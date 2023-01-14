Benedict Wong and His Importance to the MCU – WCU: Wong Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 or as some fans might refer to it as “Wong Phase” has Wong leading on his shoulders. Since his first appearance in Doctor Strange in 2016, Wong has become a fan-favorite character in the Marvel Universe.

He is in All The Latest Films and Series

Wong first appeared in Doctor Strange film in 2016 and since he has appeared in major films as well as Series. He was seen in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Spider-Man: No Way Home, What If…?, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and more. Recently, we were seen in the She-Hulk – a Disney+ series, and made some viral news.

Benedict Wong would be open to a #Wong spinoff show 'I think there’s so much more scope that we could go into with a series' (via @THR | https://t.co/haIwW6JHdt) pic.twitter.com/PWVU6dflle — Fandom (@getFANDOM) September 15, 2022

Since his first appearance in Doctor Strange, just like Nick Fury played by Samuel L. Jackson – he has been in all the major parts. He has also become a fan favorite character and is absolutely loving his role, even if it is a smaller one.

Popular Franchise of All Time

As we all are aware, Marvel Universe is one of the most successful movie franchises and they have been expanding their outreach with more superheroes. There are so many superheroes and their separate films as well as series that have gained popularity.

Some how, in the span of 30 minutes Madisynn & #Wong became the best MCU couple. Sorry Tony & Steve.#SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw pic.twitter.com/QEDuha5M6p — ERod 🔨 (@ERodBuster1) September 8, 2022

WCU – Wong Cinematic Universe

Fans are going crazy over Twitter and some of them are even referring to MCU – Marvel Cinematic Universe as the new WCU – Wong Cinematic Universe. The Sorcerer Supreme has received tons of love and appreciation from across the globe. As he said himself, he is open to playing his role in a separate film or even a series like She-Hulk.

Upcoming Roles for Wong

As much as fans are excited to see “Wongers” in any and all upcoming Marvel roles, Benedict Wong himself is quite eager too. Some fans are even sure about his appearance in all upcoming Marvel films as well as series. And all the viewers are now waiting for his next appearance!