saldanha as Monique Viviane Herrn as Little Daughter Eleonore Daniel as Business Woman Benjamin Lange as Colleague Jurgen Fischer as Passenger Claudia Lenzi as Mother Engels Zeynep Bozbay as Petra Eller Ulrike Johannson as Grandmother Engels Benno Furmann as Andreas Winter Robert Brosowski as Doppel-Felix Susanne Jokiel as Policewoman

Let’s see the review of the second season of the series Biohackers.

Biohackers Season 2 Review:

Biohackers Season 2 got good reviews from critics. We expect that the third season of the series Biohackers will receive positive reviews from critics if it announces.

At the end of the second season of the series Biohackers, we have seen that Mia wakes up in the hospital, and she was surrounded by her friends.

Later, von Furstenberg, fights for his life in the ICU, soon gives his offspring one last mission. After that, Mia goes to meet Lorenz in the countryside, as well as because they find they have been tricked, Lorenz gets shot in the abdomen and later dies. It ends with Mia driving off in a rental van. Let’s see what happens next.

No announcement has been made about the story of the third season of the series Biohackers. There is very little chance of the fresh start of the third season of the series Biohackers.

We expect that the story of the second season of the series Biohackers will be continued in the third season of the series Biohackers. If we get any update about the story of the third season of the series Biohackers, we will add it here.

Let’s see the release date of the third season of the series Biohackers.

Biohackers Season 3 Release Date:

The release date of Biohackers Season 3 has not been announced yet, it is because Biohackers Season 3 has not been confirmed yet.

But we expect that it will soon be confirmed and the release date will soon be announced. We can expect Biohackers Season 3 somewhere in 2022. Maybe it will be released on Netflix.

The first season of the series Biohackers was released on 20th August 2020 on Netflix. The second season of the series Biohackers was released on 9th July 2021 on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

If we get any update or news about the release date of the third season of the series Biohackers, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the third season of the series Biohackers.

Biohackers Season 3 Trailer:

The official trailer of Biohackers Season 3 has not been released yet. It seems that it will soon be released by Netflix. Let’s see what happens next.

Find the official trailer of the second season of the series Biohackers below. It was released by Netflix on 10th June 2021. Watch it below.

Where to Watch Biohackers?

You can watch the series Biohackers on Netflix. It is available there to watch. All two seasons of the series Biohackers are available to watch on the OTT platform Netflix.

It seems that the third season of the series Biohackers will soon be released on Netflix. Let’s see what happens next. As we get any update about it, we will add it here.

Is Biohackers on Netflix in English?

The series Biohackers has arrived on Netflix in the German language. The series Biohackers is not available to watch in the English language on Netflix.

Check out this website regularly to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.