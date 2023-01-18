Netflix Series The Three-Body Problem Release Date, Cast Members, Trailer, Storyline – Everything You Need to Know

One of the most awaited Netflix projects, The Three-Body Problem has finally finished its filming. And now, soon they will be releasing the series on their official streaming platform. Everyone is very much excited about this ambitious sci-fi adaptation of the book and can not wait any longer!

Let’s get straight into it and know more about Netflix Series The Three-Body Problem release date and more. 

The Three-Body Problem Release Date

Netflix has just finished the filming for The Three-Body Problem and has already started the post-production stages. There are many stages that are covered in various post-production procedures.

All those stages take time and then the series gets completed after sound mixing, editing, and all the other stages. After editing has been successfully done, we will be getting an official trailer for the Three-Body Problem. 

When an official trailer is released, we get more details such as an official release date, storyline and finalized cast members, etc. essential info. The expected release date for the series is early 2023. Because the series will be finished with the editing and other stages too.

Keep in touch with the official website and official social media handles of the creators. They will be releasing all the upcoming info regarding The Three-Body Problem release date and more. 

The Three-Body Problem Trailer Release

There is no official trailer released from the makers of the show. It is because the series is currently in the post-production stages. Hence the trailer is not yet ready. Soon, after the series gets all the post-production stages done, then we will be getting the official trailer clip.

For that, fans should keep on visiting the official social media profiles of the makers of the show. 

Makers of the Show

The Three-Body Problem is from the popular writers of Game of Thrones viz. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Along with them, Netflix has collaborated with Alexander Woo. Netflix owns the rights to make an English language adaption of the books, since September 2022. 

Producers of the series are Yoozoo group along with Netflix and the book owner of course. Along with that, the Game of Thrones writers’ Bighead Littlehead production company is also associated with producing this series. 

Directors

Other people along with the directors of the series include Rian Johnson who happens to be the director of Star Wars and Knives Out. With him, we have Rosamund Pike and Brad Pitt. We are not sure if Rian Johnson will be the director or not.

He has also been associated with Breaking Bad after directing a few episodes of the series. Hence, even if he is going to be the director, it will go absolutely amazingly. 

Based on a Book

There’s a book trilogy by Liu Cixin named The Three-Body Problem. The first season will be based on the first book of the trilogy. 

Storyline of the Book

The Trilogy is written by Liu Cixin, who is a Chinese author. He talks about the time when humans did have contact with aliens for the very first time. There was a planet named Trisolaris. There were some conflicts between the humans and the aliens. With the passing of time, the conflict grows stronger, and then it takes on another level. ‘

As the series is based on books, the first one will start from the very beginning. It depicts the story of the Earth’s past. From when there was China during the revolution era. There were some scientists who committed suicide because of the environmental effects and mysteries of science. 

The story of the series revolves around leading characters, one of them is Ye Wenjie. The scientist is almost disillusioned by the government and their experiments about finding other species from other planets.

He willingly gets the aliens and shared the location of the planet earth for the invasion. But the good thing is that, even after finding the location of the earth, it will take a few centuries for the aliens to reach the earth. 

After that, years passed, and then there was a secret organization that happens to be the alien invasion supporters. They are divided into two different groups.

There’s one, who wants Trisolarians to invade and improve the human race, with force. Then there are who want Trisolarians to exterminate the entire human race. 

Way before all such things happened, aliens have been plotting against humans by conducting so many types of espionage and mysteries.

There have been reports of suspicions related to the deaths, murders, and disappearances of many notable people. Even after all these years, the conflicts are still there, growing stronger than ever. 

Interesting Storyline

As we discussed earlier, the series is about humanity’s first contact with outer life i.e. Aliens and then the story begins. Everyone is unaware of any other life form outside the planet earth.

And then we get to know about other forms of life, living and thriving on other planets, it seems kind of interesting, strange,  exciting, and scary – all at the same time.

It will be very interesting to see how the story goes around the entire human race. And with that, aliens come in contact with humans and more. 

The Three-Body Problem Cast Members

  • Jovan Adepo 
  • John Bradley 
  • Tsai Chin 
  • Liam Cunningham 
  • Elza González 
  • Jess Hong 
  • Marlo Kelly 
  • Alex Sharp 
  • Sea Shimooka 
  • Zine Tseng
  • Saamer Usmani 
  • Benedict Wong 
  • Russell Yuen
  • Stacy Abalogun
  • Tony Leung
  • Jonathan Pryce 
  • Rosalind Chao 
  • Ben Schnetzer 
  • Eve Ridley 
Leading Cast Members of the Series

Fans might have seen some of the popular cast members of the series in many other series and films. Some of the popular cast members of the show are:

Jonathan Pryce played a popular role in the series The Crown. He is one actor who happens to be a Tony Award-winning actor. His other noticeable works include Brazil, the Pirates of the Caribbean series of movies, Glengarry Glen Ross, and many more. 

Rosalind Chao is also one of the most popular actors whom fans might have seen in Disney’s Mulan, Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Joy Luck Club, and more. 

Some cast members from the popular series Game of Thrones such as Liam Cunningham and John Bradley are also going to appear in the series. They will be reunited in the series The Three-Body problem and fans will be getting to enjoy their roles. 

Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fame Benedict Wong is also going to be seen in this series. Fans’ have been quite amazed at his appearance in the popular Marvel series She-Hulk. His friendship with other characters has always been appreciated by the audience. 

Where to Watch The Three-Body Problem?

The series happens to be a joint venture with Netflix and so many other leading producing companies. Hence, the series will be streaming online on the official partner Netflix’s platform. 

Soon, we will have the official release date for the series. And then fans can stream online to watch their much-awaited sci-fi series The Three-Body Problem. 

