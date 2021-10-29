Servant Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Servant is an American horror television series. The series Servant includes psychological horror, drama, thriller, and mystery.

The series Servant has received a positive response from the audience. It has received 7.5 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s get all the details about the third season of the series Servant.

Servant Season 3:

In the series Servant, a Philadelphia couple is in mourning just after an unspeakable tragedy forms a rift in their marriage as well as opens the door for a mysterious force in order to enter their home.

The series Servant was created by Tony Basgallop. The series Servant stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint.

The series Servant was executively produced by Tony Basgallop, M. Night Shyamalan, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan, and Todd Black.

The running time of each episode of the series Servant varies from 26 to 36 minutes. The series Servant was made under Blinding Edge Pictures, Dolphin Black Productions, and Escape Artists. Apple Inc. distributed the series Servant.

The first season of the series Servant includes a total of ten episodes titled Reborn, Wood, Eel, Bear, Cricket, Rain, Haggis, Boba, Jericho, and Balloon.

The second season of the series Servant includes a total of ten episodes titled Doll, Spaceman, Pizza, 2:00, Cake, Espresso, Marino, Loveshack, Goose, and Josephine.

There is no update about the number of episodes in the third season of the series Servant. We expect that the third season of the series Servant will also include a total of ten episodes.

If we get any update about the number of episodes in the third season of the series Servant, we will add it here.

The series Servant was written by Tony Basgallop, Nina Braddock, Ishana Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Kara Lee Corthron, and Amy Louise Johnson.

It was directed by M. Night Shyamalan, Nimrod Antal, Ishana Shyamalan, Alexis Ostrander, Daniel Sackheim, Lisa Bruhlmann, Julia Ducournau, Isabella Eklof, and John Dahl.

Let’s see the cast of the third season of the series Servant.

Servant Season 3 Cast:

See the expected cast of Servant Season 3 below.

Lauren Ambrose as Dorothy Turner Toby Kebbell as Sean Turner Nell Tiger Free as Leanne Grayson Rupert Grint as Julian Pearce Mason Belford as Jericho Julius Belford as Jericho Phillip James Brannon as Roscoe Molly Griggs as Isabelle Carrick Boris McGiver as Uncle George Tony Revolori as Tobe Jerrika Hinton as Natalie Gorman Todd Waring as Frank Pearce Alison Elliott as Aunt May Billy Vargus as Walker Roush S. J. Son as Wanda Jennifer Butler as Neighbor Donnamarie Davis as Cult Member Bobby Favoretto as Bicycle Setty Brosevelt as Block Party Neighbor Barbara Sukowa as Aunt Josephine Victoria Cartagena as Stephanie Reyes Charlotte Bell as Young Leanne Hudson Barry as Sergio Marino Michael Harris as Cult Member Salvatore Fazio as Jericho Marcin Paluch as Uncle Frederick Katie Lee Hill as Kourtney Megan Gunning as Taylor

Let’s see whether the third season of the series Servant will happen or not.

Is Servant Season 3 Happening?

Yes, Servant Season 3 is happening. The series Servant was renewed by Apple TV+ ahead of the second season premiere in December 2020.

So, we expect that the third season of the series Servant will soon arrive. It will arrive on Apple TV+. It seems that the third season of the series Servant will receive a great response from the audience. Let’s see what happens next.

The production of the third season of the series Servant had started in February 2021. If we get any other update about the third season of the series Servant, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly.

Let’s see the review of the second season of the series Servant.

Servant Season 2 Review:

Servant Season 2 has received a great response from the audience. At the end of the second season of the series Servant, we have seen that the door of Sean unlocks as well as he goes to the nursery, and there a despondent Dorothy thinks the Church has killed Jericho and also prepares to commit suicide.

After that, Sean tries to plead with Dorothy as well as successfully talks her down. In the basement, Josephine tries to purification process on Leanne, but Dorothy comes and, after that, knocks Josephine out with a shovel.

At the time when Dorothy leaves the basement in order to retrieve Sean, and later, Josephine tries to attack Leanne again, but at this time, Leanne stabs her through the eye.

Later, the basement sinkhole is later shown filled with burning coals, as well as Josephine nowhere to be found. After that, Sean tries to tell Dorothy the truth about the death of Jericho.

But at that time, they get interrupted by singing on the baby monitor. Later, they discover Leanne cradling a living Jericho in the nursery.

After that, Leanne announces that the Turners are her family. Later, back in her spare room, Leanne talks to herself and references growing darkness in her as well as declaring war on the cult.

The power goes out along the street, as well as a burnt corpse is shown just behind the wall of the room of Leanne, presumably that of Sister Josephine. Let’s see what happens next.

It seems that the story of the third season of the series Servant will start where it is left in the second season of the series Servant.

If we get any news or update about the plot of the third season of the series Servant, we will update it here. Let’s see the release date of the third season of the series Servant.

Servant Season 3 Release Date:

The release date of Servant Season 3 is not declared yet. It seems that it will soon be declared. We can expect Servant Season 3 somewhere in 2022 on Apple TV+.

Knock knock, the #Servant Season 2 finale is here. https://t.co/i28x1MGSiA All episodes now available on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/4qxqlECCVv — Servant (@Servant) March 19, 2021

The first season of the series Servant was aired from 28th November 2019 to 17th January 2020 on Apple TV+. The second season of the series was aired from 15th January 2021 to 19th March 2021 on Apple TV+.

If we get any update about the release date of the third season of the series Servant, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the third season of the series Servant.

Servant Season 3 Trailer:

The trailer of Servant Season 3 is not released yet. Maybe it will soon be released. Let’s watch the official trailer of the second season of the series Servant. It was released on 10th December 2020 by Apple TV.

